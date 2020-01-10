Last month High and Low

Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width.

This is very useful for traders using the BTMM® and other methods like ICT®.

I'll be creating similar indicators for MT5 for the BTMM®.

Send me your suggestions to my Telegram:

https://t.me/JDelgadoCR

Take a look at my other products at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdelgadocr/seller



