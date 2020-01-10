Last month High and Low
- Indicators
- Jorge Delgado Segura
- Version: 2.0
Displays previous months Highs & Lows. You can set the number of months to display levels for, also the line style, color and width.
This is very useful for traders using the BTMM® and other methods like ICT®.
I'll be creating similar indicators for MT5 for the BTMM®.
it does what it says. very simple and excellent indicator