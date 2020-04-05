Gold Vortex Pro Scalper

  • Experts
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    5 (1)
    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
    20 products
  • Version: 1.20
  • Activations: 20

Gold Vortex Pro Scalper

Gold Vortex Pro is a precision scalper built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-timeframe confirmation system to identify high-probability breakout entries, placing a single pending order per signal and holding it with a fixed expiry window. The EA does not use grids, martingale, or averaging. Every trade carries a hard stop loss and take profit defined before entry.

Two Operating Modes

Mode 1 (Precision) targets fewer, higher-confidence trades with a stop loss of 0.85 points and take profit of 3.164 points, producing a reward-to-risk ratio of 3.72. This mode is recommended for most users and prop firm challenges due to its selective entry criteria and high win rate profile.

Mode 2 (Short SL) uses a tighter stop of 0.45 points and take profit of 1.60 points, generating more trade opportunities at the cost of slightly lower selectivity. Suited for accounts where smaller per-trade drawdown in dollar terms is preferred.

Optimizing Parameters

  • EAMode: Start with Mode 1. Switch to Mode 2 only if you need higher trade frequency or are working with a smaller account where the Mode 1 SL in dollar terms is too large.
  • RiskPercent: Default is 7%. Reduce to 1-3% for prop firm accounts or if you are in a drawdown phase. Higher values accelerate growth but amplify drawdown depth.
  • H4_Donchian_Bars: Controls the width of the breakout level. Lower values (3-4) make levels more reactive to recent price action and produce more signals. Higher values (6-8) require a more established range to be broken, reducing trade count but improving signal quality.
  • MinGapPts / MaxGapPts: These control how close or far the entry level must be from current price when the signal triggers. Widen MinGapPts if you are seeing too many entries near current price that fill immediately. Tighten MaxGapPts if the price is often too far from the level when the signal fires, resulting in late fills.
  • RSI bounds (BuyMin, BuyMax, SellMin, SellMax): These define the momentum window for entries. Narrowing the range reduces trade count and filters out entries at momentum extremes. Widening them increases frequency but accepts weaker momentum setups. Avoid setting BuyMax above 85 or SellMin below 15 as these indicate exhaustion zones.
  • H4_EMA_Fast / H4_EMA_Slow: The default 8/21 combination captures medium-term trend direction. Shorter periods react faster but produce more false signals during consolidation. Longer periods are more reliable in trending conditions.
  • D1_EMA_Period: Acts as the macro trend gate. A smaller value (10-15) makes the daily filter more reactive. A larger value (30-50) is stricter and will suppress more signals, keeping only trades strongly aligned with the broader trend.
  • SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour: Restrict entries to London and New York hours by default (07:00-20:00 UTC). Adjust based on your broker's server time offset. Avoid widening into Asian hours — XAUUSD breakout quality drops significantly outside London and New York.
  • ConsecPauseAfter / ConsecPauseHours: The default pauses trading for 24 hours after 3 consecutive losses. Lower ConsecPauseAfter to 2 for more conservative drawdown control, or increase ConsecPauseHours to 48 during high-volatility periods like news weeks.
  • MaxDailyDD_Pct: Set to 4-5% for prop firm use to stay within daily loss limits. Leave at 0 for standard accounts if you prefer the EA to run uninterrupted.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (also compatible with XAUUSD.pro and XAUUSDm broker suffixes)
  • Chart timeframe: M15 recommended
  • Account type: RAW spread or ECN essential — wide-spread standard accounts will distort results
  • Minimum deposit: $100 | Recommended: $500+
  • No DLL imports, no external libraries

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5 (7)
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AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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