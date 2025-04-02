Quantum Pulse XAU AI

  • Experts
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    5 (1)
    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
    20 products
  • Version: 2.10
  • Activations: 20

Quantum Pulse XAU AI — Intelligent Gold Breakout Engine for MetaTrader 5

Quantum Pulse XAU AI is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Inspired by intelligent signal processing, Quantum Pulse continuously analyzes market momentum, volatility, breakout strength, and directional bias to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Instead of reacting to every breakout, Quantum Pulse evaluates the overall market pulse before committing capital, helping reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions while maintaining a disciplined and systematic trading approach.

Intelligent Signal Engine

Quantum Pulse uses a multi-layer analytical framework that combines several independent market signals into a unified execution model.

Every potential trade is evaluated through:

  • Breakout strength analysis

  • Trend confirmation

  • Volatility qualification

  • Market pulse assessment

  • Session-aware filtering

  • Dynamic risk evaluation

Only when multiple conditions align does the Expert Advisor execute a position.

Market Pulse Analysis

Financial markets constantly transition between expansion, consolidation, and trend continuation. Quantum Pulse continuously evaluates these changing conditions to determine whether the current environment supports breakout trading.

By combining price action, volatility, and trend confirmation, the Expert Advisor focuses on higher-quality opportunities while filtering out many lower-conviction market conditions.

The objective is disciplined execution based on market quality rather than trade frequency.

Adaptive Trade Management

Risk management is fully integrated into the trading process.

Quantum Pulse automatically manages:

  • Position sizing based on account risk

  • Adaptive stop-loss calculation

  • Dynamic Risk-to-Reward targets

  • Intelligent trailing stop management

  • Maximum spread validation

  • Percentage-based account risk management

Every position is managed automatically according to predefined execution rules.

Optimized for XAUUSD

Quantum Pulse has been developed specifically for the volatility characteristics of the Gold market.

Recommended environment:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Strategy Timeframe: H4

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution

The Expert Advisor internally analyzes H4 market conditions regardless of the chart timeframe on which it is attached, ensuring consistent signal generation.

Optimization

Quantum Pulse includes configurable strategy parameters while providing carefully validated default settings suitable for most trading environments.

Available settings include:

  • Breakout sensitivity

  • Trend confirmation

  • Volatility filter

  • Stop-loss calculation

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • Trailing stop

  • Risk percentage

  • Spread protection

Walk-Forward Analysis is recommended after optimization to verify robustness and reduce the risk of overfitting.

Development Philosophy

Quantum Pulse XAU AI was developed using extensive historical research covering more than 1,700 XAUUSD trades across five years of market data.

Rather than maximizing trading activity, development focused on creating an intelligent execution framework capable of recognizing favorable market conditions before entering a position.

This philosophy emphasizes disciplined capital management, consistent execution, and long-term robustness across changing market environments.

Main Features

  • Fully automated Gold Expert Advisor

  • Intelligent signal processing framework

  • Market pulse analysis

  • Multi-factor trade confirmation

  • Donchian Channel breakout strategy

  • Dual EMA trend validation

  • ATR-based volatility filter

  • Session-aware market selection

  • Adaptive risk management

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Optimized for XAUUSD

  • MetaTrader 5 compatible

Disclaimer

Quantum Pulse XAU AI uses a deterministic trading algorithm inspired by intelligent market analysis and multi-factor signal processing. References to AI describe the strategy's analytical framework and should not be interpreted as self-learning or machine-learning functionality.

Historical performance and backtesting results are not guarantees of future performance. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before live deployment.


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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
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