Titan Forge Gold Engine
- Experts
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Shipra GuptaI’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 20
Titan Forge Gold Engine — AI-Inspired Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Titan Forge Gold Engine is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Inspired by modern neural decision models, Titan Forge combines multiple technical signals into a structured decision framework that evaluates trend strength, volatility, breakout potential, and market conditions before executing a trade.
Rather than reacting to every price movement, Titan Forge focuses on market state classification, participating only when multiple confirmation layers align. The result is a disciplined, systematic trading approach designed for consistency rather than excessive trade frequency.
AI-Inspired Decision Framework
Titan Forge does not rely on a single technical indicator. Instead, every potential trade is evaluated using a multi-factor scoring process where independent market signals work together to determine execution quality.
The decision framework combines:
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Breakout pattern recognition
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Trend strength validation
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Volatility assessment
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Session-based market filtering
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Dynamic risk evaluation
Only when these conditions align does the Expert Advisor execute a position.
Intelligent Market Analysis
Financial markets continuously alternate between trending, ranging, and high-volatility environments. Titan Forge is designed to recognize these changing conditions before entering the market.
By evaluating price structure, directional momentum, and volatility simultaneously, the Expert Advisor avoids many low-probability setups that traditional breakout systems often execute.
This selective approach helps prioritize quality over quantity while maintaining a consistent execution methodology.
Adaptive Trade Management
Every position is managed automatically using predefined risk management rules.
Features include:
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Automatic position sizing
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Adaptive stop-loss calculation
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Dynamic Risk-to-Reward targets
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Intelligent trailing stop management
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Maximum spread validation
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Percentage-based account risk management
The objective is to maintain disciplined capital allocation while allowing each trade sufficient room to develop.
Built for XAUUSD
Titan Forge has been optimized specifically for the behavior and volatility characteristics of the Gold market.
Recommended environment:
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Strategy Timeframe: H4
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Account Type: Hedging
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ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended
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VPS recommended
The Expert Advisor internally evaluates H4 market conditions regardless of the chart timeframe on which it is attached.
Optimization
Titan Forge includes configurable parameters for traders who wish to fine-tune the strategy while preserving its underlying execution framework.
Available settings include:
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Breakout sensitivity
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Trend confirmation
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Volatility filter
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Stop-loss calculation
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Risk-to-Reward ratio
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Trailing stop
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Risk percentage
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Spread protection
Default settings have been validated through extensive historical testing and provide a balanced combination of trade quality, execution frequency, and risk control.
Development Philosophy
Titan Forge Gold Engine was developed using extensive historical research covering more than 1,700 XAUUSD trades across five years of market data.
Rather than optimizing for the highest number of trades, development focused on building a decision framework capable of consistently identifying higher-quality trading opportunities through multiple layers of confirmation.
The result is an Expert Advisor designed around disciplined execution, structured risk management, and robust market participation.
Main Features
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Fully automated Gold Expert Advisor
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AI-inspired decision framework
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Multi-factor signal confirmation
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Breakout pattern recognition
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Trend strength validation
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Adaptive volatility analysis
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Session-aware market filtering
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Intelligent risk management
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Automatic position sizing
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Dynamic trailing stop
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Optimized for XAUUSD
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MetaTrader 5 compatible
Disclaimer
Titan Forge Gold Engine uses a deterministic trading algorithm inspired by multi-factor decision frameworks. References to AI or neural concepts describe the strategy's layered analytical approach and should not be interpreted as self-learning or machine-learning functionality.
As with any automated trading system, forward testing on a demo account is recommended before deploying the Expert Advisor in a live trading environment.