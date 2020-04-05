Gold Flash

  • Experts
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    5 (1)
    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
    20 products
  • Version: 1.50
  • Activations: 15

GoldFlash EA — Adaptive Gold Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GoldFlash EA is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy combines Donchian Channel breakout trading, EMA trend confirmation, ATR volatility filtering, and session-based market selection to identify high-probability breakout opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions.

Built from the analysis of more than 1,700 historical XAUUSD trades across five years of market data, GoldFlash focuses on disciplined execution, controlled risk, and long-term consistency rather than maximizing trade frequency.

Why GoldFlash?

Unlike conventional breakout systems that execute every breakout signal, GoldFlash evaluates multiple market conditions before entering a trade. Trend direction, market volatility, trading session, spread conditions, and risk parameters must align before a position is opened. This selective approach prioritizes trade quality over trade quantity, helping reduce exposure during low-probability market environments.

Trading Strategy

GoldFlash combines several confirmation layers into a single trading framework.

Donchian Channel Breakout

Trade signals are generated from H4 Donchian Channel breakouts, allowing the EA to capture sustained directional price movements.

EMA Trend Confirmation

A dual Exponential Moving Average filter confirms the prevailing market trend, allowing trades only in the direction of momentum and reducing counter-trend entries.

ATR Volatility Filter

Market volatility is measured using the Average True Range (ATR). Trades are executed only when volatility meets predefined conditions suitable for breakout trading, helping avoid ranging and low-momentum markets.

Session Filter

Historical testing identified specific trading sessions that consistently produced weaker results. GoldFlash can automatically avoid selected New York session hours and Sunday market opens to improve overall trade quality.

Data-Driven Development

Every major filter included in GoldFlash was introduced following extensive historical analysis.

Testing across more than 1,700 XAUUSD trades demonstrated that combining volatility filtering with session selection significantly improved overall trade quality compared to trading every breakout signal.

The objective is not to generate more trades, but to improve expectancy through disciplined market selection.

Risk Management

GoldFlash includes integrated money management features designed to maintain consistent risk exposure.

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Adaptive stop-loss calculation

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward targets

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Maximum spread protection

  • Percentage-based account risk management

Every position is managed automatically according to current market conditions.

Optimization

GoldFlash includes configurable strategy parameters for optimization while providing carefully validated default settings suitable for most trading environments.

Available parameters include:

  • Donchian Channel Period

  • Fast and Slow EMA Periods

  • ATR Filter Settings

  • Stop Loss Factor

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio

  • Trailing Stop

  • Session Filters

  • Risk Percentage

  • Maximum Spread

Walk-Forward Analysis is recommended after optimization to verify robustness and reduce the risk of overfitting.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Signal Timeframe: H4

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

The Expert Advisor internally evaluates H4 market structure regardless of the chart timeframe on which it is attached, ensuring consistent signal generation across installations.

Main Features

  • Fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Donchian Channel breakout strategy

  • Dual EMA trend confirmation

  • ATR-based volatility filter

  • Session-based trade filtering

  • Adaptive stop-loss management

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Built-in spread protection

  • Percentage-based risk management

  • Optimized for H4 breakout trading


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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