Precision Sniper Trader

  • Indicators
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
  • Version: 5.0
  • Activations: 10

Precision Sniper Trader

Precision Sniper Trader is a professional trend-following and momentum confirmation indicator designed for traders who want clean chart execution, high-probability entries, and structured trade management across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.

Built with a sniper-style approach, the indicator combines EMA trend analysis, momentum confirmation, ATR-based dynamic targets, and intelligent signal filtering to help traders identify strong market opportunities while reducing chart noise and unnecessary clutter.

Unlike traditional crossover systems, Precision Sniper Trader focuses on trend alignment, volatility-adjusted trade management, and clean execution visualization, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.

Key Features

Advanced Trend Detection

Precision Sniper Trader uses a multi-EMA structure to identify:

  • Trend direction
  • Momentum shifts
  • Market continuation opportunities
  • Reversal confirmations

The indicator dynamically adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining clean and responsive signals.

Sniper Buy & Sell Signals

The indicator generates precise buy and sell entries using:

  • EMA crossover confirmation
  • Trend filter validation
  • Momentum alignment
  • Market structure filtering

Buy and sell arrows are optimized for clarity and minimal chart clutter.

Smart Trend Ribbon Visualization

The integrated trend ribbon provides instant market direction visibility:

  • Green ribbon = bullish trend
  • Red ribbon = bearish trend

This allows traders to quickly identify momentum strength and overall market bias without overloading the chart.

Dynamic ATR-Based TP & SL Levels

Precision Sniper Trader automatically calculates:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2
  • Take Profit 3

All levels are volatility-adjusted using ATR calculations, helping traders adapt to changing market conditions instead of relying on fixed pip targets.

Only the currently active trade displays TP and SL levels, keeping charts clean and professional.

Real-Time Push Notifications

The indicator includes:

  • MT5 push notifications
  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts

Instant trade alerts ensure traders never miss important market opportunities.

Professional Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Current trend direction
  • Market status
  • Trend strength score
  • Active market bias
  • Current timeframe
  • Trading symbol

The dashboard is optimized for clean visibility and positioned in the lower-right corner of the chart for a professional trading interface.

Best Markets

Precision Sniper Trader is optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Forex pairs
  • NASDAQ
  • US30
  • BTCUSD
  • Crypto markets
  • Indices

Recommended Timeframes

Scalping:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15

Intraday Trading:

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Swing Trading:

  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

Trading Style Compatibility

This indicator is suitable for:

  • Scalping
  • Intraday trading
  • Swing trading
  • Trend-following strategies
  • Momentum trading
  • Multi-session trading

Why Precision Sniper Trader

Precision Sniper Trader was designed with a strong focus on:

  • Clean chart experience
  • Reduced signal noise
  • Professional trade visualization
  • Volatility-based risk management
  • Trend confirmation
  • Execution simplicity

The indicator helps traders focus on high-quality setups while maintaining disciplined risk management and structured execution.

Indicator Components

The indicator includes:

  • EMA Fast Line
  • EMA Slow Line
  • EMA Trend Filter
  • Dynamic Trend Ribbon
  • Buy/Sell Sniper Signals
  • Active TP/SL System
  • Smart Dashboard
  • Push Notification Engine
Optimized For Performance

Precision Sniper Trader is built with optimized object handling and efficient chart rendering to ensure:

  • Smooth performance
  • Reduced lag
  • Fast calculations
  • Minimal chart overload
  • Stable execution on MT5

Recommended Usage

For best results:

  • Trade during active market sessions
  • Follow overall trend direction
  • Use proper risk management
  • Combine with support/resistance analysis
  • Avoid low-volatility ranging conditions

Suitable For

This indicator is suitable for:

  • Beginner traders
  • Intermediate traders
  • Professional traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Manual traders
  • Multi-asset traders

Included Features

  • Buy & Sell Signals
  • ATR Dynamic Stop Loss
  • ATR Dynamic Take Profit Levels
  • Active Trade Visualization
  • Clean Historical Signal Display
  • Push Notifications
  • Popup Alerts
  • Sound Alerts
  • Smart Dashboard
  • Trend Ribbon Visualization
  • EMA Trend Filtering
  • Optimized MT5 Performance

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