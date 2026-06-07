IFVG Sniper Entry Engine — MQL5 Marketplace Description

IFVG Sniper Entry Engine is a precision MT5 indicator built around one of the most specific and high-probability Smart Money Concepts entry patterns — the Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG). It silently tracks every raw Fair Value Gap formed on the chart, monitors each one for inversion (mitigation), and the moment a qualifying IFVG is confirmed, it fires a BUY or SELL signal with a full SL/TP trade layout and a push notification — on every signal, including historical ones.

How It Works

Every confirmed bar, the engine stores newly formed bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps into a hidden memory pool — gaps that most indicators never track. Each hidden FVG is aged bar by bar. When a subsequent close pierces back through a stored gap's boundary, that FVG is inverted — a bearish gap reclaimed bullishly becomes a Bullish IFVG, a bullish gap broken bearishly becomes a Bearish IFVG.

Every inversion is then run through the active quality filter. If it passes, a signal fires. If it fails, it is counted as filtered and discarded. This means signals are not based on generic crossovers or lagging overlays — they are rooted in actual market structure gaps and their re-test behaviour.

Key Features

BUY / SELL Signal Arrows — Every qualifying IFVG inversion places a clearly labelled BUY or SELL arrow directly on the signal bar. No IFVG lines, no clutter — just clean, actionable signals.

SL / TP Boxes on Every Signal — Each signal draws its own independent SL box (red) and TP box (green) with entry, SL, and TP price lines labelled with exact prices. Historical signals each get their own fixed-width box spanning BoxDurationBars candles. All historical boxes coexist on the chart simultaneously — you see the full signal history at a glance.

Live Signal Extension — The most recent signal's box extends dynamically with each new tick, keeping the right edge at the current bar until SL or TP is hit. On hit, extending stops automatically and the win or loss is recorded.

4 Built-In Quality Filters + Custom Mode — Each filter grades IFVGs on three dimensions: gap size relative to ATR, candle body ratio, and candle range relative to ATR.

Mode Description Off All inversions pass — maximum signals Loose Light filtering, high frequency Balanced Default — recommended for most setups Strict Only the cleanest, highest-quality IFVGs Custom Set your own thresholds for all three metrics

Push Notifications + Alerts — Every live BUY or SELL signal fires an MT5 push notification and an Alert with symbol, timeframe, direction, entry price, filter mode, SL multiplier, and TP R-ratio.

Hidden FVG Memory Pool — Up to 120 unmitigated FVGs tracked simultaneously, each with configurable maximum age (bars). Stale gaps expire automatically. Memory is incremental — no full history recalculation on every tick.

Signal History Control — BoxDurationBars sets how many candles each historical box spans. SignalLookback caps how far back signals are plotted, preventing chart clutter on deep history loads.

Zero Repaint — All signals are processed exclusively on confirmed closed bars. The live bar never produces a signal until close.

Minimal Dashboard — Clean top-left Comment() panel shows active filter, current status, total trades, wins, losses, win rate, and filtered signal count.

Entry Model

Each IFVG signal computes entry, SL, and TP automatically:

Entry — at the IFVG broken boundary (configurable: midpoint or confirmation close)

— at the IFVG broken boundary (configurable: midpoint or confirmation close) SL — ATR × SL multiplier from entry

— ATR × SL multiplier from entry TP — entry ± SL distance × TP R-multiple (e.g. 1.5R SL × 3.0R TP)

Conservative logic: when SL and TP are both hit on the same bar, SL takes priority.

Inputs

IFVG Engine — Hidden FVG memory size, max FVG age, min gap ticks, box duration bars, signal lookback bars

IFVG Filter — Filter mode (Off / Loose / Balanced / Strict / Custom), custom gap ATR threshold, body ratio, range ATR, break buffer

Entry Model — Entry price mode (broken boundary / confirmation close / midpoint), ATR length, SL ATR multiplier, TP R-multiple

Visuals — BUY/SELL colors, entry line color, SL color, TP color

Compatible With

All forex pairs, indices, metals, crypto, and synthetic instruments. All timeframes. MetaTrader 5 only.