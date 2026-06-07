IFVG Sniper Entry Engine

  • Indicators
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
  • Version: 1.0

IFVG Sniper Entry Engine — MQL5 Marketplace Description

IFVG Sniper Entry Engine is a precision MT5 indicator built around one of the most specific and high-probability Smart Money Concepts entry patterns — the Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG). It silently tracks every raw Fair Value Gap formed on the chart, monitors each one for inversion (mitigation), and the moment a qualifying IFVG is confirmed, it fires a BUY or SELL signal with a full SL/TP trade layout and a push notification — on every signal, including historical ones.

How It Works

Every confirmed bar, the engine stores newly formed bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps into a hidden memory pool — gaps that most indicators never track. Each hidden FVG is aged bar by bar. When a subsequent close pierces back through a stored gap's boundary, that FVG is inverted — a bearish gap reclaimed bullishly becomes a Bullish IFVG, a bullish gap broken bearishly becomes a Bearish IFVG.

Every inversion is then run through the active quality filter. If it passes, a signal fires. If it fails, it is counted as filtered and discarded. This means signals are not based on generic crossovers or lagging overlays — they are rooted in actual market structure gaps and their re-test behaviour.

Key Features

BUY / SELL Signal Arrows — Every qualifying IFVG inversion places a clearly labelled BUY or SELL arrow directly on the signal bar. No IFVG lines, no clutter — just clean, actionable signals.

SL / TP Boxes on Every Signal — Each signal draws its own independent SL box (red) and TP box (green) with entry, SL, and TP price lines labelled with exact prices. Historical signals each get their own fixed-width box spanning BoxDurationBars candles. All historical boxes coexist on the chart simultaneously — you see the full signal history at a glance.

Live Signal Extension — The most recent signal's box extends dynamically with each new tick, keeping the right edge at the current bar until SL or TP is hit. On hit, extending stops automatically and the win or loss is recorded.

4 Built-In Quality Filters + Custom Mode — Each filter grades IFVGs on three dimensions: gap size relative to ATR, candle body ratio, and candle range relative to ATR.

Mode Description
Off All inversions pass — maximum signals
Loose Light filtering, high frequency
Balanced Default — recommended for most setups
Strict Only the cleanest, highest-quality IFVGs
Custom Set your own thresholds for all three metrics

Push Notifications + Alerts — Every live BUY or SELL signal fires an MT5 push notification and an Alert with symbol, timeframe, direction, entry price, filter mode, SL multiplier, and TP R-ratio.

Hidden FVG Memory Pool — Up to 120 unmitigated FVGs tracked simultaneously, each with configurable maximum age (bars). Stale gaps expire automatically. Memory is incremental — no full history recalculation on every tick.

Signal History Control — BoxDurationBars sets how many candles each historical box spans. SignalLookback caps how far back signals are plotted, preventing chart clutter on deep history loads.

Zero Repaint — All signals are processed exclusively on confirmed closed bars. The live bar never produces a signal until close.

Minimal Dashboard — Clean top-left Comment() panel shows active filter, current status, total trades, wins, losses, win rate, and filtered signal count.

Entry Model

Each IFVG signal computes entry, SL, and TP automatically:

  • Entry — at the IFVG broken boundary (configurable: midpoint or confirmation close)
  • SL — ATR × SL multiplier from entry
  • TP — entry ± SL distance × TP R-multiple (e.g. 1.5R SL × 3.0R TP)

Conservative logic: when SL and TP are both hit on the same bar, SL takes priority.

Inputs

IFVG Engine — Hidden FVG memory size, max FVG age, min gap ticks, box duration bars, signal lookback bars

IFVG Filter — Filter mode (Off / Loose / Balanced / Strict / Custom), custom gap ATR threshold, body ratio, range ATR, break buffer

Entry Model — Entry price mode (broken boundary / confirmation close / midpoint), ATR length, SL ATR multiplier, TP R-multiple

Visuals — BUY/SELL colors, entry line color, SL color, TP color

Compatible With

All forex pairs, indices, metals, crypto, and synthetic instruments. All timeframes. MetaTrader 5 only.

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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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