TrendIQ pro
- Indicators
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Shipra GuptaI’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 26 May 2026
- Activations: 10
TRENDIQ PRO — ADAPTIVE VOLATILITY TREND INDICATOR FOR MT5
Professional Adaptive Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5
TrendIQ Pro is a professional-grade MT5 trend trading indicator designed for forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, crypto, and scalping traders seeking high-probability buy and sell signals with adaptive volatility intelligence.
Built using advanced ATR-based trend detection, Ehlers Super Smoother filtering, momentum scoring, and dynamic trend cloud technology, TrendIQ Pro delivers clean non-repainting trend signals, smart pullback entries, TP/SL visualization, and real-time market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5 traders.
Optimized for:
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- NASDAQ / US30
- Crypto Markets
- Scalping
- Intraday Trading
- Swing Trading
Supports all major MT5 timeframes including:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
KEY FEATURES
Non-Repainting Buy & Sell Signals
Designed to generate clean and reliable trend continuation signals without repainting.
Adaptive Volatility Trend Engine
Dynamically adapts to changing market volatility conditions for improved trend accuracy.
Smart Trend Cloud Visualization
Professional trend cloud system helps identify bullish and bearish market bias instantly.
Dynamic ATR-Based Market Detection
Uses ATR expansion and contraction logic to detect active market phases.
Pullback Entry Signals
Provides additional continuation entries during established trends.
Built-In TP1 / TP2 / TP3 Levels
Automatically displays structured take profit levels directly on the chart.
Automatic Stop Loss Visualization
Dynamically calculates and plots stop loss levels for improved trade management.
Optional Trailing Stop System
Allows traders to manage runners during strong trend continuation phases.
Market Structure Detection
Tracks:
- Higher Highs (HH)
- Higher Lows (HL)
- Lower Highs (LH)
- Lower Lows (LL)
to identify evolving trend structure.
Momentum + Trend Strength Filtering
Combines momentum scoring and trend filters to reduce weak setups.
Optimized For Gold, Forex, Indices & Crypto
Specially designed for high-volatility instruments and trending markets.
Works On All MT5 Timeframes
Suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.
Lightweight & Fast Execution
Optimized for MetaTrader 5 performance and VPS environments.
Push Notification Ready
Supports MT5 mobile push alerts and desktop notifications.
Clean Arrow-Only Signal Interface
Minimal and professional chart design for distraction-free trading.
BEST MARKETS
TrendIQ Pro performs exceptionally well on:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- NAS100 / US100
- US30 / Dow Jones
- BTCUSD / BTCUSDT
- ETHUSD
- Volatility Indices
- Major Forex Pairs
RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES
SCALPING
- M1
- M5
INTRADAY TRADING
- M15
- M30
SWING TRADING
- H1
- H4
TRADING LOGIC
TrendIQ Pro combines multiple institutional-grade concepts into one adaptive trend engine:
- Ehlers Super Smoother Filtering
- ATR Volatility Expansion
- Dynamic Trend Band Calculation
- Momentum Scoring System
- RSI + MACD Confirmation
- ADX Trend Strength Detection
- Pullback Continuation Logic
- Adaptive Cloud Trend Bias
This combination helps filter weak market conditions and focuses only on high-quality trend continuation opportunities.
BUY SIGNAL
A Buy signal appears when:
- Trend shifts bullish
- Momentum strengthens
- Volatility confirms expansion
- Filters align with bullish bias
Includes:
- Buy Arrow
- Trend Confirmation
- Entry Structure
- TP Levels
- Stop Loss
SELL SIGNAL
A Sell signal appears when:
- Trend shifts bearish
- Downside momentum accelerates
- Volatility confirms breakdown
- Bearish confirmation filters align
Includes:
- Sell Arrow
- Trend Confirmation
- Entry Structure
- TP Levels
- Stop Loss
PULLBACK SIGNALS
TrendIQ Pro also provides continuation entries during strong trends.
These pullback signals help traders:
- Add to positions
- Re-enter trends
- Capture continuation momentum
- Improve trend participation
INCLUDED RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS
TrendIQ Pro automatically displays:
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss
- TP1
- TP2
- TP3
- Optional Trailing Stop
This helps traders manage positions with clear risk-to-reward structure directly on the chart.
PERFECT FOR
- Scalpers
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Prop Firm Traders
- Gold Traders
- Smart Money Traders
- Trend Following Systems
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- High Volatility Markets
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
CONSERVATIVE
Higher accuracy with fewer signals.
BALANCED
Best overall performance for most traders.
AGGRESSIVE
More signals for fast-moving markets.
SCALPING
Optimized for lower timeframe execution.
NOTIFICATIONS
TrendIQ Pro supports:
- MT5 Mobile Push Notifications
- Desktop Popup Alerts
- Real-Time Buy/Sell Alerts
Never miss a trading opportunity.
WHY TRENDIQ PRO?
Unlike traditional lagging indicators, TrendIQ Pro adapts dynamically to market volatility and trend conditions in real time.
The result:
- Cleaner trend detection
- Fewer false signals
- Better trend continuation entries
- Improved trade timing
- Better market structure understanding
Designed specifically for traders who want:
- Professional trend analysis
- Adaptive volatility intelligence
- Structured trade management
- Clean chart execution
PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY
Compatible with:
- MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Windows VPS
- Mobile Notifications
- Forex Brokers
- Prop Firm Accounts
IMPORTANT NOTE
TrendIQ Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to assist trading decisions.
Proper risk management and market understanding are always recommended.
INCLUDED
- MT5 Indicator
- Buy/Sell Signals
- Pullback Entries
- TP/SL Levels
- Trend Cloud
- Push Notifications
- Market Structure Detection
- Non-Repainting Logic
- Professional Chart Layout
Trade the trend.
Trade with structure.
Trade with adaptive volatility intelligence.
TrendIQ Pro — Professional Adaptive Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5.
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