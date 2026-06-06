Liquidity Intelligence System — MQL5 Marketplace Description

Liquidity Intelligence System is an institutional-grade MT5 indicator that maps Smart Money liquidity pools, detects sweep-and-reverse setups, and generates high-confluence trade signals through 16 independently-testable signal models — all within a single, clean indicator.

How It Works

The engine continuously builds a live liquidity map by detecting pivot-based Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) zones, including Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL). When price sweeps through a liquidity level with a qualifying rejection wick, a base sweep signal is generated. This raw signal is then filtered through up to six optional confluence layers — EMA Trend, Fair Value Gap presence, Volume Spike, RSI threshold, and Displacement candle quality — producing 16 model combinations that range from pure liquidity sweeps (Model 0) up to full six-filter confluence (Model 15, LQ+ALL).

Key Features

16 Signal Models — Select any model (0–15) via a single input. Each model is independently tracked with its own virtual trade statistics: total trades, win rate, and Net R. Switch models instantly to compare performance on any instrument or timeframe.

SL / Entry / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 Boxes — Every signal draws a complete trade layout with three color-graded TP zones (light → medium → dark green) and a red SL zone. Historical signals display fixed-width boxes for a configurable number of bars; the active live signal extends dynamically until SL or TP3 is hit.

Signal History Control — BoxDurationBars controls how many candles each historical box spans. SignalLookback caps how far back signal boxes are drawn, keeping the chart clean regardless of how much history is loaded.

Live Liquidity Map — BSL and SSL levels are plotted as dotted horizontal lines extending to the right. When swept, they automatically fade to gray and change style — no manual cleanup needed.

BUY / SELL Arrows — Clear arrow and label plotted at every confirmed signal bar. No EMA clutter on the chart — trend is used internally as a filter only.

Push Notifications + Alerts — Every live BUY or SELL signal fires an MT5 push notification and an Alert with full trade details: symbol, timeframe, direction, entry, SL, TP1/TP2/TP3, and active model name.

Zero Repaint — All signals are processed on confirmed closed bars only using incremental bar processing. The live bar never fires a signal until it closes.

Signal Filter Layers

Filter What It Checks Trend EMA fast > EMA slow (long) or < (short) FVG Recent bullish or bearish Fair Value Gap within lookback Volume Current bar volume > SMA × multiplier RSI RSI ≤ long threshold or ≥ short threshold (Wilder smoothing) Displacement Large-body momentum candle confirming direction

Inputs

Model Selection — Active model (0–15), TP1/TP2/TP3 R-multiples, SL ATR multiplier, max virtual trade bars, line projection bars

Liquidity — Pivot length, max sweep depth (ATR), min rejection wick ratio, BSL/SSL display toggle, equal high/low detection, liquidity line limit, equal H/L tolerance

Filters — EMA fast/slow lengths, FVG min size and lookback, volume SMA length and spike multiplier, RSI period and long/short thresholds, displacement body ATR and body ratio

Visuals — BUY/SELL arrow toggle, bullish/bearish/entry colors, box duration bars, signal lookback bars

Compatible With

All forex pairs, indices, metals, crypto, and synthetic instruments. All timeframes. MetaTrader 5 only.