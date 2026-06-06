Liquidity Intelligence System

  • Indicators
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
  • Version: 1.0

Liquidity Intelligence System — MQL5 Marketplace Description

Liquidity Intelligence System is an institutional-grade MT5 indicator that maps Smart Money liquidity pools, detects sweep-and-reverse setups, and generates high-confluence trade signals through 16 independently-testable signal models — all within a single, clean indicator.

How It Works

The engine continuously builds a live liquidity map by detecting pivot-based Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) zones, including Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL). When price sweeps through a liquidity level with a qualifying rejection wick, a base sweep signal is generated. This raw signal is then filtered through up to six optional confluence layers — EMA Trend, Fair Value Gap presence, Volume Spike, RSI threshold, and Displacement candle quality — producing 16 model combinations that range from pure liquidity sweeps (Model 0) up to full six-filter confluence (Model 15, LQ+ALL).

Key Features

16 Signal Models — Select any model (0–15) via a single input. Each model is independently tracked with its own virtual trade statistics: total trades, win rate, and Net R. Switch models instantly to compare performance on any instrument or timeframe.

SL / Entry / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 Boxes — Every signal draws a complete trade layout with three color-graded TP zones (light → medium → dark green) and a red SL zone. Historical signals display fixed-width boxes for a configurable number of bars; the active live signal extends dynamically until SL or TP3 is hit.

Signal History Control   BoxDurationBars  controls how many candles each historical box spans.  SignalLookback  caps how far back signal boxes are drawn, keeping the chart clean regardless of how much history is loaded.

Live Liquidity Map — BSL and SSL levels are plotted as dotted horizontal lines extending to the right. When swept, they automatically fade to gray and change style — no manual cleanup needed.

BUY / SELL Arrows — Clear arrow and label plotted at every confirmed signal bar. No EMA clutter on the chart — trend is used internally as a filter only.

Push Notifications + Alerts — Every live BUY or SELL signal fires an MT5 push notification and an Alert with full trade details: symbol, timeframe, direction, entry, SL, TP1/TP2/TP3, and active model name.

Zero Repaint — All signals are processed on confirmed closed bars only using incremental bar processing. The live bar never fires a signal until it closes.

Signal Filter Layers

Filter What It Checks
Trend EMA fast > EMA slow (long) or < (short)
FVG Recent bullish or bearish Fair Value Gap within lookback
Volume Current bar volume > SMA × multiplier
RSI RSI ≤ long threshold or ≥ short threshold (Wilder smoothing)
Displacement Large-body momentum candle confirming direction

Inputs

Model Selection — Active model (0–15), TP1/TP2/TP3 R-multiples, SL ATR multiplier, max virtual trade bars, line projection bars

Liquidity — Pivot length, max sweep depth (ATR), min rejection wick ratio, BSL/SSL display toggle, equal high/low detection, liquidity line limit, equal H/L tolerance

Filters — EMA fast/slow lengths, FVG min size and lookback, volume SMA length and spike multiplier, RSI period and long/short thresholds, displacement body ATR and body ratio

Visuals — BUY/SELL arrow toggle, bullish/bearish/entry colors, box duration bars, signal lookback bars

Compatible With

All forex pairs, indices, metals, crypto, and synthetic instruments. All timeframes. MetaTrader 5 only.


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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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