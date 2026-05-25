SMART BREAKOUT TARGETS PRO FOR MT5



Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading Framework for MetaTrader 5

Smart Breakout Targets PRO is a professional breakout trading indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and systematic swing traders, this advanced technical framework automates the process of identifying market compression and explosive price expansion.

The system continuously scans the market for:

Consolidation ranges

Liquidity pools

Volatility expansion opportunities

Institutional breakout zones

When a verified breakout occurs, the indicator automatically calculates and projects:

Optimized Entry Level

Volatility-Based Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

TP3

directly onto the chart in real time.

Built with strict non-repainting logic, all signals lock only after candle close to ensure historical accuracy and reliable backtesting.

THE CORE TRADING PHILOSOPHY

Markets spend most of their time consolidating before entering expansion phases.

Smart Breakout Targets PRO is specifically designed to capitalize on the transition between:

Compression

Expansion

Trend continuation

The indicator maps areas where price becomes trapped inside tight support and resistance structures. As liquidity builds within these ranges, breakout pressure accumulates on both sides of the market.

Rather than predicting market direction, the system reacts to:

Momentum shifts

Volume expansion

Volatility acceleration

Directional breakout confirmation

Once price breaks outside the structure with confirmation, the indicator instantly generates:

Directional signal

Entry structure

Stop loss

Multi-target projections

This reactive institutional-style approach helps traders align with dominant order flow instead of guessing market direction.

ALGORITHMIC EXECUTION WORKFLOW

The indicator uses a dual-phase breakout verification process before generating signals.

PHASE 1 — RANGE MAPPING & COMPRESSION DETECTION

The algorithm continuously monitors:

Relative True Range

Volatility contraction

Market variance

Structural consolidation

When volatility compresses below its structural average, the indicator automatically draws a shaded market structure box.

This represents:

Market compression

Liquidity accumulation

Potential breakout energy storage

PHASE 2 — MOMENTUM & VOLATILITY VALIDATION

A simple breakout alone is not enough to trigger a signal.

To reduce false breakouts and fake-outs, the indicator requires:

Candle close outside structure box

Confirmed directional momentum expansion

Only then is a breakout considered valid.

BULLISH BREAKOUT SETUP

Triggered when:

Price closes decisively above resistance

Momentum expands upward

Volatility confirms breakout strength

The indicator automatically:

Prints Buy Arrow

Calculates Entry

Places ATR-based Stop Loss

Projects TP1 / TP2 / TP3

BEARISH BREAKOUT SETUP

Triggered when:

Price closes below support

Downside momentum accelerates

Volatility confirms bearish expansion

The indicator automatically:

Prints Sell Arrow

Calculates Entry

Places ATR-based Stop Loss

Projects TP1 / TP2 / TP3

OPTIMIZED SETTINGS & MARKET STRATEGIES

The indicator works effectively using default settings, but performance can be enhanced further by adapting the lookback range to different trading styles.

SHORT-TERM SCALPING

Recommended Timeframes:

M5

M15

Best Assets:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

NAS100

Recommended Range Length:

20 to 30

Ideal for capturing:

Session volatility bursts

Intraday liquidity sweeps

Fast expansion moves

INTRADAY TRADING

Recommended Timeframes:

M30

H1

Best Assets:

Major Forex Pairs

Crude Oil

BTCUSD

Recommended Range Length:

40

Helps:

Filter market noise

Capture daily trend continuation

Improve directional accuracy

MACRO SWING TRADING

Recommended Timeframes:

H4

Daily

Recommended Range Length:

60 to 80

Designed for:

Positional traders

Multi-day swing trading

Weekly structure breakouts

Helps align breakout zones with:

Major supply zones

Major demand zones

Macro trend structures

PROFESSIONAL INTEGRATION & FILTERS

For maximum accuracy, combine the indicator with additional institutional-style filters.

HIGHER TIMEFRAME TREND ALIGNMENT

Trade only in the direction of the macro trend.

Example:

If trading M15 bullish breakouts:

Confirm price is above 200 EMA on H1

This improves trend continuation probability significantly.

SESSION VOLUME TARGETING

The system performs best during:

London Open

New York Open

Session overlap periods

These periods provide:

Higher liquidity

Institutional participation

Sustained breakout momentum

HIGH-IMPACT NEWS AVOIDANCE

Avoid opening new positions immediately before:

NFP

CPI

FOMC

Major economic releases

News spikes often create:

False breakouts

Volatility traps

Rapid reversals

KEY FEATURES

Adaptive Breakout Boxes

Automatically maps support and resistance structures using live volatility conditions.

Multi-Target Trade Management

Plots:

TP1

TP2

TP3

based on expansion potential.

ATR-Derived Risk Protection

Dynamic stop loss placement adapts to current market volatility.

Strict Non-Repainting Design

Signals remain permanently fixed once candle closes.

Universal Alert System

Supports:

MT5 Popup Alerts

Sound Alerts

Email Alerts

Mobile Push Notifications

CORE INPUT PARAMETERS

RANGE LENGTH

Controls consolidation detection period.

Higher values:

Larger ranges

Fewer signals

More macro setups

BREAKOUT SENSITIVITY

Controls momentum threshold required to validate breakouts.

Lower values:

More signals

Higher sensitivity

Higher values:

Stronger filtering

Fewer false breakouts

ATR MULTIPLIER FOR STOP LOSS

Defines stop loss distance relative to market volatility.

Allows:

Tight risk management

Wider swing protection

Volatility adaptation

TARGET MULTIPLIERS

Controls TP1 / TP2 / TP3 projection distances based on risk-to-reward structure.

ENABLE PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Enables instant mobile notifications for:

Buy Signals

Sell Signals

Breakout Events

BEST MARKETS

Optimized for:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

NAS100

US30

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

Major Forex Pairs

Indices

Crypto Markets

IDEAL FOR

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Prop Firm Traders

Breakout Traders

Momentum Traders

Volatility Traders

Smart Money Traders

WHY SMART BREAKOUT TARGETS PRO?

Unlike traditional breakout indicators that rely on simple price breaches, Smart Breakout Targets PRO combines:

Structural compression analysis

Volatility expansion logic

Momentum confirmation

ATR-based trade management

Institutional breakout mapping

to create a complete professional breakout trading framework.

The result:

Cleaner entries

Better trade timing

Reduced false breakouts

Structured trade management

Improved risk-to-reward execution

PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with:

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Windows VPS

Mobile Notifications

Forex Brokers

Prop Firm Accounts

IMPORTANT NOTE

Smart Breakout Targets PRO is a technical analysis tool designed to assist trading decisions.

Proper risk management and market understanding are always recommended.

INCLUDED

MT5 Indicator

Buy/Sell Signals

TP1 / TP2 / TP3

ATR Stop Loss

Breakout Structure Boxes

Push Notifications

Non-Repainting Logic

Professional Chart Layout

Trade the breakout.

Trade the expansion.

Trade with structure.

Smart Breakout Targets PRO — Professional Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5.