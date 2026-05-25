Smart Breakout Targets
- Indicators
-
Shipra GuptaI’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
- Version: 6.0
SMART BREAKOUT TARGETS PRO FOR MT5
Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading Framework for MetaTrader 5
Smart Breakout Targets PRO is a professional breakout trading indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and systematic swing traders, this advanced technical framework automates the process of identifying market compression and explosive price expansion.
The system continuously scans the market for:
- Consolidation ranges
- Liquidity pools
- Volatility expansion opportunities
- Institutional breakout zones
When a verified breakout occurs, the indicator automatically calculates and projects:
- Optimized Entry Level
- Volatility-Based Stop Loss
- TP1
- TP2
- TP3
directly onto the chart in real time.
Built with strict non-repainting logic, all signals lock only after candle close to ensure historical accuracy and reliable backtesting.
THE CORE TRADING PHILOSOPHY
Markets spend most of their time consolidating before entering expansion phases.
Smart Breakout Targets PRO is specifically designed to capitalize on the transition between:
- Compression
- Expansion
- Trend continuation
The indicator maps areas where price becomes trapped inside tight support and resistance structures. As liquidity builds within these ranges, breakout pressure accumulates on both sides of the market.
Rather than predicting market direction, the system reacts to:
- Momentum shifts
- Volume expansion
- Volatility acceleration
- Directional breakout confirmation
Once price breaks outside the structure with confirmation, the indicator instantly generates:
- Directional signal
- Entry structure
- Stop loss
- Multi-target projections
This reactive institutional-style approach helps traders align with dominant order flow instead of guessing market direction.
ALGORITHMIC EXECUTION WORKFLOW
The indicator uses a dual-phase breakout verification process before generating signals.
PHASE 1 — RANGE MAPPING & COMPRESSION DETECTION
The algorithm continuously monitors:
- Relative True Range
- Volatility contraction
- Market variance
- Structural consolidation
When volatility compresses below its structural average, the indicator automatically draws a shaded market structure box.
This represents:
- Market compression
- Liquidity accumulation
- Potential breakout energy storage
PHASE 2 — MOMENTUM & VOLATILITY VALIDATION
A simple breakout alone is not enough to trigger a signal.
To reduce false breakouts and fake-outs, the indicator requires:
- Candle close outside structure box
- Confirmed directional momentum expansion
Only then is a breakout considered valid.
BULLISH BREAKOUT SETUP
Triggered when:
- Price closes decisively above resistance
- Momentum expands upward
- Volatility confirms breakout strength
The indicator automatically:
- Prints Buy Arrow
- Calculates Entry
- Places ATR-based Stop Loss
- Projects TP1 / TP2 / TP3
BEARISH BREAKOUT SETUP
Triggered when:
- Price closes below support
- Downside momentum accelerates
- Volatility confirms bearish expansion
The indicator automatically:
- Prints Sell Arrow
- Calculates Entry
- Places ATR-based Stop Loss
- Projects TP1 / TP2 / TP3
OPTIMIZED SETTINGS & MARKET STRATEGIES
The indicator works effectively using default settings, but performance can be enhanced further by adapting the lookback range to different trading styles.
SHORT-TERM SCALPING
Recommended Timeframes:
- M5
- M15
Best Assets:
- XAUUSD
- EURUSD
- NAS100
Recommended Range Length:
- 20 to 30
Ideal for capturing:
- Session volatility bursts
- Intraday liquidity sweeps
- Fast expansion moves
INTRADAY TRADING
Recommended Timeframes:
- M30
- H1
Best Assets:
- Major Forex Pairs
- Crude Oil
- BTCUSD
Recommended Range Length:
- 40
Helps:
- Filter market noise
- Capture daily trend continuation
- Improve directional accuracy
MACRO SWING TRADING
Recommended Timeframes:
- H4
- Daily
Recommended Range Length:
- 60 to 80
Designed for:
- Positional traders
- Multi-day swing trading
- Weekly structure breakouts
Helps align breakout zones with:
- Major supply zones
- Major demand zones
- Macro trend structures
PROFESSIONAL INTEGRATION & FILTERS
For maximum accuracy, combine the indicator with additional institutional-style filters.
HIGHER TIMEFRAME TREND ALIGNMENT
Trade only in the direction of the macro trend.
Example:
If trading M15 bullish breakouts:
- Confirm price is above 200 EMA on H1
This improves trend continuation probability significantly.
SESSION VOLUME TARGETING
The system performs best during:
- London Open
- New York Open
- Session overlap periods
These periods provide:
- Higher liquidity
- Institutional participation
- Sustained breakout momentum
HIGH-IMPACT NEWS AVOIDANCE
Avoid opening new positions immediately before:
- NFP
- CPI
- FOMC
- Major economic releases
News spikes often create:
- False breakouts
- Volatility traps
- Rapid reversals
KEY FEATURES
Adaptive Breakout Boxes
Automatically maps support and resistance structures using live volatility conditions.
Multi-Target Trade Management
Plots:
- TP1
- TP2
- TP3
based on expansion potential.
ATR-Derived Risk Protection
Dynamic stop loss placement adapts to current market volatility.
Strict Non-Repainting Design
Signals remain permanently fixed once candle closes.
Universal Alert System
Supports:
- MT5 Popup Alerts
- Sound Alerts
- Email Alerts
- Mobile Push Notifications
CORE INPUT PARAMETERS
RANGE LENGTH
Controls consolidation detection period.
Higher values:
- Larger ranges
- Fewer signals
- More macro setups
BREAKOUT SENSITIVITY
Controls momentum threshold required to validate breakouts.
Lower values:
- More signals
- Higher sensitivity
Higher values:
- Stronger filtering
- Fewer false breakouts
ATR MULTIPLIER FOR STOP LOSS
Defines stop loss distance relative to market volatility.
Allows:
- Tight risk management
- Wider swing protection
- Volatility adaptation
TARGET MULTIPLIERS
Controls TP1 / TP2 / TP3 projection distances based on risk-to-reward structure.
ENABLE PUSH NOTIFICATIONS
Enables instant mobile notifications for:
- Buy Signals
- Sell Signals
- Breakout Events
BEST MARKETS
Optimized for:
- XAUUSD
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- NAS100
- US30
- BTCUSD
- ETHUSD
- Major Forex Pairs
- Indices
- Crypto Markets
IDEAL FOR
- Scalpers
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Prop Firm Traders
- Breakout Traders
- Momentum Traders
- Volatility Traders
- Smart Money Traders
WHY SMART BREAKOUT TARGETS PRO?
Unlike traditional breakout indicators that rely on simple price breaches, Smart Breakout Targets PRO combines:
- Structural compression analysis
- Volatility expansion logic
- Momentum confirmation
- ATR-based trade management
- Institutional breakout mapping
to create a complete professional breakout trading framework.
The result:
- Cleaner entries
- Better trade timing
- Reduced false breakouts
- Structured trade management
- Improved risk-to-reward execution
PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY
Compatible with:
- MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Windows VPS
- Mobile Notifications
- Forex Brokers
- Prop Firm Accounts
IMPORTANT NOTE
Smart Breakout Targets PRO is a technical analysis tool designed to assist trading decisions.
Proper risk management and market understanding are always recommended.
INCLUDED
- MT5 Indicator
- Buy/Sell Signals
- TP1 / TP2 / TP3
- ATR Stop Loss
- Breakout Structure Boxes
- Push Notifications
- Non-Repainting Logic
- Professional Chart Layout
Trade the breakout.
Trade the expansion.
Trade with structure.
Smart Breakout Targets PRO — Professional Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5.