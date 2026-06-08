KN Smart Tp and SL

5
  • Indicators
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
  • Version: 1.0

KN Smart TP SL Signals — EMA Crossover Indicator for MT5

KN Smart TP SL Signals is a clean, visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that generates Buy and Sell signals based on EMA crossovers and automatically maps out a complete risk plan — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 — for every signal on your chart. No manual level drawing, no guesswork.

Designed for traders who want fast, readable setups with defined risk on any symbol and timeframe.

How the Signals Work

A Buy signal fires when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA. A Sell fires on the crossunder. Both signals are confirmed only on closed bars — the forming candle is never used, so there is no repainting.

Once a signal fires, the indicator calculates the Stop Loss using ATR (Average True Range) and places three Take Profit levels at your chosen R:R multiples. Everything is drawn directly on the chart instantly.

What You See on the Chart

Two EMA lines run continuously across the chart — the fast EMA in green and the slow EMA in red — so you can always see the crossover context at a glance.

Buy and Sell arrows mark every signal bar. Arrows are placed below the candle low for Buy signals and above the high for Sell signals.

For every signal, five price levels are drawn as bounded line segments: Entry (gray solid line), Stop Loss (orange solid line), TP1 (aqua dashed), TP2 (aqua dashed), and TP3 (aqua solid, heavier weight). Lines extend a user-defined number of bars forward from the signal bar.

Two fill zones give you instant visual risk context. A green shaded rectangle covers the space from Entry up to TP3 (profit zone). A red shaded rectangle covers the space from Stop Loss up to Entry (loss zone). These zones make it immediately obvious how much you stand to gain versus lose on each trade.

Lines auto-expand in real time while a trade is open, and freeze the moment TP3 or SL is hit. When TP levels are reached, their lines turn from aqua dashed to green solid. When SL is hit, the SL line turns red. Labels update accordingly with ✓ and ✕ markers.

All historical signals remain visible — not just the current one. Each signal's zones and levels are drawn independently with their own objects, so you can scroll back and review every past setup, see which TPs were hit, and study how the indicator performs across different market conditions.

Risk Presets and Customisation

Stop Loss distance is set as a multiplier of ATR — default 1.5×. The three take profit levels are multiples of that risk distance: TP1 at 1R, TP2 at 2R, and TP3 at 3R by default. All four multipliers are fully adjustable so you can dial in any R:R profile you prefer.

The fast and slow EMA periods (default 5 and 13) and the ATR period (default 14) are all configurable. Line extension length and maximum number of historical signals drawn are also adjustable inputs.

Push Notifications

The indicator sends push alerts to your MetaTrader mobile app. A Buy or Sell alert includes the Entry price, Stop Loss, and all three TP levels in a single message. Optional alerts also fire when SL is hit and when individual TP levels are reached. Every alert fires once per bar close — never on every tick.

To enable: go to Tools → Options → Notifications in MT5, enter your MetaQuotes ID from the mobile app, and toggle the desired alerts in the indicator settings.

Supported Markets

Works on any symbol available in MT5 — Forex majors, minors and exotics, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crude Oil, US and European indices (NAS100, US30, SPX500, DAX40), and crypto CFDs. The ATR-based stop adapts automatically to each instrument's volatility so no manual recalibration is needed when switching symbols. Cleanest signals on M15, H1, H4, and D1.

Installation

Copy KN_SmartTPSL.mq5 into your MQL5/Indicators/ folder (via MetaEditor → File → Open Data Folder), press F7 to compile, then drag the indicator from the Navigator panel onto any chart.

FAQ

Does it repaint? No — signals are calculated only on fully closed bars. The current forming candle never triggers a signal.

Can I change the EMA periods? Yes — Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and ATR period are all separate inputs.

Why are only some historical signals visible? The Max Signals input (default 40) limits how many are drawn at once to keep MT5 object counts manageable. Increase it in the settings to see more history.

Does it work on Gold and indices? Yes — ATR automatically adjusts to each instrument's volatility range.


Reviews 3
Behnam Akbari
26
Behnam Akbari 2026.08.06 16:48 
 

very very very nice

Recommended products
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Shtenco SMC Market Structure
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
SMC Market Structure PRO — Order Blocks, FVG, Liquidity & Confluence Zones Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way the big players see it. SMC Market Structure PRO automatically detects smart money zones of interest on your chart — Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and time-based imbalances — and highlights Confluence Zones where all three types of structure overlap. That is exactly where price reacts most often. This is a complete market structure analysis tool based on the Smart Mone
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (32)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Adjustable Position Sizer Trade
Saad Sadir
Indicators
Position Sizer Trade Panel — Trade Like on TradingView The fastest way to place precise, risk-managed trades on MetaTrader 5. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, type your risk amount, and execute with one click — exactly like TradingView. HOW IT WORKS Attach the EA to any chart Drag the blue Entry line to your desired entry price Drag the red SL line to your stop loss level Drag the green TP line to your take profit level Type your risk amount ($ or %) in the
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Indicators
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
SMC Golden Price
Endra Setiyanto
Indicators
SMC GOLDEN PRICE - The Ultimate Institutional Algorithm Indicator SMC Golden Price is not just an indicator; it is an algorithmic market structure mapping system designed specifically for advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action traders. This tool automatically tracks institutional footprints, uncovers hidden liquidity areas, and provides high-precision execution guidance through an elegant, interactive dashboard panel. Equipped with Average True Range (ATR)-based volatility calculat
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Elite Precision Trading Redefined AlphaGain AI is a powerful, AI-enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders consistently capture profitable trades using advanced machine learning and deep historical data analysis. Built for both beginners and professionals, AlphaGain AI adapts to market conditions in real-time—giving you a powerful advantage every step of the way. ️ Key Features: Artificial Intelligence Core AI-based algorithm identifies high-p
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory
Phemelo Neo Malele
Indicators
The concepts within this indicator which give it a unique and sharp edge are based on FAIR VALUE GAPS ''THEORY'' designed and curated by Arjo which is one of the best mentors , and myself have added the development aspect to the concepts explained. The series of videos will include original youtube links for a complete comprehensive explanations, screenshots of the compiled mt4/5 system running. All published  systems will be available on MT4 & MT5 separately to accommodate all platforms and use
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Saiko Indicator System
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Indicators
SAIKO – Smart Buy & Sell Indicator SAIKO is an advanced intelligent trading indicator engineered with exceptional precision and designed to simplify professional market analysis. Built upon a sophisticated multi-layered trading system, SAIKO combines several powerful analytical methods into one seamless solution. Instead of relying on a single indicator, SAIKO continuously analyzes and combines data from multiple technical indicators, moving averages, market momentum, trend strength, liquidity b
Candle Pattern Pro MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
Easy Breakout MT5
Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Gold Flash
Shipra Gupta
Experts
GoldFlash EA — Adaptive Gold Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 GoldFlash EA is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy combines Donchian Channel breakout trading , EMA trend confirmation , ATR volatility filtering , and session-based market selection to identify high-probability breakout opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. Built from the analysis of more than 1,700 historical XAUUSD trades ac
IFVG Sniper Entry Engine
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
IFVG Sniper Entry Engine — MQL5 Marketplace Description IFVG Sniper Entry Engine is a precision MT5 indicator built around one of the most specific and high-probability Smart Money Concepts entry patterns — the Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) . It silently tracks every raw Fair Value Gap formed on the chart, monitors each one for inversion (mitigation), and the moment a qualifying IFVG is confirmed, it fires a BUY or SELL signal with a full SL/TP trade layout and a push notification — on every si
FREE
Liquidity Intelligence System
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Liquidity Intelligence System — MQL5 Marketplace Description Liquidity Intelligence System   is an institutional-grade MT5 indicator that maps Smart Money liquidity pools, detects sweep-and-reverse setups, and generates high-confluence trade signals through 16 independently-testable signal models — all within a single, clean indicator. How It Works The engine continuously builds a live liquidity map by detecting pivot-based   Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL)   and   Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL)   zones, in
FREE
Squeeze Monentum Breakout
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
SQUEEZE MOMENTUM BREAKOUT MT5 INDICATOR Professional Volatility Compression & Momentum Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Squeeze Momentum Breakout is a professional-grade MT5 breakout indicator designed to detect explosive market moves after periods of low-volatility consolidation. Built for scalpers, intraday traders, and momentum traders, the indicator combines volatility compression, momentum confirmation, volume filtering, and structured trade management into one complete trading fra
FREE
Volume Breakout Pro
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
VOLUME BREAKOUT PRO FOR MT5 Professional Volume Expansion & Breakout Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Volume Breakout Pro is an institutional-grade breakout trading indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and momentum breakout traders, the system focuses on identifying explosive price movements driven by abnormal volume expansion and liquidity imbalance. The indicator combines: Volume Weighted Oscillator logic Pivot breakout dete
FREE
Adaptive Fibonnaci Trailing System
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Adaptive Fibonacci Trailing System (AFT) The Adaptive Fibonacci Trailing System (AFT) is an advanced non-repainting trend-following indicator for MT5 and TradingView, built to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using adaptive Fibonacci structure, smart trailing logic, and volatility-based confirmations. Unlike traditional trailing stop indicators, AFT dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions by combining market structure analysis, ATR volatility filtering,
FREE
Smart Breakout Targets
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
SMART BREAKOUT TARGETS PRO FOR MT5 Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading Framework for MetaTrader 5 Smart Breakout Targets PRO is a professional breakout trading indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and systematic swing traders, this advanced technical framework automates the process of identifying market compression and explosive price expansion. The system continuously scans the market for: Consolidation ranges Liquidity pools
FREE
Tension Flow Indicator
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Tension Flow Trend — Dynamic HMA Ribbon with Historical RR Backtest Tension Flow Trend is an advanced trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines a Hull Moving Average (HMA) trend ribbon , Z-Score momentum analysis , and a built-in visual Risk:Reward backtesting engine into a single chart overlay. Designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities, the indicator filters out market noise by requiring both a slope-confirmed HMA crossover and a configurable signal c
FREE
Meridian Flow Indicator
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Meridian Flow — Smart Money Structure Indicator for MT5 Meridian Flow is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT price action methodology. It automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) events on any symbol and timeframe, then plots a complete risk map — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 — for every signal, including historical ones. Signals fire only on confirmed, closed bars. No repainting. No guesswork. What
FREE
Precision Sniper Trader
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Precision Sniper Trader Precision Sniper Trader is a professional trend-following and momentum confirmation indicator designed for traders who want clean chart execution, high-probability entries, and structured trade management across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Built with a sniper-style approach, the indicator combines EMA trend analysis, momentum confirmation, ATR-based dynamic targets, and intelligent signal filtering to help traders identify strong market opportunities while r
TrendIQ pro
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
TRENDIQ PRO — ADAPTIVE VOLATILITY TREND INDICATOR FOR MT5 Professional Adaptive Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5 TrendIQ Pro is a professional-grade MT5 trend trading indicator designed for forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, crypto, and scalping traders seeking high-probability buy and sell signals with adaptive volatility intelligence. Built using advanced ATR-based trend detection, Ehlers Super Smoother filtering, momentum scoring, and dynamic trend cloud technology, TrendIQ Pro delivers cle
Gold Range Striker
Shipra Gupta
Experts
Gold Range Striker EA Gold Range Striker is an automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a daily range breakout strategy . The EA measures a predefined trading range, places pending breakout orders above and below that range, and automatically manages trades using stop loss, take profit, break-even protection and trailing stops. Designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe , Gold Range Striker combines transparent trade execution, configurable risk management and session-based bre
BTC Strike AutoTrader
Shipra Gupta
Experts
BTCStrike EA BTCStrike is a professional Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered for BTCUSD automated trading on the M30 timeframe. Built using reverse-engineered logic from thousands of live BTC trades, BTCStrike leverages dynamic support and resistance zone detection combined with precision breakout entries, adaptive risk management, and multi-layer trade protection to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Whether you are an algorithmic trading beginner looking f
Gold Vortex Pro Scalper
Shipra Gupta
Experts
Gold Vortex Pro Scalper Gold Vortex Pro is a precision scalper built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-timeframe confirmation system to identify high-probability breakout entries, placing a single pending order per signal and holding it with a fixed expiry window. The EA does not use grids, martingale, or averaging. Every trade carries a hard stop loss and take profit defined before entry. Two Operating Modes Mode 1 (Precision) targets fewer, higher-confi
Gold Neural Scalper
Shipra Gupta
Experts
Gold Neural Scalper Gold Neural Scalper is a precision MT5 expert advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD. It applies a layered neural-style decision framework to gold's intraday behavior, where every potential trade passes through stacked filters that mimic how a neural network weights signal quality before firing. Gold is the only market this EA was designed for, the only market it has been tuned on, and the only market it should be deployed on. From the bias engine to the risk envelope, every li
Titan Forge Gold Engine
Shipra Gupta
Experts
Titan Forge Gold Engine — AI-Inspired Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Titan Forge Gold Engine is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Inspired by modern neural decision models, Titan Forge combines multiple technical signals into a structured decision framework that evaluates trend strength, volatility, breakout potential, and market conditions before executing a trade. Rather than reacting to every price movement, Titan Forge
Quantum Pulse XAU AI
Shipra Gupta
Experts
Quantum Pulse XAU AI — Intelligent Gold Breakout Engine for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Pulse XAU AI is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Inspired by intelligent signal processing, Quantum Pulse continuously analyzes market momentum, volatility, breakout strength, and directional bias to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Instead of reacting to every breakout, Quantum Pulse evaluates the overall market pulse before committi
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
Edge Pilot BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
EdgePilot BTC — Momentum Intelligence Engine for MetaTrader 5 EdgePilot BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Inspired by modern AI decision frameworks, EdgePilot combines momentum analysis , breakout confirmation , volatility qualification , and adaptive trade management to identify high-conviction trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control. Rather than responding to every market
Filter:
Behnam Akbari
26
Behnam Akbari 2026.08.06 16:48 
 

very very very nice

Toni422
51
Toni422 2026.06.16 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shipra Gupta
3463
Reply from developer Shipra Gupta 2026.06.16 12:25
Thanks
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.06.09 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shipra Gupta
3463
Reply from developer Shipra Gupta 2026.06.09 11:21
Thanks a lot!
Reply to review