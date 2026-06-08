KN Smart Tp and SL

KN Smart TP SL Signals — EMA Crossover Indicator for MT5

KN Smart TP SL Signals is a clean, visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that generates Buy and Sell signals based on EMA crossovers and automatically maps out a complete risk plan — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 — for every signal on your chart. No manual level drawing, no guesswork.

Designed for traders who want fast, readable setups with defined risk on any symbol and timeframe.

How the Signals Work

A Buy signal fires when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA. A Sell fires on the crossunder. Both signals are confirmed only on closed bars — the forming candle is never used, so there is no repainting.

Once a signal fires, the indicator calculates the Stop Loss using ATR (Average True Range) and places three Take Profit levels at your chosen R:R multiples. Everything is drawn directly on the chart instantly.

What You See on the Chart

Two EMA lines run continuously across the chart — the fast EMA in green and the slow EMA in red — so you can always see the crossover context at a glance.

Buy and Sell arrows mark every signal bar. Arrows are placed below the candle low for Buy signals and above the high for Sell signals.

For every signal, five price levels are drawn as bounded line segments: Entry (gray solid line), Stop Loss (orange solid line), TP1 (aqua dashed), TP2 (aqua dashed), and TP3 (aqua solid, heavier weight). Lines extend a user-defined number of bars forward from the signal bar.

Two fill zones give you instant visual risk context. A green shaded rectangle covers the space from Entry up to TP3 (profit zone). A red shaded rectangle covers the space from Stop Loss up to Entry (loss zone). These zones make it immediately obvious how much you stand to gain versus lose on each trade.

Lines auto-expand in real time while a trade is open, and freeze the moment TP3 or SL is hit. When TP levels are reached, their lines turn from aqua dashed to green solid. When SL is hit, the SL line turns red. Labels update accordingly with ✓ and ✕ markers.

All historical signals remain visible — not just the current one. Each signal's zones and levels are drawn independently with their own objects, so you can scroll back and review every past setup, see which TPs were hit, and study how the indicator performs across different market conditions.

Risk Presets and Customisation

Stop Loss distance is set as a multiplier of ATR — default 1.5×. The three take profit levels are multiples of that risk distance: TP1 at 1R, TP2 at 2R, and TP3 at 3R by default. All four multipliers are fully adjustable so you can dial in any R:R profile you prefer.

The fast and slow EMA periods (default 5 and 13) and the ATR period (default 14) are all configurable. Line extension length and maximum number of historical signals drawn are also adjustable inputs.

Push Notifications

The indicator sends push alerts to your MetaTrader mobile app. A Buy or Sell alert includes the Entry price, Stop Loss, and all three TP levels in a single message. Optional alerts also fire when SL is hit and when individual TP levels are reached. Every alert fires once per bar close — never on every tick.

To enable: go to Tools → Options → Notifications in MT5, enter your MetaQuotes ID from the mobile app, and toggle the desired alerts in the indicator settings.

Supported Markets

Works on any symbol available in MT5 — Forex majors, minors and exotics, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crude Oil, US and European indices (NAS100, US30, SPX500, DAX40), and crypto CFDs. The ATR-based stop adapts automatically to each instrument's volatility so no manual recalibration is needed when switching symbols. Cleanest signals on M15, H1, H4, and D1.

Installation

Copy KN_SmartTPSL.mq5 into your MQL5/Indicators/ folder (via MetaEditor → File → Open Data Folder), press F7 to compile, then drag the indicator from the Navigator panel onto any chart.

FAQ

Does it repaint? No — signals are calculated only on fully closed bars. The current forming candle never triggers a signal.

Can I change the EMA periods? Yes — Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and ATR period are all separate inputs.

Why are only some historical signals visible? The Max Signals input (default 40) limits how many are drawn at once to keep MT5 object counts manageable. Increase it in the settings to see more history.

Does it work on Gold and indices? Yes — ATR automatically adjusts to each instrument's volatility range.