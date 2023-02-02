Power Breaker EA

3

🚀 XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5)

Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance.

✅ Free Trial Available
Try the EA before you commit.

📊 Live Performance
Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel https://t.me/xgoldscalper – pinned message).

📥 How to Get the EA
The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram.
👉 Contact directly:  https://t.me/SaravananL

💼 Available Models
Choose what suits you best:

  1. Subscription (Buy EA access)
  2. Profit Sharing Model( 70 -30 %)
  3. Copy Trading (same strategy, same trades)

📈 Target Performance
80–120% monthly returns (market-dependent)

⚠️ Limited Licenses
Access is restricted to maintain performance quality.


Reviews 3
Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2023.03.22 06:27 
 

Great EA

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Keokone
814
Keokone 2023.04.27 16:54 
 

Tried and unsuccessful, one star for the author's effort in the business.

Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2023.03.22 06:27 
 

Great EA

ArunkumarHeist
14
ArunkumarHeist 2023.03.12 18:02 
 

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