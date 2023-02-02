Power Breaker EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 9.0
- Updated: 8 October 2023
🚀 XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5)
Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance.
✅ Free Trial Available
Try the EA before you commit.
📊 Live Performance
Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel https://t.me/xgoldscalper – pinned message).
📥 How to Get the EA
The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram.
👉 Contact directly: https://t.me/SaravananL
💼 Available Models
Choose what suits you best:
- Subscription (Buy EA access)
- Profit Sharing Model( 70 -30 %)
- Copy Trading (same strategy, same trades)
📈 Target Performance
80–120% monthly returns (market-dependent)
⚠️ Limited Licenses
Access is restricted to maintain performance quality.
Try the EA before you commit.
Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel https://t.me/xgoldscalper – pinned message).
The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram.
👉 Contact directly: https://t.me/SaravananL
Choose what suits you best:
80–120% monthly returns (market-dependent)
Access is restricted to maintain performance quality.
Great EA