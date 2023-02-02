Power Breaker EA

🚀 XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5)

Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance.

✅ Free Trial Available

Try the EA before you commit.

📊 Live Performance

Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel https://t.me/xgoldscalper – pinned message).

📥 How to Get the EA

The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram.

👉 Contact directly: https://t.me/SaravananL

💼 Available Models

Choose what suits you best:

Subscription (Buy EA access) Profit Sharing Model( 70 -30 %) Copy Trading (same strategy, same trades)

📈 Target Performance

80–120% monthly returns (market-dependent)

⚠️ Limited Licenses

Access is restricted to maintain performance quality.