CycleTrapVOL
- Experts
-
Ryutaro YumotoHello.
I'm Japanese strategy developers.
There is a system engineer history of more than 10 years experience.
There are more than 10 years of experience for the FX investment.
Good development field, is loss small profit large a trend-following strategy.
Best Regards.
- Version: 1.91
Features
- This EA is a fully automated EA for Forex trading.
- This EA will be entered when the volatility of the market increased.
- The target currency is GBPJPY.
- This EA takes up to two positions.
- The input parameters are optimized for H4,H1,M30.
- The maximum profit is set at 300pips.
- The maximum loss cut is set at 100pips.
Parameters
- FUNDA - If you only want to buy, please set 1. If you only want to sell, please set -1. if you wish both, please set both 0 .
- magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
- lots1 - Please set the number of lots in the first position.
- lots2 - Please set the number of lots in the second position.
- profitPipsST1 - Please set the profit of the first position.
- profitPipsST2 - Please set the profit of the second position.
- losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
- trapIntervalPips - Please set the interval of stop limit order.
- TestGMTOffset - This is the parameter used for back test. Set the broker's GMT offset.For example, in the case of the FXDD, please set 2.
Good job.