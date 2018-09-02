CycleTrapVOL

4

Features

  • This EA is a fully automated EA for Forex trading.
  • This EA will be entered when the volatility of the market increased.
  • The target currency is GBPJPY.
  • This EA takes up to two positions.
  • The input parameters are optimized for H4,H1,M30.
  • The maximum profit is set at 300pips.
  • The maximum loss cut is set at 100pips.

Parameters

  • FUNDA - If you only want to buy, please set 1. If you only want to sell, please set -1. if you wish both, please set both 0 .
  • magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
  • lots1 - Please set the number of lots in the first position.
  • lots2 - Please set the number of lots in the second position.
  • profitPipsST1 - Please set the profit of the first position.
  • profitPipsST2 - Please set the profit of the second position.
  • losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
  • trapIntervalPips - Please set the interval of stop limit order.
  • TestGMTOffset - This is the parameter used for back test. Set the broker's GMT offset.For example, in the case of the FXDD, please set 2.







Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:38 
 

Good job.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Features Ordering support tool using Fractals, Alligator, and HeikenAshi technical. Submit a stop order to the latest Fractals value emerging in the direction of Alligator's perfect order. Submit an additional stop order every time the Fractals price is updated. If Alligator's perfect order is canceled, cancel the placed stop loss order (leave only the contracted position). Filter entries by HeikenAshi (large), HeikenAshi (small) positive and negative lines. For filled positions, exit at any tim
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:38 
 

Good job.

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