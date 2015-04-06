KitOrderZone – Grid-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

KitOrderZone is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a grid trading strategy on XAUUSD (H1). It places buy and sell orders at defined price intervals and closes all open positions once combined floating profit reaches a user-defined threshold.

How It Works

The EA monitors price movement on each tick and places new grid orders when price moves beyond the configured grid distance. All positions are closed simultaneously when total floating profit meets the target value defined in the settings. No indicators are required for entry logic; position management relies on grid spacing and profit accumulation.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description Lot Size 0.01 Fixed lot per grid order Grid Distance 600–900 points Spacing between grid levels Take Profit 50 points Per-position TP reference Close Money 1/2/3 10 / 20 / 30 USD Profit threshold triggers EMA Fast / Slow 5 / 12 Optional filter (configurable) Spread Filter Configurable Maximum allowed spread

Recommended Account Size

Cent account: from $100

Mini account: from $1,000

Standard account: from $10,000

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: XAUUSD (adaptable to other pairs)

Timeframe: H1 recommended

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Backtesting Reference

Results shown in screenshots were obtained using XAUUSD H1 data with a $10,000 starting balance. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Grid strategies carry inherent drawdown risk during extended trending markets. Please test on a demo account before live deployment.

Notes

This EA is designed for traders who understand grid trading mechanics and accept the associated drawdown characteristics. It is not suitable for traders seeking low-risk or capital-preservation strategies.

zero purchase. No subscription fees.