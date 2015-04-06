Kitorderzone

KitOrderZone – Grid-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

KitOrderZone is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a grid trading strategy on XAUUSD (H1). It places buy and sell orders at defined price intervals and closes all open positions once combined floating profit reaches a user-defined threshold.

How It Works

The EA monitors price movement on each tick and places new grid orders when price moves beyond the configured grid distance. All positions are closed simultaneously when total floating profit meets the target value defined in the settings. No indicators are required for entry logic; position management relies on grid spacing and profit accumulation.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Fixed lot per grid order
Grid Distance 600–900 points Spacing between grid levels
Take Profit 50 points Per-position TP reference
Close Money 1/2/3 10 / 20 / 30 USD  Profit threshold triggers
EMA Fast / Slow 5 / 12 Optional filter (configurable)
Spread Filter Configurable Maximum allowed spread

Recommended Account Size

  • Cent account: from $100
  • Mini account: from $1,000
  • Standard account: from $10,000

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (adaptable to other pairs)
  • Timeframe: H1 recommended
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Backtesting Reference

Results shown in screenshots were obtained using XAUUSD H1 data with a $10,000 starting balance. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Grid strategies carry inherent drawdown risk during extended trending markets. Please test on a demo account before live deployment.

Notes

This EA is designed for traders who understand grid trading mechanics and accept the associated drawdown characteristics. It is not suitable for traders seeking low-risk or capital-preservation strategies.

zero purchase. No subscription fees.

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4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Equastra cascade
Mr Kittikun Yarin
Experts
EQUASTRA CASCADE v2.5 — XAUUSD Intelligent Basket System Built for Gold. Engineered to Survive Every Market Phase. Most Gold EAs fail because they trade  blindly — regardless of market condition. CASCADE doesn't. Before opening a single position, the system  reads whether the market is ranging or trending.  If the condition isn't right, it waits. That discipline is what keeps the equity curve alive. HOW IT WORKS
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