Kitorderzone
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
KitOrderZone – Grid-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
KitOrderZone is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a grid trading strategy on XAUUSD (H1). It places buy and sell orders at defined price intervals and closes all open positions once combined floating profit reaches a user-defined threshold.
How It Works
The EA monitors price movement on each tick and places new grid orders when price moves beyond the configured grid distance. All positions are closed simultaneously when total floating profit meets the target value defined in the settings. No indicators are required for entry logic; position management relies on grid spacing and profit accumulation.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Fixed lot per grid order
|Grid Distance
|600–900 points
|Spacing between grid levels
|Take Profit
|50 points
|Per-position TP reference
|Close Money 1/2/3
|10 / 20 / 30 USD
|Profit threshold triggers
|EMA Fast / Slow
|5 / 12
|Optional filter (configurable)
|Spread Filter
|Configurable
|Maximum allowed spread
Recommended Account Size
- Cent account: from $100
- Mini account: from $1,000
- Standard account: from $10,000
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Symbol: XAUUSD (adaptable to other pairs)
- Timeframe: H1 recommended
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Backtesting Reference
Results shown in screenshots were obtained using XAUUSD H1 data with a $10,000 starting balance. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Grid strategies carry inherent drawdown risk during extended trending markets. Please test on a demo account before live deployment.
Notes
This EA is designed for traders who understand grid trading mechanics and accept the associated drawdown characteristics. It is not suitable for traders seeking low-risk or capital-preservation strategies.
zero purchase. No subscription fees.