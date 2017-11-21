Abella

3

I present you the Abella Expert Advisor.

The "London breakout" occurs in the European session. During this time, Abella follows the market and enters in one of the direction according to the identified Price Action patterns. The EA works both during a flat and trend.

This EA has been created for multicurrency trading. Do not Abella on one pair. For optimal performance, use 4 pairs: AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD (the H1 timeframe) and create a portfolio.


Parameters

  • Lot - fixed lot;
  • Risk - dynamic lot (if Lot=0).
  • ProfitCoefficient - stop loss multiplier to calculate take profit.
  • StartHour - start of the trading session.
  • CloseHour - end of the trading session.
  • BreakEvenCoef - stop loss multiplier to calculate breakeven.
  • Delete2ndOrder - delete the second order at the stop loss of the first.
  • Magic - magic number.
  • Tf - timeframe.

The performance of the EA can be higher when setting ProfitCoefficient = 2 or 3 (default is 1).

Reviews 2
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.20 15:35 
 

Good job.

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.20 15:35 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 06:55 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

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