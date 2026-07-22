Volumatic Variable Index Dynamic Averages

VVIDA draws a momentum-adaptive trend directly on your chart and shows whether the move behind it is actually supported by volume. Instead of using a fixed moving average, it continuously adjusts its speed to market momentum, follows strong trends closely, slows during quiet conditions, tracks untouched liquidity left behind the trend, and measures the buy, sell and delta volume accumulated throughout every trend leg.

It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the adaptive trend companion to NeuronStructure and NeuronLiquidity, and is built to sit alongside them: structure provides the market framework, liquidity shows where resting orders remain, and VVIDA tells you whether the adaptive trend is strengthening or weakening and whether volume is supporting the move. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Unlike a traditional moving average that applies the same weighting regardless of market conditions, VVIDA continuously adapts its responsiveness using the Chande Momentum Oscillator. Strong momentum makes the line react quickly to price, while weak momentum causes it to slow down and filter out unnecessary noise. The adaptive line is then smoothed to create a clean trend baseline.

Trend changes are confirmed using ATR volatility bands rather than simple moving-average crosses. The trend only changes after a candle closes beyond the active band, preventing false reversals caused by temporary spikes or wicks.

While a trend is active, VVIDA also monitors pivot highs and lows left behind the trend. These become pending liquidity levels that remain on the chart until price eventually sweeps them. Once taken, the sweep is marked together with the amount of resting volume that existed at that level.

At the same time, buy volume, sell volume and delta are accumulated from the beginning of each trend until the next confirmed trend reversal, allowing you to judge whether the move is supported by genuine participation or simply drifting on low activity.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Adaptive VIDYA Trend Momentum-adaptive Variable Index Dynamic Average using the Chande Momentum Oscillator, smoothed for cleaner trend reading. Teal during uptrends and pink during downtrends. Trend legs are intentionally broken on reversal bars.
ATR Flip Bands Volatility-based trigger bands using a 200-period Wilder ATR. Trends change only after a confirmed closed-bar breakout beyond the band.
Gradient Shadow Smooth gradient fill between price and the trend line, rendered using a chart-aligned canvas for clean scrolling and zooming. Can be disabled.
Trend Flip Arrows Marks every confirmed trend reversal directly on the chart.
Liquidity Levels Detects pivot highs and lows left behind the trend, tracks them until swept, stamps the resting volume, and removes expired levels automatically.
Volume Dashboard Displays accumulated Buy Volume, Sell Volume and Delta since the current trend began.
Signal Panel Displays trend direction, trend duration, momentum strength, suggested entry, stop loss and R-multiple profit targets. Includes live light/dark theme switching.
Chart Theme Optional Neuron dark theme applied automatically when attached. Original chart colours are restored when removed.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

The adaptive trend line shows direction. The volume dashboard shows conviction.

When buy volume dominates during an uptrend—or sell volume dominates during a downtrend—the move is supported by participation.

When the delta begins fighting the trend direction, the move is losing conviction and becomes more vulnerable to reversal.

The strength meter is derived directly from the Chande Momentum Oscillator that controls the adaptive average. High readings indicate the trend is reacting aggressively to price, while low readings show that momentum has weakened and the trend has slowed accordingly.

Liquidity levels are destinations rather than entry signals. They represent resting orders that price has not yet collected. Once swept, they become historical references showing how much liquidity was consumed during the move.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (Starting Points) ===

If you want... Try
Balanced trend following Use the default settings.
Earlier trend reversals Lower the VIDYA Length and Momentum values.
More conservative trend changes Increase the ATR Distance Factor.
Cleaner charts Disable the Gradient Shadow or Liquidity Levels.
Trend confirmation only Keep the Trend Line and Volume Dashboard enabled while hiding the Signal Panel.
Higher-volatility markets Increase the ATR Distance Factor slightly to reduce false flips.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes Any timeframe
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs
Trend Engine Adaptive VIDYA using the Chande Momentum Oscillator
Volatility Filter 200-period Wilder ATR
Liquidity Closed-bar pivot detection with automatic sweep tracking
Volume Buy, Sell and Delta accumulation per trend leg
Panel Trend, strength, trade guidance and R-multiple targets
Theme Optional Neuron dark/light theme

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Engine VIDYA Length 10 Base period of the adaptive average.
Engine VIDYA Momentum 20 Momentum lookback controlling adaptability.
Engine ATR Distance Factor 2.0 Distance between baseline and flip bands.
Style Uptrend Colour Teal Trend line and bullish elements.
Style Downtrend Colour Pink Trend line and bearish elements.
Style Gradient Shadow true Draw the adaptive shadow.
Signal Panel Show Panel true Display trend and trade information.
Signal Panel Panel Position Bottom Left Choose one of nine chart anchors.
Signal Panel Start in Dark Mode true Initial chart theme.
Signal Panel TP1 (R) 1.0 First target distance.
Signal Panel TP2 (R) 2.0 Second target distance.
Theme Apply Theme true Apply Neuron chart theme when attached.
Theme Background Dark Grey Dark mode background colour.
Theme Bull Candle Dark Blue Bull candle colour.
Theme Bear Candle Black Bear candle colour.

Fixed internals: Pivot confirmation = 3 bars, ATR Length = 200, VIDYA smoothing = 15, and liquidity scanning over the most recent 4000 closed bars.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5 with no DLLs or external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic for trend changes and liquidity tracking.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

VVIDA is the adaptive trend component of the Neuron Suite. It pairs naturally with NeuronStructure, which identifies market structure and order blocks, and NeuronLiquidity, which tracks resting liquidity and stop sweeps. Together they provide a complete view of trend, structure and liquidity on a single chart, and fit alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, including NeuronBreakout, NeuronSessions, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronFlow, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronDivergence and NeuronQuant (each sold separately).

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments section on this product page.

NOTE: VVIDA is an indicator for chart analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The trade panel is provided for analytical guidance only. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely your responsibility.

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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Experts
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
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NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
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NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
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Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
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NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Utilities
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
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