Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter

NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

NeuronIchimoku starts with the full, classic Ichimoku set computed on closed bars: Tenkan-sen (conversion line), Kijun-sen (base line), Senkou Span A and B (which form the Kumo cloud) and the Chikou (lagging) span. The math is standard Ichimoku, so nothing repaints once a bar has closed: a line or a signal that prints on a closed bar stays exactly where it printed.

The signature feature is the projected future Kumo. Instead of leaving the cloud flat under price, NeuronIchimoku draws it forward of the current bar (26 bars ahead by default) on a translucent back-layer neon canvas behind the candles, so the candles stay crisp and readable. You get a soft neon glow halo with crisp Span A and Span B edge lines, coloured green when the cloud is bullish (Span A above Span B) and red when it is bearish. Because the cloud leads price, you can see where the cloud's bias is heading before price reaches it.

The second pillar is the Neuron Edge engine. A plain Ichimoku gives you a Tenkan/Kijun cross and leaves you to guess whether it is worth a look. NeuronIchimoku scores every cross from 0 to 100 by fusing five deterministic, classic factors, and only crosses that score at or above your chosen threshold are marked as a signal (arrow, trade read-out and alert). This is a transparent weighted score of well-known factors, not a black box, and because every factor is computed bar by bar from the chart's own data, a past cross is scored exactly the way a live cross would be, which keeps the on-chart history honest. The dashboard shows the score as a segmented gauge (each factor is its own coloured chunk), an A / B / C grade and a factor legend, so you can see why a cross did or did not qualify. Confidence here describes the quality of the setup, the agreement of the factors at the moment of the cross, not a likelihood of a winning trade.

=== THE NEURON EDGE: FIVE-FACTOR CONFIDENCE ===

Factor Max weight What it checks
Cloud position 25 Whether the cross is above, inside or below the Kumo, in the direction of the cross.
Chikou clearance 15 Whether the lagging span confirms the same direction.
Higher-degree cloud 25 A slower Ichimoku cloud on the same chart (periods multiplied, four times by default) acting as a higher-timeframe trend proxy that stays backtestable and non-repainting.
Momentum 20 Whether RSI agrees with the cross direction.
Regime 15 A Kaufman efficiency ratio measuring trend versus chop, so trending conditions score and choppy ones do not.

The five weights add up to 100. A cross that agrees with the cloud, the higher-degree cloud, the Chikou, momentum and the regime scores near the top of the scale; one that fights them scores low and is filtered out.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Full Ichimoku engine Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A and B (the Kumo) and the Chikou span, standard Ichimoku math on closed bars. Non-repainting: lines and signals lock once a bar closes.
Projected future Kumo The cloud drawn forward of price (26 bars ahead by default) on a translucent neon back-layer, with a soft glow halo and crisp Span A / Span B edges, green when bullish and red when bearish. Adjustable shift and opacity; can be turned off for a minimal chart.
Neuron Edge confidence Every Tenkan/Kijun cross scored 0 to 100 from the five fused factors above. Only crosses at or above your minimum confidence are marked, so low-quality crosses stay off the chart. Segmented gauge, A / B / C grade and a factor legend show how each score was built.
Dashboard Trend-versus-cloud state (bullish, bearish or ranging) with a bars-in-state counter, the confidence gauge and factor breakdown for the latest cross, a multi-timeframe row reading the cloud bias on M15, H1, H4 and D1, and a trade read-out for the current setup (entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets in pips and in R, and as distance from entry).
History read-out A descriptive breakdown of how past setups on this chart and timeframe resolved into their target and stop buckets. A record of what already happened, not a forecast.
Lines, arrows and alerts Tenkan and Kijun lines (toggle), optional Span A / B edge lines and the Chikou line (off by default), flip arrows on high-confidence crosses, and pop-up, push and platform email alerts on a high-confidence cross.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Cloud bias first. Price above a green cloud is a bullish backdrop; below a red cloud is bearish; inside the cloud is mixed or ranging. The forward projection shows where that bias is heading.
  • Wait for a marked cross. Only crosses at or above your confidence threshold print an arrow, so an arrow already means the cross agrees with the cloud, the higher-degree cloud, the Chikou, momentum and the regime.
  • Read the grade and the gauge. An A grade with a full gauge means the factors broadly agree; a B or C means some factors disagree, so you can decide for yourself.
  • Check the multi-timeframe row. When M15, H1, H4 and D1 cloud bias line up with the signal, the setup is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the read-out as context. The entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 levels are a way to frame the idea in pips and in R; they are study levels, not instructions.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced setup Defaults: Tenkan 9, Kijun 26, Senkou B 52, shift 26, minimum confidence 60.
Fewer, higher-agreement signals Raise minimum confidence to 70-80. Only A-grade crosses are marked.
More crosses to study Lower minimum confidence to about 50, and read the grade on each.
A stronger higher-timeframe filter Raise the higher-degree multiplier to 5-6 so the slower cloud demands more alignment.
Crypto or 24-hour markets Keep the classic periods, or scale them up together (for example 12 / 34 / 68) to slow the system down.
A minimal chart Keep Span lines and Chikou off (default), cloud and Tenkan/Kijun on, arrows on, dashboard lower-left.
Closer or wider study targets Lower the reward unit toward 1.0 for closer targets, or raise toward 2.0 for wider ones.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Ichimoku Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou Span A and B (Kumo), Chikou
Signature Projected future Kumo, drawn 26 bars forward (adjustable)
Confidence Five-factor 0-100 score with an A / B / C grade
Dashboard Trend, confidence gauge, multi-timeframe row, trade read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email on a high-confidence cross

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Ichimoku InpTenkan 9 Tenkan-sen (conversion) period
Ichimoku InpKijun 26 Kijun-sen (base) period
Ichimoku InpSenkouB 52 Senkou Span B period
Ichimoku InpShift 26 Cloud forward shift (future projection)
Ichimoku InpChikouShift 26 Chikou (lagging) shift
Neuron Edge InpMinConf 60 Minimum confidence (0-100) for a cross to be marked
Neuron Edge InpHTFMult 4 Higher-degree cloud multiplier (higher-timeframe proxy)
Neuron Edge InpRsiPeriod 14 Momentum (RSI) period
Neuron Edge InpRegimePeriod 20 Regime (efficiency ratio) lookback
Neuron Edge InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (reward unit and study read-out)
Neuron Edge InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR
Visuals InpCloud true Neon Kumo cloud (behind candles, projected)
Visuals InpCloudAlpha 22 Cloud opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpShowTK true Tenkan and Kijun lines
Visuals InpShowSpans false Senkou Span A / B edge lines
Visuals InpShowChikou false Chikou (lagging) line
Visuals InpArrows true Arrow on every high-confidence cross
Visuals InpTenkanClr / InpKijunClr blue / amber Tenkan and Kijun line colours
Visuals InpBull / InpBear green / red Bullish and bearish cloud colours
Dashboard InpDashboard true Command panel on / off
Dashboard InpMTF true Multi-timeframe cloud-bias row
Alerts InpAlertCross true Alert on a high-confidence cross
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: values are computed on closed bars and do not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronIchimoku fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronQuant, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups, volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronIchimoku is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The confidence score describes the agreement of the factors at the moment of a cross, not a likelihood of a winning trade, and the history read-out is a record of past behaviour, not a forecast. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. === HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS === A
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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