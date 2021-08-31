SM ZigZag
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
It so happened that it is no longer necessary to write about the principles of operation of indicators of this type. The presented indicator redraws the trend direction until it changes to the opposite. whether this is right or not is up to you to judge. It works well together with SM trend Cloud, which is implemented in the SMak ZigZag EA and Pyramid EA Expert Advisor code. When these two indicators work together, it is possible to determine the further trend movement with a high degree of probability, which made it possible to use the Expert Advisor without a long and painful optimization. And optimization is a simple selection of parameters.