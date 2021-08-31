SM ZigZag

It so happened that it is no longer necessary to write about the principles of operation of indicators of this type. The presented indicator redraws the trend direction until it changes to the opposite. whether this is right or not is up to you to judge. It works well together with SM trend Cloud, which is implemented in the SMak ZigZag EA and Pyramid EA Expert Advisor code. When these two indicators work together, it is possible to determine the further trend movement with a high degree of probability, which made it possible to use the Expert Advisor without a long and painful optimization. And optimization is a simple selection of parameters.
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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The SMTrendLine indicator is based on the principles of graphical construction of Bollinger bands. Graphically, the Bollinger is two lines that limit the price dynamics from above and from below, respectively. These are a kind of support and resistance lines, which most of the time are located at levels far from the price. As we know, the Bollinger bands are similar to the envelopes of moving averages. The difference between them is that the envelope boundaries are located above and below the
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In the SM Trend Cloud indicator, two buffers are used for calculation and rendering. One of the main advantages of this tool is its simplicity, while its signals can be quite accurate. But, again, we have a trend indicator in front of us, and therefore it will generate false signals mainly in conditions of consolidation. At the same time, I do not advise using the indicator in its own form, there is no way to do without additional filters. As an additional signal, I suggest using ZigZag indicat
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Sergei Makarevich
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The SM_GOLEM EA Expert Advisor is designed to work on accounts with an initial deposit of 100 units or more. On cents, it is desirable to use at least 3000 units. The algorithm of the Expert Advisor works as follows: entering a trade at the beginning of the bar with a growing signal of the ROC oscillator, exiting the market at the end of the bar when the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is below the level line. The Expert Advisor was optimized on an hourly timeframe, since it was supposed to be us
SMak ZigZag EA
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The signal to open BUY or SELL orders is formed based on the data received from the " SM ZigZag "indicator. As soon as the indicator shows the formation of a downtrend (red line), the Expert Advisor places a BUY order with the set lot (the ability to choose in the settings whether it will be fixed or dynamic). After placing the first BUY order with the initial lot, until the indicator has formed a blue line (an uptrend), the next BUY orders are placed after a certain step, which is changed acc
Pyramid EA
Sergei Makarevich
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The Expert Advisor is based on the work of two indicators SM ZigZag and SM trend cloud . The signal to open BUY or SELL orders is formed based on the data received from the " SM ZigZag "indicator. As soon as the indicator shows the formation of a downtrend (red line), the Expert Advisor places a BUY order with the set lot (the ability to choose in the settings whether it will be fixed or dynamic). After placing the first BUY order with the initial lot, until the indicator has formed a blue li
Pyramid OM
Sergei Makarevich
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Pyramid Order Manager is a utility based on the work of two indicators SM ZigZag and SM trend cloud . With the help of this utility, the trader has the opportunity to set instant or pending orders on the chart in a short time with his lot, take profit and stop loss, as well as the number of orders in the grid, the coefficients of the lot and step change. The utility has two built-in indicators, listed above, with the ability to disable them. A distinctive feature of this utility is the possib
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Sergei Makarevich
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The ZigZag indicator, which has already become common and familiar to any trader, has acquired new forms and received additional reinforcement by including the results of Parabolic SAR analysis in its team. The tandem of these two indicators shows excellent accuracy in determining the direction of the trend and timely receiving a signal about its reversal. The main signals on the chart are red and blue markers (if desired, the colors can be changed). Blue marker - we start selling, red-purchases
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