In the SM Trend Cloud indicator, two buffers are used for calculation and rendering. One of the main advantages of this tool is its simplicity, while its signals can be quite accurate. But, again, we have a trend indicator in front of us, and therefore it will generate false signals mainly in conditions of consolidation. At the same time, I do not advise using the indicator in its own form, there is no way to do without additional filters. As an additional signal, I suggest using ZigZag indicat

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