Neuron Breakout D-Shape identifies high-probability reversal and continuation zones using a dynamic D-shaped projection built directly around market structure. It combines adaptive trend analysis, projected price boundaries, support and resistance levels, and trailing guidance into a single visual framework that helps you understand where price is most likely to react next.

It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the projection companion to NeuronStructure and NeuronLiquidity, and is built to sit alongside them: structure identifies the market framework, liquidity shows where resting orders remain, and Breakout D-Shape projects where the current move is likely to expand, stall or reverse. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Neuron Breakout D-Shape continuously analyses price action to identify active market swings and projects a dynamic D-shaped trading zone around the current structure. Rather than drawing static channels or fixed projections, the indicator continuously adapts its shape as the market develops.

The projection defines an objective trading framework consisting of upper and lower projected levels, a dynamic trailing level and the current equilibrium price. As long as price remains inside the projection, the market is considered to be developing within the current structure.

When price approaches the outer boundary of the D-Shape, traders can evaluate whether momentum is likely to continue through the projection or reject back toward equilibrium.

Bullish and bearish conditions are displayed together with an adaptive strength meter, allowing the current market bias to be evaluated at a glance.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does Dynamic D-Shape Projection Projects an adaptive D-shaped price envelope around the active market structure. Upper & Lower Projection Levels Displays objective upside and downside reference levels for the current market structure. Dynamic Trail Level Adaptive trailing level that follows the active market direction. Structure Signals Displays bullish and bearish structure signals directly on the chart. Pivot Markers Highlights important turning points within the active structure. Projection Levels Continuously updates projected price boundaries as market structure evolves. Signal Panel Displays Bullish/Bearish status, signal duration, strength meter and projected trading levels. Light & Dark Themes Integrated Neuron themes with automatic chart recolouring and live theme switching.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

The D-Shape represents the current projected trading environment.

Price trading near the centre suggests balance within the current structure, while movement toward either outer edge indicates increasing directional pressure.

The upper and lower projection levels provide objective reference zones for potential continuation or rejection.

The trailing level follows the active move and provides a dynamic reference as the trend develops.

The signal panel displays the current market direction together with the strength of the active pattern and the projected trading levels.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (Starting Points) ===

If you want... Try Balanced market projections Use the default settings. Earlier structure changes Reduce the projection sensitivity. Longer-term projections Increase the projection period. Cleaner charts Disable pivot markers or projection labels. Projection analysis only Hide the signal panel and display only the D-Shape. Full Neuron experience Enable the panel and integrated chart theme.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only) Platform MetaTrader 5 Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto Timeframes Any timeframe Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs Projection Dynamic D-Shape market projection Trend Adaptive directional analysis Levels Upper, Lower and Trailing projection levels Panel Market bias, strength meter and projected trading levels Theme Integrated Neuron light and dark themes

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose Engine Projection Period Default Controls the D-Shape calculation period. Engine Projection Sensitivity Default Controls how quickly the projection adapts. Appearance Bullish Colour Teal Bullish projection colour. Appearance Bearish Colour Red Bearish projection colour. Appearance Projection Fill true Draw the D-Shape projection. Appearance Projection Levels true Display projected price levels. Appearance Pivot Markers true Display structure turning points. Signal Panel Show Signal Panel true Display the market information panel. Signal Panel Panel Position Bottom Left One of nine chart anchors. Signal Panel Start in Dark Mode true Initial theme. Chart Theme Apply Chart Theme true Automatically recolour the chart when attached.

Fixed internals: The D-Shape projection, structure analysis and adaptive projection engine are internally managed and automatically adjust to the active market without requiring manual configuration.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

MetaTrader 5, any build.

Forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto.

Any timeframe.

Native MQL5 with no DLLs or external dependencies.

Non-repainting closed-bar projection logic.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

Neuron Breakout D-Shape is the projection component of the Neuron Suite. It works naturally alongside NeuronStructure, which identifies market structure and order blocks, and NeuronLiquidity, which tracks resting liquidity and stop sweeps. Together they provide a complete view of market structure, liquidity and projected price movement on a single chart, and fit alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, including NeuronBreakout, VVIDA, NeuronSessions, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronFlow, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronDivergence and NeuronQuant (each sold separately).

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments section on this product page.

NOTE: Neuron Breakout D-Shape is an indicator for chart analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The projected levels are provided for analytical guidance only. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely your responsibility.