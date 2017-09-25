MACD MTF Signal is an indicator for understanding a trend reversal in any market. It is calculated using the MACD Histogram, which results from the difference between MACD and Signal Line.

The strength of MACD MTF Signal is the ability to see more time frames at the same time if they are greater than the one displayed on the chart.

In this way it is possible to understand a convergence of ascent or descent on several time frames, which means a strong push in one direction or the other.

Another feature is the ability, very often, to anticipate the reversal of trends and micro trends.





Indicator parameters

FastMAPeriod, SlowMAPeriod and SignalMAPeriod: Default (12, 26, 9)

Default (12, 26, 9) Show TF1 - TF5 : True/False

: True/False TF - TF5: From 1 minute to 1 month

From 1 minute to 1 month Up and Down color for every Time Frame

See the screenshots below for further details. Contact me if you have any questions.