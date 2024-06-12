Nexus Fibonacci Supportt and Resistance

The indicator displays support and resistance levels based on fibonacci level in multi period

Creates lines indicating the latest support and resistance levels.
These lines are updated whenever there is a change in support or resistance levels.

Labels are removed if the corresponding conditions are not met.

the period is availble in setting and level fibonacci

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (2)
Indicators
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
Renko Indicator MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Indicators
The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
FREE
Nexus fibonacci indicator
Mohammed Kaddour
4 (1)
Indicators
This  variant of the ZigZag  indicator is recalculated  at  each  tick  only at the bars that were not calculated yet and,  therefore, it does  not  overload  CPU  at  all  which  is  different   from  the standard indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of  a  line is  executed exactly in ZIGZAG style  and, therefore, the  indicator  correctly and simultaneously  displays  two  of its extreme points (High and Low) at the same bar! Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second max
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias Mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
FREE
Nexus Patterns Detection
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Many traders use Price Action as entry and exit signal. Since the beginning of chart analysis, traders have found several   candlestick patterns   that can indicate possible "behaviors" of the market.   Candlestick Pattern indicator   is an indicator for MetaTrader platform that can detect many of these patterns and show them on screen or to alert traders about them. though they detect slightly different sets of candle patterns. Candlestick Pattern indicator also has a more modern look compared
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
Volunacci mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
Copy trade telegram to mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Utilities
Transform your MT4 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management. Discounted  price .    The price will increase by  every 5 purchases. Final price $200   Advanced Money Management   3 Lot Size Calculation Methods: Fixed lot size Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000) Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade)   Multiple TP levels   with individual lot mult
Nexus Range Breakout
Mohammed Kaddour
Experts
This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day, This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. How the expert works The expert creates a range from a grou
Nexus Hedg EA
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Experts
EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. Nexus hedg ea  is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses.  This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical. Features : No risk for
Volunacci MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT4 Version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Copy trade telegram to mt5
Mohammed Kaddour
Utilities
Transform your MT5 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management. Discounted  price .   The price will increase by  every 5 purchases. Final price $200 Advanced Money Management 3 Lot Size Calculation Methods: Fixed lot size Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000) Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade) Multiple TP levels with individual lot multipliers Dy
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Yassou Kalimera
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Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.13 11:45 
 

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Michael-MT5
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