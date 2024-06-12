Nexus Fibonacci Supportt and Resistance
- Indicators
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Mohammed KaddourAre you looking for a professional Pine Script or MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5) developer to bring your trading ideas to life?
- Version: 1.0
The indicator displays support and resistance levels based on fibonacci level in multi period
Creates lines indicating the latest support and resistance levels.
These lines are updated whenever there is a change in support or resistance levels.
Labels are removed if the corresponding conditions are not met.
the period is availble in setting and level fibonacci
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