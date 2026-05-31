Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner MT5

Full detailed blogpost is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770442


Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner: Complete User Guide

This strategy uses four complementary indicators working together to identify trend momentum: TVI, CCI, T3, GannHiLo

and when all four agree, the signal carries considerably more weight than any single indicator could on its own.

This scanner takes that concept and applies it across multiple pairs and timeframes simultaneously, surfacing only the moments worth paying attention to.


Feature Overview

  • Displays the state of all four Genesis Matrix indicators as color-coded squares
  • "%" readout showing how many of the four indicators are in agreement
  • Signal type label that distinguishes a fresh signal, an ageing signal, and a stale one
  • Optional Dragon Filter: an EMA-channel trend filter that must agree before a signal is considered valid
  • MA Stack trend arrows showing whether the moving average stack on the current timeframe and its higher timeframes are aligned
  • Pullback-aware entry detection: the scanner watches for recent market hesitation before flagging an entry opportunity
  • Power Breakout detection: identifies institutional momentum through key price levels ($00, 25, 50, 75 pip levels)
  • 24/7 operation with spread guard: automatically skips pairs exceeding maximum spread threshold
  • HTF (Higher Timeframe) trend display: shows MA direction for up to two higher timeframes per cell
  • Fully configurable indicator periods (TVI, CCI, T3, Gann, Dragon)
  • Three matching modes: require all four to agree, any three, or any two

How it Works:

The four indicators used here are:

  1. TVI (Tick Volume Index): measures whether buying or selling volume is dominating
  2. CCI (Commodity Channel Index): measures how far price has moved relative to its average, identifying momentum
  3. T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average): a smooth, responsive trend line that shows whether price is generally rising or falling
  4. Gann HiLo Activator: a channel-based indicator that flips direction when price breaks out of a moving average channel built on highs and lows

Each of these produces a directional verdict: bullish, bearish, or neutral. The scanner adds them up and shows you the result visually as colored squares in the dashboard.

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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