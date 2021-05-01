Volume Bands Chart

This indicator marks the relevant volume levels among the day. The two relevant levels are the candle with more volume and the period with more volume of lots transacted. 


The filled red background is the range of price with the most relevant volume of the day (probably the big player that is command the game). The purple lines shows the range of price with most volume (probably a area where some big player is accumulating before force a market direction). There is also the dot lines that marks the volume ranges of the day before.


You can notice that the volume levels marked by indicator become support/resistence areas  even without peaks/valleys that graphical analysis usually uses.



To EA programmers: This indicator does not redraw. It's safe to use with EAs.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses volume and volatility information to indicate the trend or to indicate the market reversion/correction. There are 2 indicators in one. The indicator works in two styles: values ​​per candle and accumulated values. Using the volume and volatility information, when well adjusted, this indicator has a good probability to indicate the right direction, both in lower (M1, M2, M5) and higher (M15, M30) timeframes. Strategy 1: Trend indicator Indicates the operation direction. To us
VWAP Bands
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This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Candle Patterns MT5
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator show several candle patterns. Very useful to learn and to trading some stocks or forex.  The supported patterns are: bullish spinning top, bearish spinning top, bullish marubozu, bullish force, bearish marubozu, bearish force, bullish kicker, bearish kicker, bullish engulfing, bearish engulfing, bullish harami, bearish harami, piercing line, dark cloud cover, morningstar, evening star, bearish abandoned baby, bullish abandoned baby, three white soldiers, three black soldiers, mor
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator shows the candles with the highest volume in the market, based on a period and above-average growth percentage. It is also possible to activate the "Show in-depth analysis" functionality that uses algorithms to paint the candles with the probably market direction instead of painting based on the opening and closing positions. EA programmers: This indicator does not redraw.
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Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator compares volumes from the same period to previous days instead of calculating the average of previous candles, so it is possible to detect volume anomalies more accurately. I have always been bothered by seeing very large volumes at the beginning of a trading day and almost no volume throughout the day, making volume-based strategies very limited. This indicator can verify the strength of the volume of candles based on previous days, so it is possible to perceive volumes that are
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