【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction :

The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down.





It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend!

What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuations, or adjust it slower to make long-term trends!





【Super Scanner】 is a very useful technical indicator!