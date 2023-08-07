Super Scanner

【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction :
The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down.

It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend!
What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuations, or adjust it slower to make long-term trends!

【Super Scanner】 is a very useful technical indicator!
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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SuperStep Line
Li Wei Huang
Indicators
【SuperStep Line】Indicator Introduction : The color of the SuperStep line which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the SuperStep  line is purple and going down means that the price trend is going down. It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend! What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust 【SuperStep Line】 according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market
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