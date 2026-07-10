Funded Gold is the king of gold, who spent a long time building and refining his trading strategy before entering this world to share it with other traders.

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site+Profile+Seller

This Expert Advisor was created specifically for XAUUSD, one of the most dynamic and demanding trading instruments. Gold can change direction quickly, react sharply to liquidity, and produce strong movements within a single trading day. For this reason, Funded Gold is not a universal robot designed for dozens of currency pairs. Its entire logic is focused on one instrument — XAUUSD.

The main working timeframe of the Expert Advisor is H1. Funded Gold is installed on the XAUUSD H1 chart and independently performs trading operations according to the strategy built into its algorithm.

The idea behind Funded Gold is based on systematic gold trading. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions, calculates position parameters, and opens trades only within its trading model. The user does not need to search for entry points manually or remain in front of the terminal at all times.

During the first week after publication, Funded Gold is available at the introductory price of $247. After the first week, the price of the Expert Advisor will increase to $497.

Funded Gold is designed for traders who want to automate XAUUSD trading while maintaining control over risk and choosing the most suitable operating mode.

Trading Logic

Funded Gold operates according to a proprietary strategy developed specifically for XAUUSD.

The Expert Advisor evaluates the current market situation and decides whether to open a position only after the conditions defined in the algorithm are met. Its purpose is not to participate in every movement in gold, but to act consistently within a specific trading scenario.

When suitable conditions appear, Funded Gold calculates the position size and executes the trade according to the risk level selected by the user.

The Expert Advisor is fully automated. After being installed on the chart and algorithmic trading is enabled, it independently analyzes the market, opens positions, and manages them according to its strategy.

Trading Instrument and Timeframe

Funded Gold was developed for the following conditions:

Trading instrument — XAUUSD.

Working timeframe — H1.



Minimum deposit: $50 at 1:500, $100 at 1:100, $300 at 1:20

Server ping should preferably be 100 ms or less. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a VPS with the advisor.

Risk and Operating Modes

By default, Funded Gold uses a risk level of 4% per trade.

This is a more aggressive operating mode intended for users who understand the potential pressure on the account and are prepared for higher volatility in trading results.

All testing results presented on the Funded Gold product page were obtained using a risk level of 4%.

For a more conservative approach, the risk can be reduced to 2% per trade. This option decreases the size of opened positions and may be more suitable for users who want to reduce potential drawdown and overall pressure on the trading account.

The choice between 4% and 2% risk depends on the deposit size, acceptable drawdown, and the user’s individual money management model.

Risk 4% — a more aggressive mode.

Risk 2% — a more conservative mode.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, it is recommended to test both options and select the risk level that best matches your requirements.

Trading Account and Broker Conditions

For Funded Gold, ECN, RAW, and NDD trading accounts are the best options

These account types usually provide lower spreads and more transparent execution conditions, which are especially important when trading XAUUSD. Gold can make sharp movements, so execution quality, commission, spread, and slippage may have a noticeable impact on the final result.

Recommendations for Use

Install Funded Gold on the XAUUSD H1 chart and enable automated trading in MetaTrader 5.

All main parameters are already configured by default, so there is no need to adjust the trading logic manually before starting. The user only needs to select the preferred risk level:

Risk 4% — a more aggressive mode used in all published testing results.

Risk 2% — a more conservative mode with lower pressure on the trading account.

Before launching the Expert Advisor on a real account, it is recommended to test Funded Gold in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account in order to evaluate its performance under your broker’s trading conditions.

Testing

All Funded Gold testing results published in the product gallery were obtained using a risk level of 4% per trade.

Before purchasing and launching the Expert Advisor on a real trading account, it is recommended to review the testing results independently and pay attention not only to the final profit, but also to drawdown, the number of trades, and the behavior of the Expert Advisor during different market periods.

Historical testing makes it possible to evaluate the algorithm on past market data, but it cannot fully reproduce the real execution conditions of a specific broker.

Funded Gold was not created to chase every market movement. Its purpose is to work consistently with XAUUSD according to a predefined strategy, follow the selected risk level, and make trading decisions without emotional interference.

The Expert Advisor is already fully configured for operation. The user only needs to install it on the XAUUSD H1 chart, enable automated trading, and select the preferred risk level — 4% for a more aggressive mode or 2% for a more conservative approach.

Before launching it on a real account, it is recommended to test Funded Gold in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account and make sure that the broker’s trading conditions are suitable for gold trading.

After purchase, you can contact me through the built-in MQL5 messaging system if you need assistance with installation, launch, or Expert Advisor settings.

Funded Gold spent a long time building its strategy. Now the king of gold is ready to enter the market.