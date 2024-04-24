GriffonArgos

This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals.

Key Features:

Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade.

Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodate various market conditions.

All Currency Pairs Support: Optimized for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and also performs well on many other currency pairs.

High Resilience: Resistant to sudden market changes, has the ability to recover quickly, and aims to recover even in unfavorable situations.

Strategic Entry and Exit: Strategic position opening and closing using market highs and lows.

Recommended Currency: Timeframe

H1 for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY