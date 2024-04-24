GriffonArgos

This Expert Advisor utilizes the Stochastic Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) to capture market movements and generate trading signals.

Key Features:

Highly accurate analysis even in complex market conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management: Lot or risk-based money management options automatically adjust risk for each trade.

Flexible Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop settings to protect profits and minimize losses.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports analysis on multiple timeframes to accommodate various market conditions.

All Currency Pairs Support: Optimized for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and also performs well on many other currency pairs.

High Resilience: Resistant to sudden market changes, has the ability to recover quickly, and aims to recover even in unfavorable situations.

Strategic Entry and Exit: Strategic position opening and closing using market highs and lows.

Recommended Currency: Timeframe

H1 for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

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5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MAKOAI 2024.06.06 06:55 
 

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