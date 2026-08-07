Olympus Harmonic Apex

 OLYMPUS HARMONIC APEX — The Volatility-Adaptive Triad Grid

"Master the Reversion. Survive the Volatility."


Why trade standard Major pairs with static grids that blow up when the trend explodes? Olympus Harmonic Apex introduces a completely new paradigm in Forex automated trading: The Triad Cross-Pair Reversion System.

We exclusively trade the holy trinity of cross pairs (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD). These pairs share a profound mathematical correlation. When they diverge, they almost always snap back. 

But we didn't stop there. Instead of using dangerous fixed-pip grids, Olympus uses a Real-Time Volatility-Adaptive Grid (ATR-Based). If the market gets chaotic, the EA automatically expands the grid distance, saving your margin and gracefully absorbing the impact.

 === BACKTEST RESULTS (EURUSD M15 Proxy, $10,000 Deposit) ===
Validated using our custom Python ATR-Adaptive Grid simulation engine:
(Note: Grid systems have inherently low visible DD when averaging into positions. The real risk is margin exposure, which is controlled by InpMaxGridLevels and Aegis Shield.)


 The 5 Pillars of Olympus

1. Harmonic Triad Engine:- We avoid EURUSD and GBPUSD. We strictly trade AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD. These pairs have a proven historical mean-reversion characteristic.
2. Volatility-Adaptive Grid Matrix:- No fixed pips! The grid step distance and the Take Profit targets expand and contract dynamically based on the 15-Minute ATR (Average True Range).
3. OneChart Multi-Core:- Attach the EA to just ONE M15 chart- (e.g., AUDCAD M15). The EA will autonomously scan and trade all three pairs simultaneously in the background.
4. Phantom Prop Randomizer:- Built specifically for Prop Firm traders. It introduces micro-delays (milliseconds) before execution to prevent "Copy Trading" violations and hide your footprint from broker algorithms.
5. Aegis Shield Defense:- A hard-coded Daily Drawdown limiter. If your global equity drops by a specified percentage (e.g., 5%), the EA halts all trading and safely closes all positions to prevent account ruin.

---

 Parameters & Setup Guide

Attach the EA to an M15 Chart- of AUDCAD. Ensure AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD are visible in your Market Watch window.

 === OneChart Triad Setup ===
-  InpPairs:- The core pairs to trade (AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD). Leave as default.
-  InpTradeCurrentOnly:- Set to true if you only want the EA to trade the chart it is attached to (disables OneChart mode).

 === Volatility Adaptive Grid ===
-  InpATRPeriod:- The ATR period used to measure volatility (Default: 14).
-  InpGridMultiplier:- How far apart to place grid trades, expressed as a multiple of the current ATR (Default: 1.5).
-  InpMaxGridLevels:- The maximum number of grid trades allowed per pair (Default: 7).
-  InpLotMultiplier:- The lot size multiplier for each subsequent grid level (Default: 1.2).
-  InpGridTargetATR:- How far the Take Profit should be, expressed as a multiple of ATR (Default: 2.0).

 === Mean Reversion Entry ===
-  InpRSIPeriod:- The RSI period used for the initial entry trigger (Default: 14).
-  InpRSILower:- RSI Oversold level to trigger initial Buys (Default: 30.0).
-  InpRSIUpper:- RSI Overbought level to trigger initial Sells (Default: 70.0).

 === Risk Management ===
-  InpRiskPercent:- The base risk percentage used to calculate the starting lot size (Default: 0.5%).
-  InpMaxDailyDD:- The Aegis Shield max daily drawdown limit (Default: 5.0%).

 === Phantom Randomizer (Prop Firm) ===
-  InpUseRandomizer:- Enable the Phantom execution randomizer (Default: true).
-  InpRandDelayMax:- Maximum random delay in seconds (Default: 2).

---

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] YIELD FARMER (Best Overall / Default)
The champion configuration. Balanced grid density and lot progression deliver consistent monthly income.
- ATR Period:- 14
- Grid Multiplier:- 1.5x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 7
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.2x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.0x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM SNIPER (Ultra-Safe)
Designed to pass FTMO/MFF challenges. Wide grid spacing prevents toxic drawdown accumulation.
- ATR Period:- 24 (slower, more reliable)
- Grid Multiplier:- 2.5x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 4
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.1x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.0x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.25%
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

[SETUP 3] WIDE CONSERVATIVE (Pension Mode)
The safest possible grid. Extremely wide spacing and strict RSI entry filters produce the highest win rate.
- ATR Period:- 20
- Grid Multiplier:- 2.0x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 5
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.1x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.5x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.3%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%
- RSI Buy/Sell:- 25 / 75 (stricter)

---

 Step-by-Step Usage Guide 

1. Broker Requirement:- Use a reputable ECN/Raw Spread broker. Cross-pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD can have higher spreads on standard accounts, which hurts grid efficiency.
2. Chart Setup:- 
  - Open your MT5 terminal.
  - Open just ONE chart: AUDCAD on the M15- timeframe.
  - Drag and drop Olympus Harmonic Apex onto the chart.
3. Market Watch Check:- The EA relies on the OneChart engine. You MUST- ensure that AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD are visible in your Market Watch list. If they are hidden, the EA cannot pull their price data.
4. Select Your Preset:- Load one of the 3 "God-Tier" presets mentioned above based on your risk appetite.
5. Set and Forget:- Ensure "Algo Trading" is turned on. The EA will now autonomously monitor all 3 pairs, deploy volatility grids when RSI signals extreme mean reversion, and protect your account with the Aegis Shield.
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
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5 (1)
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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