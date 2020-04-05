Olympus Harmonic Apex

 OLYMPUS HARMONIC APEX — The Volatility-Adaptive Triad Grid

"Master the Reversion. Survive the Volatility."


Why trade standard Major pairs with static grids that blow up when the trend explodes? Olympus Harmonic Apex introduces a completely new paradigm in Forex automated trading: The Triad Cross-Pair Reversion System.

We exclusively trade the holy trinity of cross pairs (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD). These pairs share a profound mathematical correlation. When they diverge, they almost always snap back. 

But we didn't stop there. Instead of using dangerous fixed-pip grids, Olympus uses a Real-Time Volatility-Adaptive Grid (ATR-Based). If the market gets chaotic, the EA automatically expands the grid distance, saving your margin and gracefully absorbing the impact.

 === BACKTEST RESULTS (EURUSD M15 Proxy, $10,000 Deposit) ===
Validated using our custom Python ATR-Adaptive Grid simulation engine:
(Note: Grid systems have inherently low visible DD when averaging into positions. The real risk is margin exposure, which is controlled by InpMaxGridLevels and Aegis Shield.)


 The 5 Pillars of Olympus

1. Harmonic Triad Engine:- We avoid EURUSD and GBPUSD. We strictly trade AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD. These pairs have a proven historical mean-reversion characteristic.
2. Volatility-Adaptive Grid Matrix:- No fixed pips! The grid step distance and the Take Profit targets expand and contract dynamically based on the 15-Minute ATR (Average True Range).
3. OneChart Multi-Core:- Attach the EA to just ONE M15 chart- (e.g., AUDCAD M15). The EA will autonomously scan and trade all three pairs simultaneously in the background.
4. Phantom Prop Randomizer:- Built specifically for Prop Firm traders. It introduces micro-delays (milliseconds) before execution to prevent "Copy Trading" violations and hide your footprint from broker algorithms.
5. Aegis Shield Defense:- A hard-coded Daily Drawdown limiter. If your global equity drops by a specified percentage (e.g., 5%), the EA halts all trading and safely closes all positions to prevent account ruin.

---

 Parameters & Setup Guide

Attach the EA to an M15 Chart- of AUDCAD. Ensure AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD are visible in your Market Watch window.

 === OneChart Triad Setup ===
-  InpPairs:- The core pairs to trade (AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD). Leave as default.
-  InpTradeCurrentOnly:- Set to true if you only want the EA to trade the chart it is attached to (disables OneChart mode).

 === Volatility Adaptive Grid ===
-  InpATRPeriod:- The ATR period used to measure volatility (Default: 14).
-  InpGridMultiplier:- How far apart to place grid trades, expressed as a multiple of the current ATR (Default: 1.5).
-  InpMaxGridLevels:- The maximum number of grid trades allowed per pair (Default: 7).
-  InpLotMultiplier:- The lot size multiplier for each subsequent grid level (Default: 1.2).
-  InpGridTargetATR:- How far the Take Profit should be, expressed as a multiple of ATR (Default: 2.0).

 === Mean Reversion Entry ===
-  InpRSIPeriod:- The RSI period used for the initial entry trigger (Default: 14).
-  InpRSILower:- RSI Oversold level to trigger initial Buys (Default: 30.0).
-  InpRSIUpper:- RSI Overbought level to trigger initial Sells (Default: 70.0).

 === Risk Management ===
-  InpRiskPercent:- The base risk percentage used to calculate the starting lot size (Default: 0.5%).
-  InpMaxDailyDD:- The Aegis Shield max daily drawdown limit (Default: 5.0%).

 === Phantom Randomizer (Prop Firm) ===
-  InpUseRandomizer:- Enable the Phantom execution randomizer (Default: true).
-  InpRandDelayMax:- Maximum random delay in seconds (Default: 2).

---

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] YIELD FARMER (Best Overall / Default)
The champion configuration. Balanced grid density and lot progression deliver consistent monthly income.
- ATR Period:- 14
- Grid Multiplier:- 1.5x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 7
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.2x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.0x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM SNIPER (Ultra-Safe)
Designed to pass FTMO/MFF challenges. Wide grid spacing prevents toxic drawdown accumulation.
- ATR Period:- 24 (slower, more reliable)
- Grid Multiplier:- 2.5x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 4
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.1x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.0x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.25%
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

[SETUP 3] WIDE CONSERVATIVE (Pension Mode)
The safest possible grid. Extremely wide spacing and strict RSI entry filters produce the highest win rate.
- ATR Period:- 20
- Grid Multiplier:- 2.0x ATR
- Max Grid Levels:- 5
- Lot Multiplier:- 1.1x per level
- Grid Target (TP):- 2.5x ATR
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.3%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%
- RSI Buy/Sell:- 25 / 75 (stricter)

---

 Step-by-Step Usage Guide 

1. Broker Requirement:- Use a reputable ECN/Raw Spread broker. Cross-pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD can have higher spreads on standard accounts, which hurts grid efficiency.
2. Chart Setup:- 
  - Open your MT5 terminal.
  - Open just ONE chart: AUDCAD on the M15- timeframe.
  - Drag and drop Olympus Harmonic Apex onto the chart.
3. Market Watch Check:- The EA relies on the OneChart engine. You MUST- ensure that AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD are visible in your Market Watch list. If they are hidden, the EA cannot pull their price data.
4. Select Your Preset:- Load one of the 3 "God-Tier" presets mentioned above based on your risk appetite.
5. Set and Forget:- Ensure "Algo Trading" is turned on. The EA will now autonomously monitor all 3 pairs, deploy volatility grids when RSI signals extreme mean reversion, and protect your account with the Aegis Shield.
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Profalgo Limited
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Big Forex Players MT5
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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
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Full Throttle DMX
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5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
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5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
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5 (15)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
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Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
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Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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