Ai Pro Dominator

SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME)

Buy AI Pro Dominator today and get "GOLD Dominator AI" for FREE!

Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st!

How to Claim: After purchasing, send me a Private Message on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA.


Important Information (Terms & Conditions)

License: Each purchase allows connection to Only One (1) Account Number.

Support: Full technical support provided via MQL5 Private Messaging.


BTC Dominator AI Pro (Version 3.1)

Next-Generation Trading Neural Network with Holographic "Sci-Fi" Interface and Deep Learning Market Analysis.

Overview

BTC Dominator AI represents a paradigm shift in automated trading. It is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a fully autonomous market analysis engine wrapped in a futuristic Holographic Neural Interface.

Designed for the modern crypto and forex markets, this system abandons traditional, static indicators. Instead, it utilizes a Quad-Core Algorithmic Engine to scan price action in real-time, detecting hidden volatility patterns and institutional momentum shifts that are invisible to the naked eye.

The "Neural Engine" Logic

BTC Dominator AI does not rely on simple indicators. It operates using a sophisticated "Black Box" Neural Architecture that processes market data through four distinct layers of analysis:

  1. Vector Pattern Recognition: The AI scans historical price vectors to predict immediate short-term volatility.

  2. Deep Trend Analysis: Filters out market noise to identify the true underlying direction of the asset.

  3. Structural Integrity Scan: Detects key support/resistance zones dynamically without manual input.

  4. Momentum Probability: Calculates the statistical likelihood of a price continuation before executing a trade.

The specific internal logic is proprietary and protected, ensuring your trading edge remains unique in the market.

Smart Hedging & Recovery

To handle the unpredictability of crypto markets, the AI is equipped with an Adaptive Recovery Protocol.

  • Dynamic Position Management: If the market moves against the initial prediction, the AI calculates optimal recovery zones to hedge the position.

  • Volatility-Based Grid: Unlike standard grids, this system adjusts the distance between trades based on current market volatility, reducing risk during consolidation.

  • Basket Exit Logic: The AI continuously monitors the "Net Equity" of all open trades and closes the entire basket the moment a specific profit target is reached.

Next-Gen Holographic Interface

Experience the future of trading with a stunning, informative dashboard:

  • Visual Neural Link: A dynamic tracking line that connects recent market peaks to current price, visualizing the AI's "Focus Vector."

  • Active Laser Scanner: An animated vertical scanner that sweeps price action, confirming the bot is actively processing tick data.

  • Synaptic Activity Grid: A 5x5 grid that lights up to represent internal system processing and signal generation.

  • Rotating AI Core: A visual heartbeat confirming system health and latency status.

Technical Features

  • No Configuration Needed: The AI is pre-optimized. Simply attach it to the chart.

  • Proprietary Date Filter: Automatically avoids high-risk windows using an internal "Blacklist" calendar.

  • Smart Money Management: Select between Fixed Lot sizing or Auto-Compounding based on your equity.

  • Privacy First: All logic is contained within the compiled file. No external DLLs or server connections are required.


    Capital Recommendations (Per 0.01 Lot)

    To maintain the safety profile of the Recovery Protocol, we recommend the following capitalization:

    • Aggressive / Minimum Start: $500

      • Note: Higher risk profile, suitable for experienced traders.

    • Conservative / Recommended: $1000 

      • Note: Designed to keep maximum drawdown approximately 10% during recovery sequences.

    • Professional: $5,000+

      • Allows for simultaneous trading of BTCUSD.

    Risk Warning: Automated trading involves risk. While BTC Dominator AI uses advanced algorithms to predict market moves, no system can guarantee profits. The included "Recovery Protocol" utilizes averaging techniques that require sufficient margin. Always backtest and start with a demo account.

    Copyright © 2025 Richmarkets Minds | Developed by Sharookh


More from author
BTC Dominator
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME) ​ Buy BTC Dominator today and get " AI Pro Dominator  " for FREE! Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st! ​ How to Claim:   After purchasing, send me a   Private Message   on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA. Important Information (Terms & Conditions) License : Each purchase allows connection to Only One (1) Account Number. Support : Full technical support provided via MQL5 Private Me
AlphaCore EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
GBPUSD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (4-in-1) This fully automated Expert Advisor has been carefully engineered to deliver consistent, accurate, and reliable trading results on GBPUSD . Unlike single-strategy robots that may only work in certain conditions, this EA combines 4 proven trading strategies into one powerful system, giving you a balanced and adaptive approach to the market.  Why Choose This EA? The GBPUSD market is known for its volatility and changing conditions. Many traders struggl
FREE
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Maka Maka Multi EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka Maka Multi EA. This advanced Expert Advisor is designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, diversifying your approach and capturing more opportunities across the market. Using a proven combination of classic indicators, the Maka Maka Multi EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages all trades with a sophisticated, automated system designed for steady growth Instead of relying on a single instrume
Quick Grow Pro
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Quick Grow Pro - The Ultimate XAUUSD EA for Stable Growth Tired of unpredictable markets and strategies that fail to deliver? Discover Quick Grow Pro , the intelligent trading robot meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Experience the power of automated trading with a system designed for capital preservation and consistent profitability , boasting an impressively low historical drawdown of less than 10%. Quick Grow Pro isn't just another EA; it's a sophisticated trading partner
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
GOLD Dominator AI
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
GOLD Dominator AI – The Future of XAUUSD Trading GOLD Dominator AI is a next-generation trading engine engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on outdated indicators, this system utilizes a Neural Network-driven architecture to analyze market volatility, trend vectors, and institutional flow in real-time. Built with professional traders and Prop Firm challenges in mind, Version 4.0 introduces Advanced Equity Protection and Daily Drawdown Limiting
