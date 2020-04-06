​SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME) ​Buy AI Pro Dominator today and get "GOLD Dominator AI" for FREE! Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st! ​How to Claim: After purchasing, send me a Private Message on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA.

BTC Dominator AI Pro (Version 3.1)

Next-Generation Trading Neural Network with Holographic "Sci-Fi" Interface and Deep Learning Market Analysis.

Overview

BTC Dominator AI represents a paradigm shift in automated trading. It is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a fully autonomous market analysis engine wrapped in a futuristic Holographic Neural Interface.

Designed for the modern crypto and forex markets, this system abandons traditional, static indicators. Instead, it utilizes a Quad-Core Algorithmic Engine to scan price action in real-time, detecting hidden volatility patterns and institutional momentum shifts that are invisible to the naked eye.

The "Neural Engine" Logic

BTC Dominator AI does not rely on simple indicators. It operates using a sophisticated "Black Box" Neural Architecture that processes market data through four distinct layers of analysis:

Vector Pattern Recognition: The AI scans historical price vectors to predict immediate short-term volatility. Deep Trend Analysis: Filters out market noise to identify the true underlying direction of the asset. Structural Integrity Scan: Detects key support/resistance zones dynamically without manual input. Momentum Probability: Calculates the statistical likelihood of a price continuation before executing a trade.

The specific internal logic is proprietary and protected, ensuring your trading edge remains unique in the market.

Smart Hedging & Recovery

To handle the unpredictability of crypto markets, the AI is equipped with an Adaptive Recovery Protocol.

Dynamic Position Management: If the market moves against the initial prediction, the AI calculates optimal recovery zones to hedge the position.

Volatility-Based Grid: Unlike standard grids, this system adjusts the distance between trades based on current market volatility, reducing risk during consolidation.

Basket Exit Logic: The AI continuously monitors the "Net Equity" of all open trades and closes the entire basket the moment a specific profit target is reached.

Next-Gen Holographic Interface

Experience the future of trading with a stunning, informative dashboard:

Visual Neural Link: A dynamic tracking line that connects recent market peaks to current price, visualizing the AI's "Focus Vector."

Active Laser Scanner: An animated vertical scanner that sweeps price action, confirming the bot is actively processing tick data.

Synaptic Activity Grid: A 5x5 grid that lights up to represent internal system processing and signal generation.

Rotating AI Core: A visual heartbeat confirming system health and latency status.

