AutoClose Time Manager MT4

Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.

Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding overnight or weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.

         [ Get the MT5 Version Here ]


Key Features

  • Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.

  • Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.

  • Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.

  • Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.


Input Parameters

  • Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.

  • Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.

  • Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Magic Number: 0   -  Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.


Ideal for: Intraday traders, news traders, and funded account (prop firm) traders.
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Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Auto Break Even MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly. Auto Break-Even is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets. [   Get the MT4 Version Here  ]
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT5 Utility) is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed: Enter and exit the market inst
Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Auto Trailing Stop Manager is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their profits
FREE
Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.   Auto Trailing Stop Manager   is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their prof
FREE
Auto Break Even MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly.   Auto Break-Even   is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets.  [   Get the MT5 Version Here
FREE
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT4 Utility)   is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed:   Enter and exit the market
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT4 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your  Risk in Dollars ($) or (account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard (MT4 Utility) transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for Scalpers and High-Frequency Traders where every split-second counts. [ Get the MT5 Version Here ] Default Hotkey Layout Start t
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT4 Utility)   is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure):   Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now   automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even   the moment you click the "Close Partial" butt
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Indicators
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line   is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI):   The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistan
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Indicators
TradingView Style Risk Calculator for MT4 Stop Guessing. Stop Calculating. Start Trading. Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual experience of TradingView directly into your MetaTrader chart. Professional trading requires precise risk management, but calculating lot sizes manually with Excel sheets is slow and dangerous. The Solution:   Simply drag the visual lines to your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The tool   instantly   calculates exactly how many Lots you need to trade
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT5 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your Risk in Dollars ($) or ( account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard   (MT5 Utility)   transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for   Scalpers   and   High-Frequency Traders   where every split-second counts. [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ] Default Hotk
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT5 Utility) is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure): Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even the moment you click the "Close Partial" button. Bank
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
Indicators
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI): The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistance li
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
Indicators
TradingView Style Risk Calculator for MT5 Stop Guessing. Stop Calculating. Start Trading. Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual experience of TradingView directly into your MetaTrader chart. Professional trading requires precise risk management, but calculating lot sizes manually with Excel sheets is slow and dangerous. The Solution: Simply drag the visual lines to your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The tool instantly calculates exactly how many Lots you need to trade to ris
ORB Automator Opening Range Breakout
Nabil Oukhouma
Experts
If you already trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy manually , you know the daily routine: wait for the opening range to form, quickly calculate your risk, place your Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, and monitor the trade. ORB Automator is designed specifically for experienced ORB traders to completely automate this mechanical workflow. You define the times and the risk; the EA handles the execution. Instead of staring at the screen waiting for a candle to close, let the EA identify the
Zenith Daily Buyer
Nabil Oukhouma
Experts
Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones)   and   US100 (Nasdaq)   indices .  The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts. The Strategy Logic Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server t
AutoClose Time Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time. Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be. [   Get t
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