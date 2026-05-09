AutoClose Time Manager MT4

Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.

Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding overnight or weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.

         [ Get the MT5 Version Here ]


Key Features

  • Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.

  • Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.

  • Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.

  • Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.


Input Parameters

  • Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.

  • Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.

  • Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Magic Number: 0   -  Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.


Ideal for: Intraday traders, news traders, and funded account (prop firm) traders.
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4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Auto Break Even MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly. Auto Break-Even is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets. [   Get the MT4 Version Here  ]
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT5 Utility) is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed: Enter and exit the market inst
Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Auto Trailing Stop Manager is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their profits
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Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.   Auto Trailing Stop Manager   is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their prof
FREE
Auto Break Even MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly.   Auto Break-Even   is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets.  [   Get the MT5 Version Here
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Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер по принципу «Настроил и забыл» для мультивялютной торговли ️   Никогда не оставляйте сделку без защиты. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)   — это незаменимая фоновая утилита для трейдеров, которые ставят безопасность на первое место. В отличие от громоздких торговых панелей, этот инструмент работает незаметно, мгновенно защищая каждую открытую сделку. Открываете ли вы ордера вручную или используете другой советник (EA), этот менеджер гарантирует, что у каждой позиции сразу же появятся
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT4 Utility)   is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed:   Enter and exit the market
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT4 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your  Risk in Dollars ($) or (account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard (MT4 Utility) transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for Scalpers and High-Frequency Traders where every split-second counts. [ Get the MT5 Version Here ] Default Hotkey Layout Start t
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT4 Utility)   is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure):   Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now   automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even   the moment you click the "Close Partial" butt
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line   is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI):   The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistan
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Хватит считать вручную. Начните торговать. Risk Reward Tool   переносит интуитивный визуальный интерфейс TradingView прямо на ваш график MetaTrader. Профессиональный трейдинг требует точного риск-менеджмента, но расчет размера лота в Excel — это долго и опасно. Решение:   Просто перетащите визуальные линии на уровни Входа, Стоп Лосса и Тейк Профита. Инструмент   мгновенно   рассчитывает, каким лотом нужно войти, чтобы рискнуть конкретной суммой в долларах (например, $50). [   G
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер по принципу «Настроил и забыл» для мультивялютной торговли ️ Никогда не оставляйте сделку без защиты. Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) — это незаменимая фоновая утилита для трейдеров, которые ставят безопасность на первое место. В отличие от громоздких торговых панелей, этот инструмент работает незаметно, мгновенно защищая каждую открытую сделку. Открываете ли вы ордера вручную или используете другой советник (EA), этот менеджер гарантирует, что у каждой позиции сразу же появятся жес
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT5 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your Risk in Dollars ($) or ( account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard   (MT5 Utility)   transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for   Scalpers   and   High-Frequency Traders   where every split-second counts. [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ] Default Hotk
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT5 Utility) is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure): Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even the moment you click the "Close Partial" button. Bank
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI): The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistance li
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Хватит считать вручную. Начните торговать. Risk Reward Tool переносит интуитивный визуальный интерфейс TradingView прямо на ваш график MetaTrader. Профессиональный трейдинг требует точного риск-менеджмента, но расчет размера лота в Excel — это долго и опасно. Решение: Просто перетащите визуальные линии на уровни Входа, Стоп Лосса и Тейк Профита. Инструмент мгновенно рассчитывает, каким лотом нужно войти, чтобы рискнуть конкретной суммой в долларах (например, $50). [   Get the M
ORB Automator Opening Range Breakout
Nabil Oukhouma
Эксперты
If you already trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy manually , you know the daily routine: wait for the opening range to form, quickly calculate your risk, place your Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, and monitor the trade. ORB Automator is designed specifically for experienced ORB traders to completely automate this mechanical workflow. You define the times and the risk; the EA handles the execution. Instead of staring at the screen waiting for a candle to close, let the EA identify the
Zenith Daily Buyer
Nabil Oukhouma
Эксперты
Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones)   and   US100 (Nasdaq)   indices .  The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts. The Strategy Logic Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server t
AutoClose Time Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time. Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be. [   Get t
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