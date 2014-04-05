Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio.

The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to trade to stay within your risk limit.





Key Features

TradingView Style Visuals: Drag-and-drop interactive lines for Entry, Target, and Stop Loss. The chart creates clear Green (Profit) and Red (Loss) zones.

Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Forget Excel sheets. Input your risk (e.g., $100), and the tool displays the exact Lot Size you need for that specific setup in real-time.

Smart Pips & Points Detection:

Real-Time Data: Displays Risk/Reward Ratio, Distance (Pips/Points), and Monetary Value ($ Profit / $ Loss) directly on the chart.

Clean & Customizable: Buttons for "Long", "Short", and "Clear". All colors, font sizes, and default risk amounts are fully customizable.

How to Use

Add to Chart: Drag the indicator onto any chart. Set Risk: In the settings, define your Risk Amount ($) (e.g., 50.0 for $50 risk). Draw: Click the Long (Button) or Short (Button) on the screen. Adjust:

Drag the Middle Line to set your Entry.

Drag the Outer Lines to set your TP and SL.

Read the "Lots" label to know your position size instantly.

Automatically calculates 5-digit pairs as Pips (e.g., 10.5 pips).Automatically treats 2-digit instruments as Points (e.g., 25.50 pts), perfect for DAX, NASDAQ, or XAUUSD. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159500?source=Site +Market+Product+Page#









Input Parameters

Risk Amount ($): The amount of money you are willing to risk on the trade (used to calculate Lot Size).

Profit Color / Loss Color: Customize the colors of the visual zones.

Text Color / Font Size: Adjust the text style to fit your chart background.



