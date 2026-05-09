AutoClose Time Manager MT4

Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.

Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding overnight or weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.

         [ Get the MT5 Version Here ]


Key Features

  • Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.

  • Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.

  • Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.

  • Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.


Input Parameters

  • Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.

  • Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.

  • Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Magic Number: 0   -  Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.


Ideal for: Intraday traders, news traders, and funded account (prop firm) traders.
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交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT4”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT5”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Auto Break Even MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly. Auto Break-Even is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets. [   Get the MT4 Version Here  ]
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT5 Utility) is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed: Enter and exit the market inst
Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Auto Trailing Stop Manager is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their profits
FREE
Auto Break Even MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly.   Auto Break-Even   is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets.  [   Get the MT5 Version Here
FREE
Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.   Auto Trailing Stop Manager   is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their prof
FREE
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
“一次设置，自动运行”的多品种风控管家 ️   永远不要让您的交易裸奔。 Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   是注重资金安全的交易者的终极后台工具。与普通的交易面板不同，该工具在后台不知疲倦地运行，即时保护您的每一笔交易。无论您是手动开仓还是通过其他 EA 交易，该管家都能确保每个头寸立即附带硬止损 (Stop Loss)、止盈 (Take Profit) 和动态追踪止损 (Trailing Stop)。 颠覆性功能：   仅需在 一个图表 上即可管理您的整个投资组合。 无需打开 10 个不同的窗口拖慢电脑速度。只需列出您喜欢的货币对，该管家将同时监控所有货币对。 [   Get the MT5 Version Here   ]   核心功能 多品种控制 (节省 CPU 资源) ：从一个图表管理 EURUSD, GBPJPY, US30 和黄金 (Gold) 的所有交易。 工作原理：   在逗号分隔的列表中输入代码（例如：EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD）。EA 将即时扫描并管理所有这些品种。 即时注入止损和止盈 ：消除“胖手指”错误
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT4 Utility)   is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed:   Enter and exit the market
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT4 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your  Risk in Dollars ($) or (account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard (MT4 Utility) transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for Scalpers and High-Frequency Traders where every split-second counts. [ Get the MT5 Version Here ] Default Hotkey Layout Start t
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT4 Utility)   is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure):   Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now   automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even   the moment you click the "Close Partial" butt
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line   is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI):   The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistan
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
停止猜测。停止繁琐计算。开始专业交易。 Risk Reward Tool   将 TradingView 直观的视觉体验带入您的 MetaTrader 图表。专业交易需要精确的风险管理，但使用 Excel 表格手动计算手数既缓慢又危险。 解决方案：   只需将视觉线拖动到您的入场、止损和止盈水平。该工具会 即时 计算您需要交易多少手数，以确切地控制您的特定风险金额（例如 50 美元）。 [   Get the MT5 Version Here   ]    核心功能 TradingView 视觉风格：   忘记枯燥的数字；用眼睛进行交易。直接在图表上拖动交互式的绿色（盈利）和红色（亏损）区域，在开仓前清晰地查看您的交易计划。 即时手数计算器 (Lot Size Calculator) ： 所有数学运算都在后台完成。您输入风险（例如 100 美元），工具会告诉您：“在此设置上开 0.55 手以正好承担 100 美元的风险。” 智能品种检测 ：   适用于所有品种，无需复杂设置： Forex (外汇)：   自动将 5 位数报价计算为点 (Pips)。 Indices/Gol
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
实用工具
“一次设置，自动运行”的多品种风控管家 ️ 永远不要让您的交易裸奔。 Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) 是注重资金安全的交易者的终极后台工具。与普通的交易面板不同，该工具在后台不知疲倦地运行，即时保护您的每一笔交易。无论您是手动开仓还是通过其他 EA 交易，该管家都能确保每个头寸立即附带硬止损 (Stop Loss)、止盈 (Take Profit) 和动态追踪止损 (Trailing Stop)。 颠覆性功能： 仅需在 一个图表 上即可管理您的整个投资组合。 无需打开 10 个不同的窗口拖慢电脑速度。只需列出您喜欢的货币对，该管家将同时监控所有货币对。 [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ] 核心功能 多品种控制 (节省 CPU 资源) ：从一个图表管理 EURUSD, GBPJPY, US30 和黄金 (Gold) 的所有交易。 工作原理： 在逗号分隔的列表中输入代码（例如：EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD）。EA 将即时扫描并管理所有这些品种。 即时注入止损和止盈 ：消除“胖手指”错误或网络断开的风险。交
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT5 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your Risk in Dollars ($) or ( account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard   (MT5 Utility)   transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for   Scalpers   and   High-Frequency Traders   where every split-second counts. [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ] Default Hotk
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT5 Utility) is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure): Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even the moment you click the "Close Partial" button. Bank
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI): The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistance li
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
停止猜测。停止繁琐计算。开始专业交易。 Risk Reward Tool 将 TradingView 直观的视觉体验带入您的 MetaTrader 图表。专业交易需要精确的风险管理，但使用 Excel 表格手动计算手数既缓慢又危险。 解决方案： 只需将视觉线拖动到您的入场、止损和止盈水平。该工具会 即时 计算您需要交易多少手数，以确切地控制您的特定风险金额（例如 50 美元）。 [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ]  核心功能 TradingView 视觉风格： 忘记枯燥的数字；用眼睛进行交易。直接在图表上拖动交互式的绿色（盈利）和红色（亏损）区域，在开仓前清晰地查看您的交易计划。 即时手数计算器 (Lot Size Calculator) ： 所有数学运算都在后台完成。您输入风险（例如 100 美元），工具会告诉您：“在此设置上开 0.55 手以正好承担 100 美元的风险。” 智能品种检测 ： 适用于所有品种，无需复杂设置： Forex (外汇)： 自动将 5 位数报价计算为点 (Pips)。 Indices/Gold (指数/黄金)： 自
ORB Automator Opening Range Breakout
Nabil Oukhouma
专家
If you already trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy manually , you know the daily routine: wait for the opening range to form, quickly calculate your risk, place your Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, and monitor the trade. ORB Automator is designed specifically for experienced ORB traders to completely automate this mechanical workflow. You define the times and the risk; the EA handles the execution. Instead of staring at the screen waiting for a candle to close, let the EA identify the
Zenith Daily Buyer
Nabil Oukhouma
专家
Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones)   and   US100 (Nasdaq)   indices .  The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts. The Strategy Logic Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server t
AutoClose Time Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time. Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be. [   Get t
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