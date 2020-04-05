Zenith Daily Buyer

Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (Nasdaq) indices

The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts.


The Strategy Logic

  • Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server time.

  • Daily Liquidation: To avoid the high spreads, swap fees, and "gap" risks of the market rollover, the EA automatically closes the position at 22:30 Server time. You start every day with a clean slate and zero open risk.


Key Features

  • Optimized for Indices: Perfectly suited for the volatility and trend characteristics of US30 and US100.

  • Set-and-Forget Automation: Handles the entry, management, and exit entirely on its own.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Includes customizable trailing stops and break-even offsets to protect capital during mid-day reversals.

  • No Dangerous Logic: Does not use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Each trade has a clear exit plan.


Input Parameters

  • Timing: Trading Start (Daily entry time) and Trading End (Daily exit time).

  • Volume: Lot Size for fixed-position sizing.

  • Protections: Stop Loss and Take Profit ( 0 ).

  • Management: Toggleable “Auto Break-even” and “Auto Trailing stop” with granular controls for Trigger, Step, and Offset.

  • Identification: Magic Number for running on multiple instruments simultaneously.


Setup Requirements

  • Symbols: US30 (Dow Jones) & US100 (Nasdaq).

  • Timeframe: H1 or any.

  • VPS: Essential.

    • Recommended Deposit:

                 - Min: 500 $ for 0.1 Lot

                 - Recommended: 1000$  for 0.1 Lot


      How to Set Up the Zenith Daily Buyer:

            1- Open two charts: the US30 chart and the US100 chart.
            2- Drag and drop "Zenith Daily Buyer" onto the US30 chart. Set the magic number to 1 and adjust the risk according to your preferences.
            3- Drag and drop "Zenith Daily Buyer" onto the US100 chart. Set the magic number to 2 and adjust the risk according to your preferences.
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