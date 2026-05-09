AutoClose Time Manager MT5

Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.

Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.

[ Get the MT4 Version Here ]


Key Features

  • Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.

  • Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.

  • Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.

  • Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.


Input Parameters

  • Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.

  • Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.

  • Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Magic Number: 0   -  Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.


Ideal for: Intraday traders, news traders, and funded account (prop firm) traders.
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Fast Manager MT5
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Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT5
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Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Auto Trailing Stop Manager is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their profits
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Auto Trailing Stop Manager MT4
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Maximize your winning trades and lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.   Auto Trailing Stop Manager   is an advanced trailing stop utility that smoothly moves your Stop Loss behind the current price, securing your gains while giving your trade room to breathe. Instead of manually dragging your Stop Loss, this EA automates the process using a precise Start, Stop, and Step metric. It is the perfect companion for traders who want to ride massive market trends without leaving their prof
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Auto Break Even MT4
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Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly.   Auto Break-Even   is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets.  [   Get the MT5 Version Here
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The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
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The Professional Trade Management Panel for Manual & Hybrid Trading Execute Faster. Manage Smarter. Secure Profits. Fast Manager (MT4 Utility)   is designed for scalpers and day traders who cannot afford to waste seconds calculating lots or dragging stop lines. This utility transforms your MT5 chart into a professional trading cockpit, handling the math and risk management automatically so you can focus purely on price action. Why Traders Choose Fast Manager: Speed:   Enter and exit the market
The Super Manager
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The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT4 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your  Risk in Dollars ($) or (account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
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Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
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The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line   is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI):   The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistan
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TradingView Style Risk Calculator for MT4 Stop Guessing. Stop Calculating. Start Trading. Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual experience of TradingView directly into your MetaTrader chart. Professional trading requires precise risk management, but calculating lot sizes manually with Excel sheets is slow and dangerous. The Solution:   Simply drag the visual lines to your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The tool   instantly   calculates exactly how many Lots you need to trade
AutoClose Time Manager MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
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Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again.   AutoClose Time Manager   is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time. Whether you are an   intraday trader   looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a   prop-firm trader   strictly avoiding overnight or  weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when yo
Auto Stop Loss MT5
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The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
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Close Partial MT5
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Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT5 Utility) is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure): Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even the moment you click the "Close Partial" button. Bank
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The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI): The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistance li
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Nabil Oukhouma
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ORB Automator Opening Range Breakout
Nabil Oukhouma
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If you already trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy manually , you know the daily routine: wait for the opening range to form, quickly calculate your risk, place your Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, and monitor the trade. ORB Automator is designed specifically for experienced ORB traders to completely automate this mechanical workflow. You define the times and the risk; the EA handles the execution. Instead of staring at the screen waiting for a candle to close, let the EA identify the
Zenith Daily Buyer
Nabil Oukhouma
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Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones)   and   US100 (Nasdaq)   indices .  The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts. The Strategy Logic Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server t
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