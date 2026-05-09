AutoClose Time Manager MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time.
Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be.
Key Features
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Precision Time Closing: Specify the exact server time to execute closures.
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Pending Order Deletion: Option to automatically Delete limit/stop orders.
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Multi-Symbol Support: Manage a single chart, or type in multiple symbols separated by commas to manage them all from one place.
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Magic Number Filtering: Apply the utility to all trades, or restrict it to trades opened by specific Expert Advisors.
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Set and Forget: Works quietly in the background without heavy CPU usage.
Input Parameters
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Close Trades Settings: Enable/disable auto-close and set the target server time.
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Delete Pending Orders Settings: Enable/disable auto-delete and set the target server time.
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Symbols: Leave blank for the current chart, or input specific pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD).
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Magic Number: 0 - Filter which trades the AutoClose Time Manager is allowed to manage.