Magic Keyboard

With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly.
Key Features:
  • Transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool;
  • Instant Buy:  by pressing the "Up arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Sell: by pressing the "Down arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Breakeven: by pressing the "Right arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Close All trades: by pressing the "Left arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code.
  • Automatic Stop Loss.
  • Automatic Take Profit.
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option).
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option).
Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ Magic Keyboard Settings ------ 
Buy - Key: 38 is the Key code of the "Up arrow".
Sell - Key: 40 is the Key code of the "Down arrow".
Break-even - Key: 39 is the Key code of the "Right arrow"

Close All - Key: 37 is the Key code of the "Left arrow"

You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code: Search on google for "key codes keyboard"


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.


More from author
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132441?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade Ma
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons   S
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons   Spe
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
