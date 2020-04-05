CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA

EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine)

Special Offer !!  Discount price $250, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to normal price $500.

WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE

Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginning of 2026. 

We are making this EA available exclusively for traders who truly understand and appreciate the ICT Concepts( Inner Circle Trader ) and SMC ( Smart Money Concepts ) methodology. You must approach this with a realistic trading mindset: losses are a certainty in trading, and profit is a bonus. Do not purchase this EA if you are looking for a "Holy Grail" that never loses.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

REQUIRED TRADING ENVIRONMENT

  • Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

  • Supported Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute chart) ONLY. Please note that the current version of this algorithm is strictly calibrated and optimized for Gold volatility on the 5-minute timeframe. We are actively testing its performance on other currency pairs and higher timeframes. Please do not run this EA on other assets or timeframes until official updates and optimizations are released.

  • Minimum initial deposit $300 and Leverange minimum 1:100

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

C.I.F.E.R. is a strict SINGLE SHOT Expert Advisor.

  • NO Martingale

  • NO Grid

  • NO Averaging

  • NO Arbitrage

This algorithm opens only one position at a time. Every single trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The core logic is built around identifying market structure shifts (CISD) and executing trades precisely within Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

The EA also features a built-in Conservative Step Compounding system. It does not increase lot sizes recklessly; instead, it scales up only when the account equity reaches specific safety tiers, and automatically reduces the lot size during drawdown periods to protect your capital. It also utilizes a Trailing Stop and Break-Even system to lock in running profits.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe 5 Minutes
Minimum Deposit $300 at 0.01 lot
Recommended Deposit       $500+ for comfortable operation
Account Type ECN/RAW spread recommended
Leverage 1:100 minimum
Brokers IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, TradingPro.
VPS Recommended for 24/7 uptime 

ATTENTION! Be careful, I don't sell EAs or settings files on Telegram. EA purchase links are only available on the MQL5 Market!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


DISCLAIMER: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Past performance, backtest, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation. The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row. Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken. Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors. Disciplined traders understand risk management well, by purchasing this EA, you agree to it.
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker Discounted   Price   $35  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps. How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this
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