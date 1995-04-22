CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA

EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine)

Special Offer !! Discount price $250, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to normal price $500.

WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE

Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginning of 2026.

We are making this EA available exclusively for traders who truly understand and appreciate the ICT Concepts( Inner Circle Trader ) and SMC ( Smart Money Concepts ) methodology. You must approach this with a realistic trading mindset: losses are a certainty in trading, and profit is a bonus. Do not purchase this EA if you are looking for a "Holy Grail" that never loses.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

REQUIRED TRADING ENVIRONMENT

Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

Supported Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute chart) ONLY. Please note that the current version of this algorithm is strictly calibrated and optimized for Gold volatility on the 5-minute timeframe. We are actively testing its performance on other currency pairs and higher timeframes. Please do not run this EA on other assets or timeframes until official updates and optimizations are released.

Minimum initial deposit $300 and Leverange minimum 1:100

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

C.I.F.E.R. is a strict SINGLE SHOT Expert Advisor.

NO Martingale

NO Grid

NO Averaging

NO Arbitrage

This algorithm opens only one position at a time. Every single trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The core logic is built around identifying market structure shifts (CISD) and executing trades precisely within Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

The EA also features a built-in Conservative Step Compounding system. It does not increase lot sizes recklessly; instead, it scales up only when the account equity reaches specific safety tiers, and automatically reduces the lot size during drawdown periods to protect your capital. It also utilizes a Trailing Stop and Break-Even system to lock in running profits.

Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe 5 Minutes Minimum Deposit $300 at 0.01 lot Recommended Deposit $500+ for comfortable operation Account Type ECN/RAW spread recommended

Leverage 1:100 minimum Brokers IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, TradingPro. VPS Recommended for 24/7 uptime

ATTENTION! Be careful, I don't sell EAs or settings files on Telegram . EA purchase links are only available on the MQL5 Market!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

SUPPORT & REVIEWS

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help. Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan



