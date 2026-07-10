Blaze Synchro MT5

Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a
complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an
always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets
for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair.

The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter),
manages positions as a basket with a lot-weighted virtual take-profit, reduces deep grids with
the Overlap module, and pauses around high-impact news via a live ForexFactory calendar
(WebRequest). Scalp mode (single trade) and Grid mode are both included, with an interactive
on-chart panel including clickable BUY/SELL toggles.

Check MT4 version at:  Blaze Synchro MT4

See more products at: All Products

WHAT'S NEW IN v2.0 - HARD RISK CORE

The v1 engine could martingale a losing grid indefinitely with no stop-loss anywhere. Version 2.0
fixes that at the core:

- Basket Equity Stop (equityStopPercent) - closes a losing side the moment its floating loss
  exceeds a set percentage of live equity. A small, controlled realized loss instead of a margin call.
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (maxDDPercent, default 15%) - tracks the equity high-water mark and
  closes EVERYTHING on the symbol, then halts the EA, if drawdown from the peak breaches your
  limit. A hard circuit breaker.
- Re-Entry Cooldown (cooldownMinutes, default 240) - after any loss cut that side is locked out,
  so the EA cannot instantly rebuild the same losing grid.
- Total Exposure Cap (maxTotalLots) - refuses new grid levels beyond a summed-lots ceiling.
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (hardSLPips) - attaches a real broker-side stop-loss to every order (0 = off).
- Safer Defaults - lot multiplier 1.3 (was 1.5), 7 grid levels (was 10), MaxLot 1.0 (was 5.0).

- Hardened close routines - bounded retry passes, full error logging.

SPECIFICATIONS

- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (presets included); any pair supported
- Timeframe: M1 (presets); any timeframe supported
- Minimum Deposit: $5,000 recommended for the included presets per 1-2 pairs
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account: one chart per pair; hedging account recommended
- Broker: ECN-style with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive)
- VPS: highly recommended for 24/5 operation

KEY FEATURES

- Hard Risk Core (NEW) - equity stop, max-DD failsafe, cooldown, exposure cap, optional hard SL
- RSI Entry Engine - configurable period and levels, double ATR volatility filter
- Two Strategies - Scalp (single trade, virtual TP/SL) and Grid (basket martingale, capped)
- Adaptive Grid Distances - fixed first step, then dynamic geometric widening
- Overlap Module - pairs the oldest and newest orders and closes both at combined profit,
  reducing deep grids without a full reversal
- Virtual Basket TP - lot-weighted average take-profit, invisible to the broker
- Live News Filter - ForexFactory calendar via WebRequest with pattern-based fallback
- Interactive Panel - live P/L per side, balance/equity, next news, clickable BUY/SELL toggles

RISK CONTROLS

- Basket Equity Stop (NEW): closes a losing side at a % of live equity
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (NEW): closes all and halts at drawdown limit (default 15%)
- Re-Entry Cooldown (NEW): locks a side out after a loss cut
- Total Exposure Cap (NEW): ceilings summed open lots per symbol
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (NEW): real broker SL on every order
- MaxOrders per side, MaxLot per order, spread filter, margin check, order pause timer

WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO

- No unlimited grid - MaxOrders and maxTotalLots hard-cap exposure
- No unlimited losses - the equity stop and failsafe realize losses and can halt trading
- No hidden logic - every parameter is exposed and documented in the manual

    Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

    Installation (How to set up)


    Recommended products
    Alpha Striker us30 V2 MT5
    Shokhboz Mamarasulov
    Experts
    Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Ea ssl kakarot deep v11
    Vinodkumar Nair
    Experts
    # EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED ## Professional Algorithmic Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Important Note: This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It is fine-tuned to deliver the best performance when used with hmarkets.com, leveraging the broker’s trading conditions. The recommended and fully tested timeframe is 5-minute (M5). For optimal performance and consistency, no changes to the default settings are required. EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V1
    FREE
    Alpha Striker us30 MT5 by YSF
    Shokhboz Mamarasulov
    Experts
    Alpha Striker US30 MT5 by YSF is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 MT5 by YSF is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used,
    Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
    Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
    Experts
    Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
    Grid Gold Reverse
    Ulug'bek Maxkamov
    Experts
    Grid Reverse — Daily Range Breakout Grid EA Grid Reverse is a trading robot that determines entry direction from a daily range breakout (yesterday's close breaking outside the range of the day before), then manages the position through ATR-based grid averaging. Direction can be detected automatically or set manually. Key features: Direction detection from self-built daily candles — enters on a breakout of the previous day's range, with an "inside day" filter (skips consolidation days) and a rea
    FusionFXS
    Jae-hyeok Jang
    Experts
    Key Features and Strategy Multi-Currency Analysis: The EA monitors over 20 currency pairs simultaneously. It utilizes multiple technical indicators to assess market conditions. Hybrid Logic: The strategy combines trend-following principles with a controlled Martingale system to manage positions. Risk Management: The system implements Grid Hedging, Partial Stop Loss, Partial Close, and Carry Trades to manage capital exposure effectively. Entry Optimization: The algorithm is calibrated to identif
    Mean reversion automatic
    Samuel Bedin
    Experts
    Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Boom and CrashX
    Godbless C Nygu
    Experts
    Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
    Cyclone Intraday
    Mikhail Mitin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
    LT Alligator EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Experts
    Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
    Smart Grid Navigator
    Anastasia Danilova
    Experts
    Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
    Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
    Moacir Pedro May
    Experts
    ### OVERVIEW Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes. --- ### KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS * Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional convict
    Gold Dual Window
    Pedro Salar Montoro
    Experts
    Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session. Main features: - EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5 - M15 trend confirmation - ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters - Real pullback detection - Recovery candle
    AdvancedDualThrust
    Yan Xiong Xue
    Experts
    AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
    Blue Orbit
    Farel
    4.38 (8)
    Experts
    Blue Orbit Expected trades/week: 5-11. Trades held up to 4 hours. Price today is 200 . When 15 copies are sold, the new price will be 250 . Don’t miss the early slot. Currently sold: 14 . Step into a new era of automated trading with Blue Orbit —an EA engineered to interpret the natural “flow dynamics” of the market. Designed for precision, this system focuses on reading real-time momentum shifts, detecting zones of exhaustion, and executing entries where trend exhaustion meets reversal strengt
    GuardianLabs Trade Manager
    Komlan Prosper Kouassi
    Experts
    Guardian Trade Manager is a premium, panel-based Expert Advisor that gives you complete trade control from a single overlay. Designed for professional traders who demand speed, precision, and clean execution — with zero lag on any broker. Risk Engine Calculates lot size automatically from your account balance and defined risk % Adjustable Risk %, Stop Loss (pips), and Reward multiplier directly on the panel — no input dialog needed Live summary card shows exact lot size, TP in pips, risk in curr
    Golden Tree
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.11 (18)
    Experts
    Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
    H4DLineFib
    Steven Wong Sing Seng
    Experts
    H4 Daily Line Fib is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines prior-day range daily entry lines with H4 Fibonacci retracement pending orders and basket-style martingale recovery. It is built for traders who want structured pullback entries with configurable grid recovery and optional prop-firm risk controls. Features • Prior-day high/low based daily buy and sell entry lines • H4 closed-bar touch confirmation with Fib limit or stop pending entries • Per-basket martingale grid with configura
    PullBackSniper
    Fernando Da Silva Candido
    Experts
    PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
    Phantom Liquidity Hunter Algorithm ICT Logic
    Rendi Kurniawan
    Experts
    PHANTOM | LIQUIDITY HUNTER INSTITUTIONAL ALGORITHM [ICT LOGIC] ️ WARNING: NOT FOR GAMBLERS. The marketplace is full of "RNG Robots" and Martingale Gamblers disguised with flashy cartoons. It's time for serious Logic. While others pray to the grid gods during a market crash, Liquidity Hunter executes cold, calculated mathematics based on Institutional Concepts (ICT/SMC). This is not a toy. This is a weapon designed to survive—and profit from—market chaos. THE PHANTOM DIFFERENCE Most EAs on th
    Gold Liquidity Master Pro H4
    Oscar Dario Murillo Delgado
    Experts
    Gold Liquidity Master Pro is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike conventional bots that use lagging indicators, this Expert Advisor (EA) operates based on Price Action and Institutional Liquidity Taking, identifying false breakouts on 4-hour (H4) candles where large banks typically "clean up" weak hands before a major move. Recommendations Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 Minimum Deposit: $500  Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low
    Gold ML Adaptive
    Md Atiqur Rahman
    Experts
    Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 Specification for  Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 RATING RECOMMENDATION: 4.6/5 Category Score Justification Innovation 4.8 Unique Lorentzian ML + Dollar-based risk Reliability 4.5 Robust cooldown & drawdown protection Ease of Use 4.3 Auto-lot, live dashboard, minimal inputs Support Ready 4.5 Clear error handling & logging Value for Money 4.8 Recovery system + 8 trade capacity Overall: BUY Recommended for Gold specialists PRODUCT DESCRIPTION One-Line Pitch "Machine
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Precision TradePad PRO
    Daniel Rafal Jaworski
    Experts
    Precision TradePad PRO is an advanced trading panel designed for traders who want full control, speed, and precision in every trade. This tool eliminates manual errors and simplifies the entire trading process. No more calculating lot sizes, forgetting stop losses, or managing trades manually. Everything is handled instantly and automatically. Main Features: Automatic Lot Calculation - Based on risk percentage - Based on fixed amount - Based on equity - Manual lot option Instant Stop Loss &
    DCA Guardian
    Yulia Azan Sabaeva
    Experts
    EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
    Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
    Roman Protsak
    Experts
    Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
    Xauusd Devil
    Arockia Dinesh Babu
    Experts
    Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (23)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    5 (26)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.46 (102)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (37)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (3)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (20)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (212)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3.97 (35)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.29 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Impulse MT5
    Simon Reeves
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
    More from author
    Alpha Pointer MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Alpha Pointer Indicator is a non-repainting adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines a momentum-driven CCI selector with ATR-displaced bands above and below price to produce a single trend line that ratchets in one direction during bullish regimes and the opposite direction during bearish regimes. The line is mint-green when the latched direction is up and red when it is down, giving an immediate visual read on the dominant regime. Direction changes are anchored with up or down arr
    FREE
    Apex Break PRO MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Apex Break PRO is a non-repainting pivot trendline breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws dynamic sloped trendlines between consecutive pivots, and generates buy and sell signals when price breaks through those trendlines on a confirmed bar close. Every signal is filtered through up to four independent confluence layers — EMA trend, RSI boundaries, volume spike detection, and ADX trend strength — and rated with a star system so traders can immediately s
    Alpha Pointer MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Alpha Pointer Indicator is a non-repainting adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 4. It combines a momentum-driven CCI selector with ATR-displaced bands above and below price to produce a single trend line that ratchets in one direction during bullish regimes and the opposite direction during bearish regimes. The line is mint-green when the latched direction is up and red when it is down, giving an immediate visual read on the dominant regime. Direction changes are anchored with up or down arr
    FREE
    Apex Break PRO MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Apex Break PRO is a non-repainting pivot trendline breakout indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws dynamic sloped trendlines between consecutive pivots, and generates buy and sell signals when price breaks through those trendlines on a confirmed bar close. Every signal is filtered through up to four independent confluence layers — EMA trend, RSI boundaries, volume spike detection, and ADX trend strength — and rated with a star system so traders can immediately s
    FX Avalanche MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Experts
    FX Avalanche EA is a professional automated grid trading system offering four distinct strategies - RSI, Moving Average Crossover, Hedging, and Manual - combined with an adaptive grid engine, drawdown recovery, and live news filtering. Version 2.0 is a complete risk overhaul: the same proven engine now sits behind an always-on hard protection layer and ships with ready-made optimized presets for the major pairs and gold. The EA generates entry signals using RSI overbought/oversold levels or MA
    Smart Liquidity Matrix MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Smart Liquidity Matrix is a non-repainting ICT Smart Money indicator for MetaTrader 5. It maps the institutional order flow landscape by detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), Equal Highs/Lows, and Liquidity Sweeps — then generates confluence-scored buy and sell signals when multiple Smart Money conditions align on a confirmed bar close. Every signal includes automatically calculated entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels
    Trend Quorum MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Trend Quorum   is an adaptive trend-following indicator that combines a dynamic SuperTrend engine with a proprietary Trend Quality Index (TQI) and 3 optional confluence filters. Signals only fire when enough independent factors "vote" in agreement — like a quorum. Check MT4 version at:  Trend Quorum MT4 See more products at:   All P roducts For live examples and new tools, visit my profile and send a Friend request so you don’t miss updates! How It Works Adaptive SuperTrend Engine Unlike standar
    FREE
    Pivot Point Shift Supertrend MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Pivot Point Shift Supertrend Indicator is a non-repainting trailing supertrend system for MetaTrader 5. Unlike classic SuperTrend which anchors its bands to the moving     hl2     midpoint, this indicator anchors them to a weighted average of confirmed pivot points. The result is a trailing line that holds steady through normal volatility and only flips when market structure genuinely shifts. The indicator detects pivot highs and pivot lows using a configurable lookback (default: 2 bars on e
    FREE
    Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Automatically Detect Converging Wedge Patterns Across Multiple Symbols and Timeframes The Wolfe Wave is one of the most powerful and uniquely structured patterns in technical analysis. Unlike harmonic patterns that rely on Fibonacci ratios,   Wolfe Waves use pure geometry   — converging trendlines that predict not just where price will go, but when it will arrive there. This built-in price and time projection makes the Wolfe Wave unlike any other pattern available to traders. Finding valid Wolfe
    Smart Liquidity Matrix MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Smart Liquidity Matrix is a non-repainting ICT Smart Money indicator for MetaTrader 4. It maps the institutional order flow landscape by detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), Equal Highs/Lows, and Liquidity Sweeps — then generates confluence-scored buy and sell signals when multiple Smart Money conditions align on a confirmed bar close. Every signal includes automatically calculated entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels
    Butterfly Harmonic Dashboard MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    I built the Forex Butterfly Harmonic Dashboard because manually identifying true Butterfly extension patterns across multiple pairs and timeframes was taking hours — and I was still constantly confusing them with Gartley setups and missing the best extension moves. This is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that automatically detects   Butterfly harmonic patterns   across your entire watchlist using strict 4-level Fibonacci ratio validation, with the critical requirement that  
    Trend Quorum MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Trend Quorum   is an adaptive trend-following indicator that combines a dynamic SuperTrend engine with a proprietary Trend Quality Index (TQI) and 3 optional confluence filters. Signals only fire when enough independent factors "vote" in agreement — like a quorum. Check MT5 version at:  Trend Quorum MT5 See more products at:   All P roducts For live examples and new tools, visit my profile and send a Friend request so you don’t miss updates! How It Works Adaptive SuperTrend Engine Unlike standar
    FREE
    Bullion Horizon MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Experts
    Bullion Horizon - Smart Gold Grid Trading, Powered by Confluence Bullion Horizon EA is a professional automated grid trading system engineered for Gold instruments (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a 4-indicator confluence scoring system with intelligent grid management and three distinct risk modes to capture gold's intraday and swing movements with precision. The EA uses four independent indicators - SMA Trend Strength, RSI Momentum, Cycle Momentum, and Price Action Patte
    Deep Trend Curve MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Deep Trend Curve Indicator is a non-repainting trend-following overlay for MetaTrader 5. It draws a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) as the central trend baseline, weighted by tick volume so that bars with strong participation count more than bars with thin activity. Around the VWMA, it draws upper and lower volatility bands derived from the Average True Range (ATR), which automatically expand and contract with current market volatility. A deterministic state machine flips the entire visual
    FREE
    Kumo Forge PRO MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Kumo Forge Pro is a non-repainting adaptive Ichimoku trading system for MetaTrader 5. It goes far beyond the standard Ichimoku indicator by adding an adaptive volatility engine that automatically scales Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, and Span B periods based on real-time market conditions, a 9-factor confluence scoring engine rated 0--110 points, five independent signal types (TK Cross, Kijun Bounce, Cloud Edge Bounce, Chikou Breakout, and Kumo Breakout), a Momentum Pulse Engine, a Smart TP/SL system wi
    FREE
    Flow Anchor MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Flow Anchor Indicator is a non-repainting trend engine for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Relative Momentum Index — the average of the standard 14-period RSI on close and the 14-period Money Flow Index on the typical price — with a range-weighted moving average and an ATR-derived adaptive band. The result is a single colored anchor line that tracks the dominant trend, sits below price during bullish phases, sits above price during bearish phases, and never crosses through the candles. State transit
    FREE
    Descent Blade MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    The Descent Blade Indicator is a non-repainting trend reversal signal system for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Wilder Parabolic SAR with a one-bar lagging variant for entry detection and a Bill Williams Fractal layer for take profit and re-entry signals. Every signal is calculated on a confirmed bar close — historical signals never move, change, or disappear once printed. The system addresses the core problem of raw Parabolic SAR trading: the standard SAR flips frequently in choppy conditions, gen
    FREE
    Magnet Wall MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Magnet Wall Indicator is a no-repaint ATR-driven trend-band system for MetaTrader 5. It draws two adaptive bands above and below price that act as magnetic walls — they contain price while a trend is intact and flip when the wall is broken. Bars and bands recolor automatically with the active trend, and a buy or sell signal is committed at the moment the trend reverses. The indicator is built on Wilder ATR with a configurable multiplier, uses an asymmetric breakout-anchor algorithm (not standard
    FREE
    Deep Trend Curve MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Deep Trend Curve Indicator is a non-repainting trend-following overlay for MetaTrader 4. It draws a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) as the central trend baseline, weighted by tick volume so that bars with strong participation count more than bars with thin activity. Around the VWMA, it draws upper and lower volatility bands derived from the Average True Range (ATR), which automatically expand and contract with current market volatility. A deterministic state machine flips the entire visual
    FREE
    Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    I'm excited to introduce the Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard — a professional-grade adaptive trend scanner that doesn't just give you BUY and SELL signals across 20 currency pairs and all timeframes. It gives you the complete trade setup: Entry zone, Stop Loss, and Take Profit — automatically calculated with every single signal. No guesswork. No manual calculations. Just adaptive signals with everything you need to execute. See more MT5 version at:    Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5 See more products a
    Magnet Wall MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Magnet Wall Indicator is a no-repaint ATR-driven trend-band system for MetaTrader 4. It draws two adaptive bands above and below price that act as magnetic walls — they contain price while a trend is intact and flip when the wall is broken. Bars and bands recolor automatically with the active trend, and a buy or sell signal is committed at the moment the trend reverses. The indicator is built on Wilder ATR with a configurable multiplier, uses an asymmetric breakout-anchor algorithm (not standard
    FREE
    Break Tracer MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Break Tracer Indicator is a non-repainting trend system for MetaTrader 5. It combines three independent trend tools into a single visual indicator: a fast EMA pair (default 26 / 50), a 200-period trend MA (EMA or SMA, with optional higher-timeframe anchor), and an ATR-based channel that filters out range conditions. A directional signal fires only when all three components agree -- the bar must close outside the channel, on the correct side relative to the trend MA, with the EMA pair aligned. Th
    FREE
    Kumo Forge PRO MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Kumo Forge Pro is a non-repainting adaptive Ichimoku trading system for MetaTrader 4. It goes far beyond the standard Ichimoku indicator by adding an adaptive volatility engine that automatically scales Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, and Span B periods based on real-time market conditions, a 9-factor confluence scoring engine rated 0--110 points, five independent signal types (TK Cross, Kijun Bounce, Cloud Edge Bounce, Chikou Breakout, and Kumo Breakout), a Momentum Pulse Engine, a Smart TP/SL system wi
    FREE
    Descent Blade MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    The Descent Blade Indicator is a non-repainting trend reversal signal system for MetaTrader 4. It combines a Wilder Parabolic SAR with a one-bar lagging variant for entry detection and a Bill Williams Fractal layer for take profit and re-entry signals. Every signal is calculated on a confirmed bar close — historical signals never move, change, or disappear once printed. The system addresses the core problem of raw Parabolic SAR trading: the standard SAR flips frequently in choppy conditions, gen
    FREE
    Flow Anchor MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Flow Anchor Indicator is a non-repainting trend engine for MetaTrader 4. It combines a Relative Momentum Index — the average of the standard 14-period RSI on close and the 14-period Money Flow Index on the typical price — with a range-weighted moving average and an ATR-derived adaptive band. The result is a single colored anchor line that tracks the dominant trend, sits below price during bullish phases, sits above price during bearish phases, and never crosses through the candles. State transit
    FREE
    Corex Smart Bear Bull MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    The Corex Smart Bear Bull Indicator is a non-repainting trend re-entry tool for MetaTrader 5. It blends five moving averages into a single Fusion line, smooths it through a fast and slow sensitivity layer, paints a colored cloud for trend strength, and overlays a Williams %R triple-stack confidence engine that filters every signal through six independent sub-triggers (Divergence, Extreme Snap, Exhaustion, Continuation, Pullback, Triple). Each signal is scored 0-100 and gated by a counter-trend p
    FREE
    Gartley Harmonic Dashboard MT4
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Automatically Detect the Legendary Gartley Pattern Across Multiple Symbols and Timeframes The Gartley pattern — discovered by H.M. Gartley in 1935 and refined by Scott Carney with specific Fibonacci ratios — is considered the "grandfather" of all harmonic patterns. Its precise 61.8% B retracement and 78.6% D completion create one of the most reliable potential reversal zones in technical analysis. Finding properly formed Gartley patterns manually requires hours of chart analysis and careful Fibo
    ABCD Harmonic Dashboard For MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    I built the ABCD Harmonic Dashboard because I got tired of spending hours every morning manually scanning charts for harmonic setups — only to miss half of them anyway. This is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that automatically detects AB=CD harmonic patterns across your entire watchlist using strict Fibonacci ratio validation. It runs continuously in the background and displays every confirmed pattern in one clean, organised dashboard. No more switching between charts. No m
    Divergence Dashboard MT5 Indicator
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Fellow Traders, If you've ever spent 30+ minutes manually scanning charts for divergence setups — only to miss the entry — this thread is for you. I've just released the Divergence Dashboard, a professional-grade automated scanner that detects Regular and Hidden divergences across all your favourite pairs and timeframes, using your choice of 10 different oscillators — with signals that never repaint. See more MT4 version at:  Divergence Dashboard MT4 See more products at:   All P roducts For liv
    Quadra Zone Entries MT5
    Kestutis Balciunas
    Indicators
    Quadra Zone Entries is a multi-component MT5 indicator that combines an eight-period EMA ribbon, ATR-derived trade zones, a multi-symbol screener, and a multi-timeframe trend dashboard into a single, self-contained tool. It is designed for traders who want entry signals and broader market context without switching between charts or running separate indicators. The ribbon identifies trend direction at a glance; the ATR zones provide objective entry, stop-loss, and target levels for each signal; t
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review