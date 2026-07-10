Blaze Synchro MT5

Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a

complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an

always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets

for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair.

The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter),

manages positions as a basket with a lot-weighted virtual take-profit, reduces deep grids with

the Overlap module, and pauses around high-impact news via a live ForexFactory calendar

(WebRequest). Scalp mode (single trade) and Grid mode are both included, with an interactive

on-chart panel including clickable BUY/SELL toggles.

Check MT4 version at: Blaze Synchro MT4



See more products at: All Products

WHAT'S NEW IN v2.0 - HARD RISK CORE

The v1 engine could martingale a losing grid indefinitely with no stop-loss anywhere. Version 2.0

fixes that at the core:

- Basket Equity Stop (equityStopPercent) - closes a losing side the moment its floating loss

exceeds a set percentage of live equity. A small, controlled realized loss instead of a margin call.

- Account Max-DD Failsafe (maxDDPercent, default 15%) - tracks the equity high-water mark and

closes EVERYTHING on the symbol, then halts the EA, if drawdown from the peak breaches your

limit. A hard circuit breaker.

- Re-Entry Cooldown (cooldownMinutes, default 240) - after any loss cut that side is locked out,

so the EA cannot instantly rebuild the same losing grid.

- Total Exposure Cap (maxTotalLots) - refuses new grid levels beyond a summed-lots ceiling.

- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (hardSLPips) - attaches a real broker-side stop-loss to every order (0 = off).

- Safer Defaults - lot multiplier 1.3 (was 1.5), 7 grid levels (was 10), MaxLot 1.0 (was 5.0).

- Hardened close routines - bounded retry passes, full error logging. SPECIFICATIONS

- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (presets included); any pair supported - Timeframe: M1 (presets); any timeframe supported - Minimum Deposit: $5,000 recommended for the included presets per 1-2 pairs - Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended - Account: one chart per pair; hedging account recommended - Broker: ECN-style with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive) - VPS: highly recommended for 24/5 operation

KEY FEATURES

- Hard Risk Core (NEW) - equity stop, max-DD failsafe, cooldown, exposure cap, optional hard SL - RSI Entry Engine - configurable period and levels, double ATR volatility filter - Two Strategies - Scalp (single trade, virtual TP/SL) and Grid (basket martingale, capped) - Adaptive Grid Distances - fixed first step, then dynamic geometric widening - Overlap Module - pairs the oldest and newest orders and closes both at combined profit, reducing deep grids without a full reversal - Virtual Basket TP - lot-weighted average take-profit, invisible to the broker - Live News Filter - ForexFactory calendar via WebRequest with pattern-based fallback - Interactive Panel - live P/L per side, balance/equity, next news, clickable BUY/SELL toggles

RISK CONTROLS

- Basket Equity Stop (NEW): closes a losing side at a % of live equity - Account Max-DD Failsafe (NEW): closes all and halts at drawdown limit (default 15%) - Re-Entry Cooldown (NEW): locks a side out after a loss cut - Total Exposure Cap (NEW): ceilings summed open lots per symbol - Optional Hard Stop-Loss (NEW): real broker SL on every order - MaxOrders per side, MaxLot per order, spread filter, margin check, order pause timer

WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO

- No unlimited grid - MaxOrders and maxTotalLots hard-cap exposure - No unlimited losses - the equity stop and failsafe realize losses and can halt trading - No hidden logic - every parameter is exposed and documented in the manual