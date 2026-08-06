NFP Executioner
- Experts
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Muxlisa Gofurova🚀 MQL4 & MQL5 Algorithmic Trading Specialist | Expert Advisor Developer
- Version: 32.0
- Activations: 10
❤️ BISMILLAHIR RAHMANIR RAHIM ❤️ "O Allah, grant me strength and confidence, bless my trades with success, and guide me to excellence!"
🎬 FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/t7_hRs-0YF4?si=_M11kQj0bz1CDo0B
🚀 DOMINATE HIGH-VOLATILITY NEWS WITH "NFP_NEON_PRO v32.0"!
Stop risking your capital manually during high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC). Developed by AZZO TRADE, NFP_Neon_Pro v32.0 is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by Smart Recovery Grid and Hidden Markov Model (HMM) AI logic!
⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES:
🌐 Asynchronous Execution (OrderSendAsync): Sends up to 50 orders in milliseconds to defeat slippage and requotes.
🤖 HMM AI Machine Learning: Detects market regimes (Uptrend, Downtrend, Range) in real time using ADX and ATR.
🔄 Smart OCO & Dynamic Trailing: Instantly cancels opposing pending orders when a trend triggers and locks in profits automatically.
🛡️ Adaptive Recovery Grid: Neutralizes market fakeouts and whipsaws with mathematically dynamic lot sizing.
💎 Neon HUD & Real-Time Panel: Features 10 customizable themes, integrated Forex Factory economic calendar, Telegram alert integration, and 1-click presets.
📊 OPTIMIZED PRESETS (XAUUSD / FX):
🔥 NFP Killer: 15 Orders | 750 PT Distance — Extreme Volatility
⚡ CPI Master: 10 Orders | 500 PT Distance — Impulsive Spikes
📈 Other News: 5 Orders | 500 PT Distance — Moderate Events
Eliminate psychological stress and emotional bias. Hand over execution to cold, mathematical precision!
📞 GET ACCESS & DETAILS: 🌐 Official Website: https://azzotrade.netlify.app 👨💻 Developer: Azzo Trade ⚙️ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📌 Get your copy today for FREE lifetime updates and strategy preset files!