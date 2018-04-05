Alpha Striker us30 MT5 by YSF

Alpha Striker US30 MT5 by YSF is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 MT5 by YSF is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalping. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of multiple layers of perceptron's (with threshold activation). Multilayer perceptron's are sometimes colloquially referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they have a single hidden layer. An MLP consists of at least three layers of nodes: an input layer, a hidden layer and an output layer. Except for the input nodes, each node is a neuron that uses a nonlinear activation function. MLP utilizes a supervised learning technique called backpropagation for training. Its multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish MLP from a linear perceptron. It can distinguish data that is not linearly separable.

$500 available till June 31, then the price will go up to $750

Ability to learn and adapt to new conditions. Neural networks can learn from historical data to identify patterns in the market. They can also adapt to new conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior.

Ability to process complex data. Neural networks with multiple layers can process more complex data than traditional market analysis methods. This allows them to make more accurate predictions.

Ability to generate new ideas. Neural networks can generate new market analysis models based on the principle of natural selection. This allows them to find new patterns in the market that were not previously known.

Info:

  • Working symbols: US30
  • Working Timeframe: M1, M3, M5
  • Min deposit: $25000
  • Min leverage: 1:30 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must 

Features:

  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Stable testing results since 2020 with 85.4% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and other Prop firm ready 

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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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