Blaze Synchro MT4
- Experts
-
Kestutis BalciunasWith over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a
complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an
always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets
for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair.
The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter),
manages positions as a basket with a lot-weighted virtual take-profit, reduces deep grids with
the Overlap module, and pauses around high-impact news via a live ForexFactory calendar
(WebRequest). Scalp mode (single trade) and Grid mode are both included, with an interactive
on-chart panel including clickable BUY/SELL toggles.
Check MT5 version at: Blaze Synchro MT5
See more products at: All Products
WHAT'S NEW IN v2.0 - HARD RISK CORE
The v1 engine could martingale a losing grid indefinitely with no stop-loss anywhere. Version 2.0
fixes that at the core:
- Basket Equity Stop (equityStopPercent) - closes a losing side the moment its floating loss
exceeds a set percentage of live equity. A small, controlled realized loss instead of a margin call.
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (maxDDPercent, default 15%) - tracks the equity high-water mark and
closes EVERYTHING on the symbol, then halts the EA, if drawdown from the peak breaches your
limit. A hard circuit breaker.
- Re-Entry Cooldown (cooldownMinutes, default 240) - after any loss cut that side is locked out,
so the EA cannot instantly rebuild the same losing grid.
- Total Exposure Cap (maxTotalLots) - refuses new grid levels beyond a summed-lots ceiling.
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (hardSLPips) - attaches a real broker-side stop-loss to every order (0 = off).
- Safer Defaults - lot multiplier 1.3 (was 1.5), 7 grid levels (was 10), MaxLot 1.0 (was 5.0).
- Hardened close routines - bounded retry passes, full error logging.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (presets included); any pair supported
- Timeframe: M1 (presets); any timeframe supported
- Minimum Deposit: $5,000 recommended for the included presets per 1-2 pairs
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account: one chart per pair; hedging account recommended
- Broker: ECN-style with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive)
- VPS: highly recommended for 24/5 operation
KEY FEATURES
- Hard Risk Core (NEW) - equity stop, max-DD failsafe, cooldown, exposure cap, optional hard SL
- RSI Entry Engine - configurable period and levels, double ATR volatility filter
- Two Strategies - Scalp (single trade, virtual TP/SL) and Grid (basket martingale, capped)
- Adaptive Grid Distances - fixed first step, then dynamic geometric widening
- Overlap Module - pairs the oldest and newest orders and closes both at combined profit,
reducing deep grids without a full reversal
- Virtual Basket TP - lot-weighted average take-profit, invisible to the broker
- Live News Filter - ForexFactory calendar via WebRequest with pattern-based fallback
- Interactive Panel - live P/L per side, balance/equity, next news, clickable BUY/SELL toggles
RISK CONTROLS
- Basket Equity Stop (NEW): closes a losing side at a % of live equity
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (NEW): closes all and halts at drawdown limit (default 15%)
- Re-Entry Cooldown (NEW): locks a side out after a loss cut
- Total Exposure Cap (NEW): ceilings summed open lots per symbol
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (NEW): real broker SL on every order
- MaxOrders per side, MaxLot per order, spread filter, margin check, order pause timer
WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO
- No unlimited grid - MaxOrders and maxTotalLots hard-cap exposure
- No unlimited losses - the equity stop and failsafe realize losses and can halt trading
- No hidden logic - every parameter is exposed and documented in the manual
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).