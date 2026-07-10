Blaze Synchro MT4

Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a
complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an
always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets
for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair.

The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter),
manages positions as a basket with a lot-weighted virtual take-profit, reduces deep grids with
the Overlap module, and pauses around high-impact news via a live ForexFactory calendar
(WebRequest). Scalp mode (single trade) and Grid mode are both included, with an interactive
on-chart panel including clickable BUY/SELL toggles.

Check MT5 version at:  Blaze Synchro MT5

See more products at: All Products

WHAT'S NEW IN v2.0 - HARD RISK CORE

The v1 engine could martingale a losing grid indefinitely with no stop-loss anywhere. Version 2.0
fixes that at the core:

- Basket Equity Stop (equityStopPercent) - closes a losing side the moment its floating loss
  exceeds a set percentage of live equity. A small, controlled realized loss instead of a margin call.
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (maxDDPercent, default 15%) - tracks the equity high-water mark and
  closes EVERYTHING on the symbol, then halts the EA, if drawdown from the peak breaches your
  limit. A hard circuit breaker.
- Re-Entry Cooldown (cooldownMinutes, default 240) - after any loss cut that side is locked out,
  so the EA cannot instantly rebuild the same losing grid.
- Total Exposure Cap (maxTotalLots) - refuses new grid levels beyond a summed-lots ceiling.
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (hardSLPips) - attaches a real broker-side stop-loss to every order (0 = off).
- Safer Defaults - lot multiplier 1.3 (was 1.5), 7 grid levels (was 10), MaxLot 1.0 (was 5.0).

- Hardened close routines - bounded retry passes, full error logging.

SPECIFICATIONS

- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (presets included); any pair supported
- Timeframe: M1 (presets); any timeframe supported
- Minimum Deposit: $5,000 recommended for the included presets per 1-2 pairs
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account: one chart per pair; hedging account recommended
- Broker: ECN-style with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive)
- VPS: highly recommended for 24/5 operation


KEY FEATURES

- Hard Risk Core (NEW) - equity stop, max-DD failsafe, cooldown, exposure cap, optional hard SL
- RSI Entry Engine - configurable period and levels, double ATR volatility filter
- Two Strategies - Scalp (single trade, virtual TP/SL) and Grid (basket martingale, capped)
- Adaptive Grid Distances - fixed first step, then dynamic geometric widening
- Overlap Module - pairs the oldest and newest orders and closes both at combined profit,
  reducing deep grids without a full reversal
- Virtual Basket TP - lot-weighted average take-profit, invisible to the broker
- Live News Filter - ForexFactory calendar via WebRequest with pattern-based fallback
- Interactive Panel - live P/L per side, balance/equity, next news, clickable BUY/SELL toggles

RISK CONTROLS

- Basket Equity Stop (NEW): closes a losing side at a % of live equity
- Account Max-DD Failsafe (NEW): closes all and halts at drawdown limit (default 15%)
- Re-Entry Cooldown (NEW): locks a side out after a loss cut
- Total Exposure Cap (NEW): ceilings summed open lots per symbol
- Optional Hard Stop-Loss (NEW): real broker SL on every order
- MaxOrders per side, MaxLot per order, spread filter, margin check, order pause timer

WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO

- No unlimited grid - MaxOrders and maxTotalLots hard-cap exposure
- No unlimited losses - the equity stop and failsafe realize losses and can halt trading
- No hidden logic - every parameter is exposed and documented in the manual


    Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

    Installation (How to set up)



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