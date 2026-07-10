Blaze Synchro MT4

Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a

complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an

always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets

for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair.

The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter),

manages positions as a basket with a lot-weighted virtual take-profit, reduces deep grids with

the Overlap module, and pauses around high-impact news via a live ForexFactory calendar

(WebRequest). Scalp mode (single trade) and Grid mode are both included, with an interactive