BLAZE SYNCHRO EA - HOW TO SET UP

INFO

Working Specifications:

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (verified presets included); any pair supported

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD (verified presets included); any pair supported Timeframe: M1 (all presets are M1-tuned)

M1 (all presets are M1-tuned) Minimum Deposit: $5,000 recommended per 1-2 pairs (presets optimized at $5,000)

$5,000 recommended per 1-2 pairs (presets optimized at $5,000) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended Account Type: Hedging account recommended (required for Grid mode with hedge enabled on MT5)

Hedging account recommended (required for Grid mode with hedge enabled on MT5) Broker: ECN broker with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive)

ECN broker with tight spreads (M1 scalping is spread-sensitive) VPS: Highly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Core Features:

v2 Hard Risk Core - basket equity stop, account max-drawdown failsafe, re-entry cooldown, total exposure cap, optional hard stop-loss (see Step 2)

- basket equity stop, account max-drawdown failsafe, re-entry cooldown, total exposure cap, optional hard stop-loss (see Step 2) Dual strategy: Scalp mode (single entry) and Grid mode (capped martingale recovery)

RSI + dual ATR volatility entry signals with multi-timeframe support

Martingale lot progression with dynamic grid distances

Virtual or Real TP/SL/Trailing Stop modes

Overlap recovery mechanism for grid reduction

Live News Filter with economic calendar integration

Interactive on-chart dashboard with Buy/Sell toggle buttons

8 optimized preset files included: a Safe and an Aggressive variant for each pair

STEP 1 - INSTALLATION

For MT5:

Purchase Blaze Synchro EA from the MQL5 Market The EA installs automatically into your MetaTrader 5 terminal Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N) Find "Blaze Synchro EA" under Expert Advisors > Market Drag it onto an M1 chart of your pair

For MT4:

Purchase Blaze Synchro EA from the MQL5 Market The EA installs automatically into your MetaTrader 4 terminal Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N) Find "Blaze Synchro EA" under Expert Advisors > Market Drag it onto an M1 chart of your pair

Important: Enable WebRequest for News Filter

The News Filter requires internet access to fetch the economic calendar.

MT4/MT5: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

Also make sure "Allow algorithmic trading" is enabled.

Load a Preset - Choose Your Family

Each pair ships with TWO presets:

Preset Drawdown ceiling Character <PAIR>_Safe.set ~10% Steady compounding, maximum headroom <PAIR>_Aggressive.set 20% 2-3x the return at roughly double the drawdown

In the EA Inputs tab, click Load, select the preset for your pair and risk appetite (e.g. EURUSD_Safe.set ), and click OK. One chart per pair.

Load the preset files for YOUR platform - the MT4 and MT5 presets are tuned separately (for example, the USDCAD Aggressive preset uses a smaller lot size on MT5).

New to grid systems? Start with the Safe family.

STEP 2 - THE v2 HARD RISK CORE

Version 2.0 adds five independent, always-on circuit breakers. All shipped presets have them enabled.

Parameter Default What it does equityStopPercent 4.0 Basket equity stop. Closes a losing side the moment its floating loss exceeds this % of live equity. A small realized loss instead of a margin call. (0 = off) maxDDPercent 15.0 Account max-DD failsafe. Tracks the equity high-water mark; if equity falls this % below the peak, closes everything on the symbol and HALTS the EA until re-attached. Aggressive presets ship 25 as a backstop above the verified worst case. (0 = off) cooldownMinutes 240 Re-entry cooldown. After any equity-stop loss cut, that side is locked out for this many minutes so the EA cannot instantly rebuild the same losing grid. maxTotalLots 1.0 Total exposure cap. Refuses new orders once summed open lots on the symbol reach this ceiling. Presets ship pair-specific values (1.5-2.0). (0 = off) hardSLPips 0 Optional hard stop-loss. Attaches a real broker-side SL this many pips from entry to EVERY order. (0 = off)

Why it matters: the v1 engine had no stop-loss anywhere - a losing grid could martingale until margin call. The v2 risk core realizes small controlled losses and halts trading before damage becomes catastrophic. Every published backtest result was achieved WITH the risk core active.

STEP 3 - STRATEGY SELECTION

Blaze Synchro EA offers two trading modes controlled by the Strategy parameter:

Scalp Mode (Strategy = 0)

Opens a single trade per RSI + ATR signal

Uses virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss (not placed on broker server)

Take Profit and Stop Loss (not placed on broker server) TP_virt = 50 points (virtual take profit)

= 50 points (virtual take profit) SL_virt = 1500 points (virtual stop loss)

= 1500 points (virtual stop loss) SignalBarTP1 / SignalBarSL1 control whether TP/SL is measured from the live bar or signal bar price

/ SignalBarSL1 control whether TP/SL is measured from the live bar or signal bar price LevelTP controls whether TP is measured from open price or lossless (breakeven) level

Best for: Traders who prefer single-entry scalping without grid exposure. The risk core stays active.

Grid Mode (Strategy = 1) - DEFAULT

Opens an initial trade on RSI + ATR signal, then adds grid orders as price moves against the position

Each grid level multiplies lot size by Martin (v2 default 1.3; presets use 1.5-1.7)

Martin (v2 default 1.3; presets use 1.5-1.7) Grid depth is capped by MaxOrdersBuy / MaxOrdersSell (v2 default 7)

MaxOrdersBuy / MaxOrdersSell (v2 default 7) Supports Real or Virtual TP/SL/Trail via TP_Mode , SL_Mode , Trail_Mode

TP_Mode , SL_Mode , Trail_Mode Includes overlap recovery for paired order closing

Every layer runs under the v2 risk core caps

Best for: Traders who want grid recovery with martingale progression - now with hard limits.

STEP 4 - MONEY MANAGEMENT

Preset Lots (Recommended)

The shipped presets use fixed Lot_Init values sized for a $5,000 account - from 0.01 (Safe) up to 0.02-0.045 (Aggressive, pair-specific). For a different balance, scale Lot_Init proportionally: e.g. $10,000 -> double it, $2,500 -> halve it (minimum 0.01).

Autolot (Optional)

When Autolot = true, the EA calculates lot size from free margin:

Autolotsize = 1000 means $1,000 of free margin = 0.01 lot

= 1000 means $1,000 of free margin = 0.01 lot Lot is capped by MaxLot (v2 default: 1.0)

Grid Lot Progression (Grid Mode Only)

Each grid level multiplies the lot: Lot_Init x Martin^level , capped by MaxLot per order and maxTotalLots in total. Example with the EURUSD Aggressive preset (Lot_Init 0.02, Martin 1.60, 7 levels max):

Grid Level Calculation Lot Size Level 1 0.02 x 1.60^0 0.02 Level 2 0.02 x 1.60^1 0.03 Level 3 0.02 x 1.60^2 0.05 Level 4 0.02 x 1.60^3 0.08 Level 5 0.02 x 1.60^4 0.13 Level 6 0.02 x 1.60^5 0.21 Level 7 0.02 x 1.60^6 0.34

Full 7-level side ≈ 0.86 lots - inside the preset's 2.0 maxTotalLots cap even with both sides open.

STEP 5 - GRID SETTINGS

Parameter v2 Default Description Martin 1.3 Lot multiplier per grid level (presets: 1.5-1.7) MaxOrdersBuy 7 Maximum buy orders in the grid (presets: 5-8) MaxOrdersSell 7 Maximum sell orders in the grid MinuteStop 0 Minimum minutes between grid orders (0 = disabled) Flag_Use_hedge true Allow buy and sell positions simultaneously

Distance Formula

Parameter Default Description Fix_Distance 200 Fixed distance in points for initial grid orders Order_dinamic_distance 6 Number of orders before switching to dynamic distance Dynamic_distance_start 200 Starting distance when dynamic mode activates Distance_multiplier 1.2 Multiplier applied per subsequent dynamic order

The dynamic phase creates a widening grid that spaces orders further apart as drawdown deepens, reducing the rate of capital commitment.

STEP 6 - TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS & TRAILING

Virtual vs Real Modes

Each of TP, SL, and Trailing can be set independently to Virtual (EA-managed, hidden from broker, requires EA running) or Real (placed on the order, survives disconnects).

Grid Mode

Parameter Default Description TP_Mode Virtual Take profit mode TP 200 Take profit in points from the lot-weighted average entry (presets: 100-450) SL_Mode Virtual Stop loss mode SL 0 Stop loss in points (presets keep 0 - protection comes from the v2 risk core) Trail_Mode Virtual Trailing mode iTS / iTD 0 / 100 Trail start / step in points (0 = trailing off; presets keep it off)

Scalp Mode

Parameter Default Description TP_virt / SL_virt 50 / 1500 Virtual TP / SL in points LevelTP From lossless TP from open price or breakeven level Flag_Close_All false Close all sides at TP/SL or just the triggered side

STEP 7 - OVERLAP RECOVERY

Parameter Default Description Overlap true Enable overlap recovery OverlapOrderNumber 8 Minimum open orders before overlap activates OverlapPercent 3 Profit target (%) for overlap pair close

The EA pairs the oldest order (deepest in loss) with the newest (most in profit) and closes both when their combined profit meets the target - shrinking deep grids without a full reversal.

STEP 8 - SIGNAL SETTINGS

All entries require RSI + dual ATR confirmation.

RSI

Parameter Default Description RSI_Period 7 RSI period (presets: 7-14) RSI_Up_Level 80 Overbought level - triggers SELL (presets: 70-85) RSI_Down_Level 40 Oversold level - triggers BUY (presets: 30-40)

ATR Volatility Filters

Parameter Default Description ATR_Signal_Period / ATR_form / ATR_to 15 / 0 / 10000 Filter 1 (chart TF): entry allowed when ATR in points is inside [form..to] ATR_Signal_Period2 / ATR_form2 / ATR_to2 / ATR2_TF 15 / 0 / 10000 / Current Filter 2 on a configurable timeframe

The shipped presets leave both filters pass-through (0-10000). Tighten them to skip dead or hyper-volatile markets.

STEP 9 - NEWS FILTER CONFIGURATION

Activation

Set Flag_Use_News = true to enable live economic calendar filtering (recommended for live trading).

How It Works

The EA fetches the weekly economic calendar from the FairEconomy API every 4 hours It filters events by currency and impact level Trading pauses 15 minutes before and resumes 30 minutes after each matching event If the API is unavailable, a built-in fallback detects major events (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, ECB Rate)

Parameter Default Description highImpact / medImpact / lowImpact true / true / false Impact levels to filter closeBefore / startAfter 15 / 30 Pause window in minutes currencies AUD,CAD,EUR,GBP,JPY,NZD,USD Currencies to filter showNewsBox / showNewsLines / showText true Chart display of upcoming events

WebRequest setup is REQUIRED (see Step 1). Without the URL, only the pattern-based fallback works.

STEP 10 - GENERAL SETTINGS

Parameter Default Description sOrdComm "Blaze Synchro" Comment attached to all orders Magic 280920 Unique EA identifier MaxSpred 0 Maximum spread filter in points (0 = disabled) Start_Hour / End_Hour 0 / 0 Trading window, server time (0 = always on) flag_Hand_Ord false Include manually placed orders in EA management

Important: If running multiple instances on the same account, each chart may keep the same Magic - the EA filters by symbol - but never run two instances on the SAME symbol.

PANEL

The on-chart dashboard shows: buy/sell order counts and floating P/L per side, total P/L, balance, equity, spread, strategy mode, news countdown, and interactive Buy / Sell toggle buttons (disabling a direction only blocks new orders - existing orders continue to be managed).

Parameter Default Description X1 / Y1 10 / 30 Panel position fDraw true Show/hide panel (false reduces CPU on VPS) FontSizeMark / FontSizeButt 13 / 11 Font sizes

PRESETS & VERIFIED RESULTS

8 optimized preset files are included (load the set matching YOUR platform):

Pair Safe preset Aggressive preset EURUSD EURUSD_Safe.set EURUSD_Aggressive.set GBPUSD GBPUSD_Safe.set GBPUSD_Aggressive.set USDJPY USDJPY_Safe.set USDJPY_Aggressive.set USDCAD USDCAD_Safe.set USDCAD_Aggressive.set (buy-only by design)

Backtest results (Strategy Tester, M1, $5,000 start, 2025.07 - 2026.07)

MetaTrader 4:

Pair Safe Aggressive EURUSD +57% (8.5% DD) +113% (16.4% DD, PF 1.90) USDJPY +41% (8.9% DD) +100% (19.2% DD, PF 1.51) USDCAD +20% (6.7% DD) +65% (14.8% DD, PF 1.51) GBPUSD +19% (7.7% DD) +51% (14.7% DD, PF 1.16)

MetaTrader 5 (1-minute OHLC):

Pair Safe Aggressive USDJPY +59% (8.0% DD) +132% (18.7% DD, PF 1.61) GBPUSD +30% (7.0% DD) +83% (13.5% DD, PF 1.24) EURUSD +43% (10.1% DD) +77% (17.9% DD, PF 1.48) USDCAD +15% (9.7% DD) +50% (15.3% DD, PF 1.55)

Robustness-first selection: the two families come from a combined 8,000+ optimization passes. Every shipped preset had to stay profitable and under its drawdown ceiling in a four-window battery - the full year on BOTH tester fill models, plus each half-year run standalone from a fresh $5,000 (cold-start stress). Higher-profit configurations that failed any window were rejected.

Note: backtests are historical simulations on optimized settings and do not guarantee future results.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS FOR BEGINNERS

Load <PAIR>_Safe.set for your platform - all risk-core protections ship enabled One M1 chart per pair - don't stack multiple instances on one symbol Flag_Use_News = true (live trading) Never raise Martin , MaxOrders , Lot_Init or maxTotalLots beyond the preset values until you fully understand the grid behavior Start on Demo - test for at least 2-4 weeks before going live Move to the Aggressive family only once you are comfortable with ~20% drawdown episodes

IMPORTANT NOTES