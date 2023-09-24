SSFX supply and demand

4.4

This indicator automatically identifies demand and supply zones on a number of 1000 candles or more, and you can change that number of settings.
 It also carries a high level of accuracy in describing the type of each zone, as it contains:

  • Weak areas .
  • Untested areas .
  • Strong areas .
  • Role-taking areas .
  • Areas tested + number of times visited .
  • Areas to which a return is expected, depending on the direction .

The indicator contains alert zones.

For signals and more free indicators, you can follow us on our Telegram channel :

https://t.me/swkeSEGifBtkOTMy

Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course

https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1



Reviews
61848167
45
61848167 2025.06.19 18:16 
 

love it, i wish i knew about this a long time ago, i would recommend this indicator to anyone who is interested. LOVE IT

donpakundo19
94
donpakundo19 2025.03.29 03:18 
 

thanks for this!

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 17:19 
 

very good

