SSFX supply and demand
- Indicators
- Emr Aljnaby
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 September 2023
This indicator automatically identifies demand and supply zones on a number of 1000 candles or more, and you can change that number of settings.
It also carries a high level of accuracy in describing the type of each zone, as it contains:
- Weak areas .
- Untested areas .
- Strong areas .
- Role-taking areas .
- Areas tested + number of times visited .
- Areas to which a return is expected, depending on the direction .
The indicator contains alert zones.
love it, i wish i knew about this a long time ago, i would recommend this indicator to anyone who is interested. LOVE IT