RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance

5

Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens.

RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with unparalleled customization.

What’s New in the MT5 Pro Version?

  • Dynamic ZeroSize Detection: Automatically identifies the strength of a level based on its "roundness." (Zero 1 to Zero 6).

  • Granular Visualization Control: For the first time, you can fully customize the Color, Style (Solid, Dash, Dot), and Width for each specific level of roundness.

  • Institutional Major vs. Day-Trading Zones: Thicker lines for major bank-level liquidity (e.g., 2000.00) and subtle dashed lines for minor intraday levels.

  • Trend Line & Ray Mode: Choose how the levels are projected on your chart for a cleaner look.

  • Smart Text Labels: Display "ZeroSize" strength and "RoundPrice" directly on the chart for instant decision-making.

Key Features:

  • Universal Asset Compatibility: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, and Indices.

  • High Performance: Built with MQL5 string-parsing logic to ensure zero precision errors and minimal CPU usage.

  • Clean Chart Policy: Designed by a trader for traders. No more cluttered screens—only the levels that matter.

Why Professional Traders Choose RoundLevel Pro: In the world of algorithmic trading, confluence is everything. By aligning your entries and exits with these psychological milestones, you are trading alongside the "Smart Money." Use RoundLevel Pro to find high-probability reversal zones and precise targets.

MGH Products – Precision Tools for Professional Traders.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169495

Отзывы 26
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:20 
 

thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:46 
 

very useful tool!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:10 
 

What makes this indicator so useful is that it automatically identifies the key round-number levels.

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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Tahir Mehmood
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Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
Фильтр:
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:20 
 

thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:46 
 

very useful tool!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:10 
 

What makes this indicator so useful is that it automatically identifies the key round-number levels.

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:37 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:47
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:19 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:46
Thank you so much! Glad it's highlighting those key round-number zones where the action tends to happen 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 22:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:46
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through professional and well-designed for you 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:26 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:45
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the major/minor level styling is helping you spot key zones quickly without clutter. Ready-made presets per market is a great suggestion — I'll keep it in mind for future updates 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:58 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:45
Hello, glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:56 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:44
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:17 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:44
Thank you so much for these kind words! Wishing you great success in your trading too 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:23 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:00
Great to hear! Glad the attention to detail is coming through and everything's working flawlessly for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:12 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:53
Thank you so much! Really glad it's held up well in your testing and delivered solid, reliable performance 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:51 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:52 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:41 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:53
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's keeping your market analysis organized and making your workflow more efficient 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:10 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:52
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:42 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review! Really glad the round-number and institutional S/R zone detection is coming through clean and customizable 🙏
naser jahangiri
38
naser jahangiri 2026.07.18 20:01 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:07
Thank you so much for sharing your experience with RoundLevel, Naser! It's fantastic to hear that the tool has been helpful in identifying potential reversal levels in XAU/USD.
I designed RoundLevel specifically for this purpose - to highlight those key psychological levels where institutional orders tend to cluster and price often pivots. It's always exciting for me to hear from traders who have seen this play out in their own charts.
I'm glad RoundLevel has surprised you with its effectiveness! If you ever have any questions about the tool or suggestions for how to make it even more useful, please don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success in your gold trading! 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:58 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:06
Thank you for your review, Glad to know RoundLevel is working well for you. Feel free to reach out if you ever have any questions about the indicator. Wishing you great success in your trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:30 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:06
Thanks, Your kind words mean a great deal to me. I'm so happy that you find RoundLevel to be such a nice indicator. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, I'm here to help. Happy trading! 🙏
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