Ivy Smart GPT Indicator

  • Indicators
  • iyiola james
    iyiola james

    iyiola james

    I am a programmer with over 10 years experience in hmo business and derivatives trading.

    I have passion for mt4, mt5, binary options, tradestation and ctrader ea, scripts, strategy and indicators development.

    Download and checkout all our eas and Indicators on mql5.com
    3 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11

What you get upon purchase:

-Lifetime support for the use of the system

- Easy to use, clean user friendly interface with no single settings required

- Arrow Signals showing where to buy and sell

-Visual Arrows, Sound Alert, Email and sms alert functionalities

- Customizable colors and sizes

-Lifetime Updates

- Both Trend and breakout signals

-Appropriate signals for both Entry levels, Take profit levels and stop loss

 Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES

ACCURATE SIGNALS WITH SIMPLE AND USER FRIENDLY INTERFACE MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNBEATABLE. This system has a target pip range of only 10-75 pips per trade depending on currency Volatility and is reliable.


How to use this Indicator.

This is a smart and flexible forex Indicator which fits all types of Traders. 

This Powerful Indicator can be used on timeframes from 1 minutes to 1Hour.

All timeframes are profitable and the choice of timeframe depends on individual Trader (user).

Traders who prefer placing trades several times daily will love 1minutes or 5minites Timeframe while Traders who prefer less than 10 trades daily might go for 5 Minutes - 15 Minutes timeframe..

What kind of trader are you? Kindly Download Test, and select your preferred Timeframe. All Timeframes are Accurate. Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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