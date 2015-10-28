MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make the good results.

You can check real results on many real signal this link https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/magicsignals





Key Advantages of the EA

No Martingale or grid.

Always use of stop loss to protect capital.

User-friendly.

Works for ALL years SINCE 1999 with one setting!

Very good Risk/Reward ratio.

Works on all brokers.

Never need to optimize

Can be used on accounts as small as 100$





Parameters

MaxLots = 1000;

UseMM= TRUE;

Risk = 10;

BrokerSpread = Set spread not over than

Spread = 5.0;

slippage_1 = 3;





Requirements

We recommend USD based accounts. Every broker has different settings on other currency based accounts. If you have a difficulty on other currency accounts such as GBP, EUR, I recommend you to pass to USD based ones. More balance, more trades and that brings better performance.

A VPS Hosting in which EA runs all the time while your computer is shut down. We strongly recommend that you use this EA at VPS Hosting 7/24 for more efficiency.

