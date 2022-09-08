Limit orders are used on signals.





Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale,

averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.





Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions.

Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread.,

A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen circumstances (lost connection, technical problems with the broker, etc.).





The automatic Swap filter analyzes the size of the negative (swap) and decides whether to trade or not at the moment.

There is a news filter that disables trading when news is released.





I recommend initially considering currency pairs for trading:





USDCHF , EURCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD , NZDUSD, GBPCHF.





Recommendations:





Use a VPS for uninterrupted communication with the broker, or a reliable Internet connection.

Use ECN accounts - ECN.Pro .

The time period of the charts, any.





Minimum deposit:





For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.





Expert Parameters:





All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings,

for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use small size fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot





RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot





RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap) the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *





STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed





STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances





TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit





GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert





USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions





INPUT_SIGNAL - is a signal to place an order, it can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)





A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - is a signal to close a position, it can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap) DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter **

YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter





MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete objects SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used . SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below: https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1 in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



