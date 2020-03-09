Corsair

Limit orders are used on signals.


Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale,
averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions.
Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread.,
A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen circumstances (lost connection, technical problems with the broker, etc.).

The automatic Swap filter analyzes the size of the negative (swap) and decides whether to trade or not at the moment.
There is a news filter that disables trading when news is released.

I recommend initially considering currency pairs for trading:

USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF,  AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF.

Recommendations:

Use a VPS for uninterrupted communication with the broker, or a reliable Internet connection.
Use ECN accounts - ECN.Pro .
The time period of the charts, any.

Minimum deposit:

For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.

Expert Parameters:

All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings,
for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use

small size fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration

LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap) the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed

STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances

TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit

GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions

INPUT_SIGNAL - is a signal to place an order, it can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)

A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - is a signal to close a position, it can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)

DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter **

YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter

MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number

DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete objects

SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:

https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



Prodotti consigliati
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contattami dopo l'acquisto per dettagli importanti! Panoramica del Robot: Un Approccio Statistico al Trading Algoritmico Questa offerta non è solo un Expert Advisor; si tratta di acquisire una metodologia comprovata per il trading automatizzato di successo a lungo termine. Questo sistema completo è progettato per fornirti un framework robusto per una redditività costante nei mercati finanziari. La filosofia centrale dietro questo robot di trading è semplice ma profonda: il mercato è un'entità st
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
“Smart Golden” è un prodotto progettato specificamente per il mercato dell'oro, utilizzando una strategia di scalping. E non utilizza metodi di gestione come Martingala, griglia e copertura. Utilizziamo strumenti di intelligenza artificiale (apprendimento automatico) per estrarre caratteristiche robuste dai dati storici sull'oro, che vengono quindi codificate direttamente in “Smart Golden”. Poiché non eseguiamo un addestramento continuo su dati storici specifici (overfitting) o previsioni di Ch
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Duel MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! EA ha un track record dal vivo con 3,5 anni di trading stabile con bassi drawdown: Spettacolo dal vivo La versione MT4 può essere trovata qui Vi presento la strategia "Cleopatra EA", Cleopatra un design bello e intelligente, con una forma di recupero che si adatta costantemente dove il suo potere è la versatilità La sua strategia principale è quella di leggere il mercato nella sua elasticità, potremo analizzare il range di entrata in diversi modi. Questo può essere molto
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
Experts
MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make t
Be Bestowed By Heaven
Ding Bo Dai
Experts
1. Valutazione logica rigorosa: Inserendo gerarchicamente più condizioni, si garantisce che l'apertura di posizioni avvenga solo in circostanze specifiche e strettamente limitate, come ad esempio l'attivazione dell'interruttore del programma, la presenza di linee di ritracciamento di Fibonacci, non essere nell'ora di apertura del MACD e non avere avviato la strategia della Martingala. Ciò evita operazioni non necessarie e riduce rischi inappropriati. 2. Integrazione di varie strumenti di anali
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Smart Lot EA
Leon Andreas Gleisberg
Experts
Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatizza la tua strategia Fimathe su MT4: commercia con efficienza e precisione Descrizione: La strategia Fimathe è ampiamente riconosciuta per la sua redditività, ma è anche nota per richiedere lunghe ore di monitoraggio di mercato. Per affrontare questo problema, presentiamo Fimathe MT4, un robot che automatizza l'esecuzione della tua strategia. Come funziona: Fimathe MT4 opera in modalità "semiautomatica". Effettui la tua analisi e il robot esegue le operazioni in base ad essa. Vantaggi
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Homeclickfinance
Andrew Damion Davis Mcleod
Experts
HOMECLICKFINANCE.PRO PRODUCTS: ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY. WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Holly Grail) Recommend PRICE €120000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (Elite Capital Manangement) - This is the best of all, it is 100% accurate. Recommend   PRICE €60000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (15 Minute) Available in MARKET for downl
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (9 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
Recover My Trades Pro
Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Utilità
What is this EA about? This EA is right for you if you use martingale or grid systems without own recovery. Why? Using Martingale or grid systems are pretty good on one hand because the give steady little return. But if the trend goes against the used system, more and more trades are opened. It can burn your whole account. During a trend normally there are some pullbacks. This EA is taking advantage of these pullbacks. It takes the oldest and and all trades with profit to calculate the average p
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Experts
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.33 (9)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — EA premium per l’oro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — EA premium per l’oro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith è un algoritmo potente e disciplinato per XAUUSD (oro). Non utilizza metodi rischiosi (grid, martingale, ecc.) e ogni operazione è protetta da stop loss . Logica: individua il movimento di tendenza e opera i pullback , aprendo solo una posizione per segnale. Nessuna configurazione complessa — i preset predefiniti sono pronti per l’uso reale: trascina l’EA sul grafico e inizia. Perché è affidabile
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Altri dall’autore
BomB
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
NewsSpeed
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order. The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker. Availab
Adrenaline
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (2)
Experts
Deposit from 100$. The expert Advisor trades during a small market volatility, tracking price levels, then opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed TakeProfit and StopLoss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap fil
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Terminator
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels, after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Swap filter. recommendations I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Profit Zone
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.33 (6)
Experts
Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx   MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round. The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in pl
Channel Alert Mtf
Anatoliy Lukanin
Indicatori
The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading. When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down. When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction. When the price crosses the average, it is possibl
Zone Two
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Looking
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY." Reco
Combine
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Other signals . Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit. For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair. I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP , EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF. All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible. Chart period: H4 Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes shoul
PZ Pro MT4
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT4-MT5 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT5 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Adrenaline EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Prof zone next
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Сигналы версии МТ4 и МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/luka-fx   Сигналы версии МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/x5d Эксперт анализируют больше 100 индикаторов. Благодаря этому он торгует практически круглую неделю. Советник может торговать как полностью самостоятельно, так и есть возможность открывать первые позиции самому, после чего эксперт самостоятельно доведет дело до логического конца, то есть закроет позицию или позиции в плюс. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: Эксперт не использует МА
PZ Pro MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT5-MT4 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT4 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione