Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy:

  1. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses). 
  2. The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability.
  3. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage.

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: $1000


Strategy

GerFX Crypto Maniac tries to capture larger trends by trading a range breakout after consolidation.

It only opens one position at a time per direction, except if you use multiple settings at the same time. 

No grid, no martingale or any other dangerous type of risk management. Each trade has a SL and TP.


Positions can be held for many days depending on the market movements. 

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (Only one chart!)

  • Live trading: Live Signal or check myfxbook for a live record since 12/2023 (write me if you need a link)


There are 6 different auto settings, which can be used at the same timeIt can trade multiple sets from one chart.


Current recommended settings are the default settings. Additionally, we recommend to use a hedging account type (usually the default type at the most brokers).


For backtests: manualGMToffsetWinter and manualGMToffsetSummer have to be set to the values that the backtests data uses. Most brokers use GMT+2 during US winter time and GMT+3 during US summer time. 


Please read the blog post for instructions on how to set up the EA and to download backtests: Guide

Why Crypto Maniac

Crypto Maniac relies on proven quantitative methods and real-world results, rather than making unrealistic promises or leveraging trendy buzzwords like AI and Machine Learning.

Instead of manipulated backtests showing perfect profit curves, we demonstrate realistic trading outcomes. As a medium-term trading system, the EA doesn't execute trades daily but patiently waits for the right opportunities.

This system is designed for traders who value solid, sustainable development. Like any real trading system, it experiences periods of losses and drawdowns - this is completely normal and expected.



Who we are

We are a small team of EA developers from Germany who focus on solid data analysis and practical trading strategies.
Over the past 15 years, we've worked steadily to build reliable trading solutions.

We build forexbenchmark.com, one of the most advanced forex broker spread comparison tool and operate strategies such as the Darwin “BAX” on Darwinex, which currently manages $1.8 million in client money and has a consistent performance of over 7 1/2 years.



EA Settings

  • riskType - Either "fixed" meaning constant lot size, or "percentage", where the lot size will be calculated based on a percentage loss per trade. Please keep in mind that the actual loss depends on whether your broker executes with slippage. If your broker requires a certain minimum lot size, the actual loss could be different, too.
  • fixedContracts - Fixed lot size to be used if riskType=fixed.
  • percentageRisk - Percentage risk per trade if riskType=percentage. IMPORTANT: When using the default 6 sets, it can open 6 orders in both directions each with the given risk.
  • oderComment - Here you can specify a custom comment to be used for the orders.
  • addMagicToComment - If true, it will add the magic number to the comment. 
  • useMinimumSizeIfBelow - If true, it will use the minimum size allowed by the broker in case the lot size is lower than the minimum, which can happen on small account balances using percentage risk. 
  • baseMagicNumber - The EA will use this magic number and add the value for each set. E.g. if you set this value to 500, it will use magic number 504 for set 4. 
  • activeSets - There are 6 settings available. We recommend running all at the same time. If you switch off sets by removing them from the list, e.g. inserting 235 will use sets 2, 3 and 5.
  • autoGMT - If true, it will try to determine the GMT offset automatically. If this case, you have to allow web requests to: 
    http://fxdata.cc
    http://backup.fxdata.cc 
    (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL)
  • manualGMToffsetWinter - If autoGMT=false (and during backtests), it will use this value during US winter time.
  • manualGMToffsetSummer - If autoGMT=false  (and during backtests) , it will use this value during US summer time.


More from author
GerFX Density Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
4.43 (7)
Experts
IMPORTANT: Please contact me after buying or renting for the correct key paramter.  Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flas
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
GerFX Density Scalper MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (4)
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL d
GerFX BreakingNews Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT4 version is availalble here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it will
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2 (4)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
